Barcelona are La Liga champions for the 2022/23 season.

Xavi's side travelled to rivals Espanyol knowing that a win against their neighbours would seal the title.

And they blew their rivals away in the first half.

A Robert Lewandowski brace, along with a Alejandro Balde goal saw them take a 3-0 lead into the half time break.

The title was theirs.

It was 4-0 shortly after half time when Jules Kounde popped up with a goal.

Espanyol, who are in a relegation battle themselves, showed some pride and fought back with goals from Javi Puado and Joselu with the last kick of the match.

And as the final whistle sounded to crown Barca as the champions, the entire squad ran onto the pitch to celebrate their incredible triumph.

No Barcelona fans were allowed in the stadium but that didn't stop the Barcelona squad from celebrating on the pitch.

But that didn't last long.

Soon, angry Espanyol fans were running onto the pitch to confront them. Barca players had to quickly run down the tunnel and to safety.

Wow.

VIDEO: Espanyol fans chase Barcelona players off the pitch after title win

The scary scenes won't do much to ruin Barcelona's celebrations, though.

The club are expected to properly celebrate their title win with their fans during a bus parade on Monday. And one player who might be returning for the celebrations is Gerard Pique.

Xavi hinted that the retired defender will be part of the celebrations.

“Pique is a special case because he retired," Xavi said.

"He did not go to another team as in other cases. We have thought about it and we will notify him to invite him to celebrate the league with us.”

Before the Espanyol match, Pique refused to confirm whether he'd attend by saying: “We have to win it first on Sunday. I am very calm now, but first we have to win it.”

Well, Barcelona have won it now and they're set to have an almighty party in the city on Monday.