The ManningCast has been a popular alternative to the NFL's traditional Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN for the last three seasons, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Disney-owned network and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions have reached an agreement that will ensure that both Peyton and Eli Manning are producing exclusive content on ESPN through 2034.

The nine-year deal, which begins after the upcoming 2024 NFL season, includes programming beyond MNF with the legendary quarterbacks, including Peyton's Places and Eli's Places.

In 2023, the ManningCast won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst (Peyton), and in 2022, it won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Sports Series. This partnership should continue to make MNF one of the most watched events in the United States.

ManningCast Significantly Trails Traditional MNF In Viewership

Last season, MNF on ESPN garnered an average of 16 million viewers

Most of the programming that will result as a product of this deal will continue to be shown on ESPN+, the network's subscription-based premier service.

Last year, the traditional Monday Night Football telecast hit record numbers, averaging slightly more than 16 million viewers per game. The first Monday night game of the season, between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets (which featured Aaron Rodgers' debut and subsequent injury for the Jets) averaged a regular season record 22.64 million average viewers.

The ManningCast, on the other hand, averages between one and two million viewers consistently.

ManningCast Ratings, 2023 Game Air Date Viewers (Millions) BUF @ NYJ 9/11/23 1.52 SEA @ NYG 10/2/23 1.30 GNB @ LVR 10/9/23 1.04 SFO @ MIN 10/23/23 1.07 LAC @ NYJ 11/6/23 1.03 DEN @ BUF 11/13/23 1.12 PHI @ KAN 11/20/23 1.92

ESPN is in the midst of conversations about an equity swap with the NFL, which would see the league receive an equity stake in the Disney-owned sports network, while ESPN would gain control of the NFL Network and other NFL Media assets.

That, along with a previously announced joint venture streaming service with Fox and Warner Brothers, should make ESPN a powerhouse in not just the NFL broadcasting space, but in telecasting for all sports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only one ManningCast episode has received less than one million average viewers: the very first production of the show, between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, on September 13, 2021.

The ManningCast has grown in popularity every year since its start in 2021. Before Wednesday’s extension, the show was entering its final year of its previous contract, a one-year extension given just over a year ago. Now, the Manning brothers will continue to be a staple on ESPN for the next decade at least.

