Julien Laurens says he ‘would love’ to see Kylian Mbappe join up with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard at Arsenal amid the Frenchman’s difficult start at Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been struggling in the Spanish capital ever since securing his dream La Liga move last summer and was recently left out of France’s squad for their Nations League fixtures.

The 25-year-old has just one goal in his last seven appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, with France boss Didier Deschamps revealing that Mbappe is battling ‘physical and psychological’ issues at the moment.

Speaking on ESPN, Laurens was questioned about Mbappe’s hypothetical next destination if he were to leave Spain mid-season, naming Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool among the clubs he would ‘love’ to see the French superstar suit up for in the Premier League:

“I think that playing him and Erling Haaland together with Pep Guardiola as a manager, even if Guardiola leaves at the end of the season. “But if we have six months, well, January to May, with Haaland and Mbappe up front and in a sort of front two if you want, De Bruyne behind with Foden somewhere there, this would be absolutely… “But I would love to see him play with Mo Salah at Liverpool. I would love to see him play with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard at Arsenal.”

Mbappe, who earns £500,000-per-week, signed a five-year contract with Real in the summer after departing Paris Saint-Germain at the expiry of his deal.

The 25-year-old has played as a central striker under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid but has recently grown frustrated with his new role in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe won six Ligue 1 titles with PSG and became the club’s all-time top scorer, while he won the World Cup with France in 2018.

Back in March, the Frenchman was asked whether he would be open to joining Arsenal upon his contract expiry with PSG and said ‘there’s no way’, adding ‘it’s too cold there’.

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 11 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 8.02 Expected assists 0.88 Minutes played 942

Statistics courtesy of FotMob and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.