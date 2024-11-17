Former Premier League goalkeeper, Shaka Hislop, believes Luis Diaz has played a role of greater importance to that of Ryan Gravenberch, despite the Dutchman's exceptional performances so far in the 2024/25 campaign.

Gravenberch has improved as a player by tenfold, ever since his compatriot, Arne Slot, arrived at the helm. Having started in every Premier League fixture so far, the 22-year-old has emerged as one of the team's most vital cogs in the midfield engine room, and his displays at the heart of the midfield have both shocked and impressed fans and pundits alike.

Hislop insists that, though Gravenberch has been crucial to the team, Luis Diaz has been more impactful, perhaps, and deserves his credit as well.

Hislop Claims Diaz is More Important to Liverpool than Gravenberch

The Colombian has scored nine goals this season

Speaking on ESPN, Hislop explained his disagreement with a list describing the five most important Liverpool players, which had Ryan Gravenberch in fourth place behind Virgil van Dijk at the top, followed by Mohammed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Ibrahima Konate took the fifth spot. He said:

“Where is Luis Diaz? For me he has to be in that list. Where and ahead of who? I would probably have Diaz ahead of Gravenberch and Konate drops out. "Gravenberch has been good, but let me put it this way. If I had to pick a team tomorrow and I had to pick one of Diaz and Gravenberch, I’d pick Luis Diaz."

Indeed, Luis Diaz has shown his quality so far this term, with an impressive return of nine goals and two assists across 16 outings in all competitions. In the Premier League, Salah is the only other Liverpool player with more goal contributions than Diaz's seven. Moreover, some of the 27-year-old's individual performances have been scintillating, such as the Champions League hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, and the brace against Manchester United earlier this season.

Luis Diaz' 2024/25 Premier League Statistics - Squad Ranking Metric Output Rank Appearances 11 =1st Goals 5 2nd Assists 2 =2nd Shots 18 2nd Key passes 15 3rd Successful take-ons 16 2nd

Gravenberch's importance to the team is undoubtedly worth incredible value, but in terms of attacking output, Diaz, who is currently earning £90,000 per week, has been Liverpool's best aside from Salah, and such can not be understated either.

Ultimately, though, it is the combination of these Liverpool players coming together to form a formidable force in the English top-flight, and that is a key reason behind their stance at the top of the table.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - 17/11/2024