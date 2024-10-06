Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been 'let down badly' by the Red Devils' transfer recruitment chiefs, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden - with the signings of striker duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee being criticised for being 'nowhere near the level' United should be striving for if they want to be back at the top of the division.

Another blank for United made it four games where they haven't scored in the Premier League from a possible seven already this season, with Hojlund failing to breach Aston Villa's defence in a 0-0 draw on Sunday before Zirkzee replaced him and followed suit.

Ogden: Zirkzee and Hojlund 'Nowhere Near The Level'

The duo have only scored two goals between them this season

The 0-0 draw against Villa ensured United's fourth blank of the campaign, highlighting a real lack of goal threat for the Red Devils this season. Three of those came against basement boys Southampton, whilst one of the other two came in a loss to Brighton - and it appears that against sides higher up in the table, United are really struggling to break them down.

Joshua Zirkzee's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 383 10th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.7 10th Shots Per Game 1.3 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =6th Match rating 6.56 13th

Hojlund and Zirkzee are a huge part of that. The young strikers only have two goals between them in a combined 13 appearances, and with tough games coming up against a resurgent Brentford outfit alongside West Ham United and Chelsea, goals will be needed against free-scoring outfits like the trio, who all have at least 10 goals in the league each. That has led Ogden to scorning United's transfer chiefs for their signings, with Ten Hag being 'let down badly' for bringing the duo in. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Whether Ten Hag stays or goes as Man United manager, he's been let down badly by the people who scouted his forwards. Hojlund and Zirkzee nowhere near United level."

Manchester United Need to Get Their Strikers Firing

A lack of goals will keep them in the bottom half for some time

United have had some legends down the years when it comes to Premier League goals, and Hojlund and Zirkzee are a fair way off that level despite boasting huge potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund scored 16 goals in 43 games for United in all competitions last season.

Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, current assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer all boast over 90 Premier League goals each, whilst flying visits from Eric Cantona, Dwight Yorke, Dimitar Berbatov and Robin van Persie - who all scored a minimum of 48 top-flight goals for the Red Devils each in five years or less - ensured that throughout their spells at Old Trafford, the club would always be clad with goals.

Hojlund bagged 10 in his first season, but only got on the scoresheet for the first time on Boxing Day, whilst Zirkzee's lone strike on the opening day of the season against Fulham means that the duo only have one goal between them.

Spending £109million on the duo - £72million on Hojlund and £37million on Zirkzee - for a return of just one goal by October isn't ideal, and though Hojlund has only just come back to action, they will be expecting more in the coming months. United have only scored five goals in seven outings in the Premier League, and that will need to improve if they are to shoot up the table and at least into European reckoning - which they are a long way from at the moment.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-10-24.