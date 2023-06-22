Alpine driver Esteban Ocon is looking forward to the coming European races in July, as F1 heads to a host of traditional circuits over the next few weeks of the campaign.

It has been a hectic season so far with F1 jetting around the globe to various types of circuits.

Indeed, we've had a bunch of temporary tracks open up the campaign, at the likes of Saudi Arabia, Monaco, and Miami, and the only more conventional circuits we've visited thus far have been Bahrain and Barcelona.

In the next few rounds of the championship, though, we're set to really delve into F1's heartland with the likes of the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, the Hungaroring, and Spa-Francorchamps all to host races before the end of July.

Esteban Ocon looking forward to stretch of European F1 races

It's something Ocon is looking forward to as well, with the more 'traditional' tracks also giving the teams, including his Alpine outfit, a real chance to bring upgrades to their car and see exactly where they stack up.

"I'm going to be enjoying the European season," Ocon said after the Canadian GP.

"Those are tracks that we know very well. More normal tracks [with] a bit less risk. Let's see what we can do.

"It was a super weekend last year for us [in Austria] to finish fifth so the car was super capable, and I hope we can do the same."

Ocon is in a nice run of form at the moment having scored points at the last four races, and he'll certainly be feeling as though he has the chance to make it five out of five next time out in Austria.

As he mentions, he finished fifth last time at the Red Bull Ring and would certainly take the same in 2023, with the likes of Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari all being hunted down by his Enstone-based team.

Four European races before the summer break

After Austria, meanwhile, we have Silverstone, Budapest, and Spa all on the agenda before the summer shutdown, with Ocon obviously enjoying his greatest achievement in F1 so far at the Hungaroring back in 2021, with him keeping Sebastian Vettel at bay in a chaotic race that saw him take his one and only victory, so far, in the sport.