Esteban Ocon has recalled his meeting with Jeremy Clarkson earlier this week as the former Top Gear host made good on a bet and delivered a haul of beers to Alpine's HQ.

Clarkson paid visit to Enstone to deliver beers to the entire team, alongside his Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper.

Clarkson arrived on a tractor and began handing out crates of his own Hawkstone beer, which delighted team members at the Oxfordshire-based squad.

Why was he doing this? It all stemmed from a bet he made on Twitter ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Jeremy Clarkson's Alpine bet

With Esteban Ocon lining up in P3 for the race at the end of May, Clarkson took to social media to say that if he and the team earned a podium at the end of the race he would give them all a beer.

Ocon duly delivered, driving a fine race that saw him fending off the likes of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton at separate points to take third place and, therefore, it was back over to Clarkson to make good on his word.

Earlier this week, then, that is what he did:

Esteban Ocon on meeting Jeremy Clarkson

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, then, this is what Ocon had to say to the press as he reflected on the experience, with him also meeting Novak Djokovic recently as well:

"[I met] Jeremy Clarkson and met Novak Djokovic," he said.

"It's been a pretty crazy week in general for me, and I'm just very blessed to be able to meet so many interesting people and to have a chance to chat with them.

"I told him fair play because not everyone does that. And he did bring a beer to everyone on the team and everyone had a great moment so yeah, it was special. I got the beer but don't drink so I'm keeping it as a souvenir. That was also the first time the trophy got back to the factory so bringing it in front of everyone with Jeremy in the tractor it was quite good."

Quite the start to the week for Ocon, who'll now be focusing on ending it on a high with another good performance in Montréal.

He earned sixth place at this venue in 2022 and he has scored points in the last three races, so that's a run he'll want to continue.