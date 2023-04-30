There were chaotic scenes during Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A group of photographers had to leap out the way after entering the pit lane as Alpine driver Esteban Ocon stopped for new tyres.

Sky Sports' commentary team said: “Is Esteban Ocon coming into the pits? I can’t actually see. Here he comes. Yes, he is.”

There was then fear as Ocon drove towards the photographers.

Ted Kravitz said: “Oh, what is this about? This is a shambles, absolute shambles. What is going on down there?”

Before David Croft added: “That is a total and utter shambles of organisation - and someone should have known.”

Video: Ocon incident at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Watch the scary footage here:

Onboard footage shows just how close Ocon was to running someone over:

Former Formula One presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted: “Utterly terrifying. #F1 got very, very lucky today…”

What did Ocon say after the incident?

Speaking in the mixed zone after the race, Ocon told reporters: "It's not something that we want to see. I mean, I don't understand why we're starting to prep the podium and prep the ceremony when we are still racing.

"There's one lap to go, I'm arriving at 300 kph and braking very late and I see people around - this is crazy, it could have been a big, big one today. And this is definitely something that needs to be discussed."

He added: "I had to lift off. I would not have liked to be the one in the middle there at the speed that we are arriving there. If I missed the braking point it's a big disaster so yeah, a crazy moment."

What have FIA said?

Per The Mirror, Formula 1 stewards said after the incident: "The Stewards heard from the FIA representatives and determined that the relevant representatives took steps to set up the parc ferme area and also permitted media and other personnel to gather in the start of the pit lane and the pit wall during the last lap of the race, while the pit lane was open and before the final pit stop.

"We noted that it was not unusual for the representatives to allow such persons into the pit lane just before the end of the race, in the usual course of preparation for parc ferme and the podium ceremony. However, in this case, there was one driver that had to pit in the last lap and this created a very dangerous situation for those that were in the pit lane at the time.

"We considered that it was fortunate that there were no serious consequences on account of what happened today. We stressed that the requirements of ensuring a safe and orderly event are paramount. This was acknowledged by the FIA team.

"We walked through the relevant procedures and protocol with the FIA representatives in detail and required them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders (including FOM, the teams and the FIA) to ensure that this situation does not occur again. The FIA representatives expressed their regret at what happened and assured us that they would do so in time for the next event."