Estudiantes agree deal for Cincinnati's Acosta, but no contract yet: Sources

Estudiantes have agreed a fee with FC Cincinnati to acquire star midfielder Lucho Acosta, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The club is under the Foster Gillett ownership group.

There is no agreement on personal terms yet between Acosta and Estudiantes, sources add. Multiple MLS clubs remain interested in Acosta as well, sources add.

The agreement inches this saga one step closer to a conclusion. Acosta said he wanted to leave Cincy after the end of the 2024 season and then didn't show up on time for preseason this winter, though he is now with the team in Florida in training.

Acosta, 30, has been a superstar for FC Cincinnati and was named the 2023 MLS MVP. The diminutive creative midfielder had 17 goals and 14 assists in 2023, as he led Cincy to win the Supporters' Shield, then continued that form in 2024 with 14 goals and 19 assists.

After Cincinnati's playoff exit in November, Acosta told reporters in the locker room that he could leave Cincy this winter. A few days later, he was scheduled to speak to media as part of exit interviews. Ultimately, he said he had to leave and didn't have time for the interviews due to a family matter and didn't speak to local reporters. A few hours later, an interview he did with ESPN Argentina where he laid out his desire to leave the club circulated on social media. It was unclear if that interview was pretaped or live.

"This was a very recent decision I made to leave, I feel I’ve completed a cycle after four years of playing in Cincinnati," Acosta told ESPN Argentina in November. "It’s time to find a different scene and see how things can be resolved. ... If the opportunity to return to Argentina arises, I’d love to take it."