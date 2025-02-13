Arsenal are in talks over a new contract for young star Ethan Nwaneri, with the north London club having full faith in the England youth international, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest GIVEMESPORT column.

Joining the club at the age of eight, Nwaneri quickly progressed through the ranks, playing for the under-18 side by the age of 14. The youngster has now reached senior level and is regularly involved under Mikel Arteta. Injuries to key players in attack means we could see Nwaneri playing a more prominent role between now and the end of the season.

In September 2022, at just 15 years and 181 days old, Nwaneri made history by becoming the youngest player to ever appear in a Premier League match, coming on as a substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Brentford. The now-17-year-old is clearly one of the brightest talents in England, and Arsenal are looking to tie him down for the long term.

Arsenal Working on Nwaneri Contract

The Gunners trust the 17-year-old

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column, Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are in talks over a new contract for Nwaneri as they hope to tie him down to a long-term deal. The Gunners have full faith in the 17-year-old, hinting that we could see him used more regularly in the coming weeks due to Arsenal's injury troubles.

Arsenal secured the future of Nwaneri by signing him to his first professional contract in March 2024. Given his impressive performances and the potential he has displayed, Arsenal are keen to ensure that Nwaneri remains a central figure in their long-term plans.

Ethan Nwaneri's Arsenal Stats - 2024/2025 Games 23 Goals 7 Assists 0 Minutes played 700

Although Arsenal recently tied him down to a new contract, due to his lack of involvement in the senior squad at the time, the youngster was likely offered a relatively small deal. To reward his performances and development, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Nwaneri offered a hefty pay rise to put him more in line with other players involved in the senior squad.

