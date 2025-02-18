Manchester City tried to sign Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri back in 2023 with discussions taking place in the background, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his latest GIVEMESPORT column.

Joining the club at the age of eight in 2015, Nwaneri quickly climbed through the ranks, showcasing his talent at every level. His rapid development saw him playing for the under-18 side by the age of 14, and he's now become an established member of the senior squad.

In September 2022, at just 15 years and 181 days old, Nwaneri made history by becoming the youngest player to ever appear in a Premier League match. Coming on as a substitute in Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Brentford, he broke the previous record held by Harvey Elliott.

Man City Tried to Sign Nwaneri in 2023

Discussions took place

Writing in his latest column for GIVEMESPORT, Romano has confirmed that Manchester City tried to sign Nwaneri back in 2023. Discussions took place in the background, but Arsenal have so far been able to get the youngster's full trust and green light to continue as a Gunner.

Nwaneri in 2024-25 (Premier League) Nwaneri Appearances 15 Starts 4 Minutes 374 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass success 90.3% Key passes per game 0.5

Arsenal secured Nwaneri's future by signing him to his first professional contract in March 2024, shortly after his 17th birthday. Romano has also confirmed that despite signing a new deal last year, talks are progressing well over a new contract for Nwaneri as the Gunners look to tie him down for the long-term.

His versatility allows him to operate both as an attacking midfielder and on the right wing, a position he is starting to make his own following an injury to Bukayo Saka. The England youth international started on the right-hand side in Arsenal's previous game against Leicester, impressing for the north London outfit, providing an assist for Mikel Merino's opening goal. Pundit Matt Holland suggested that he was Arsenal's best player during the victory, and he has been one of their stars in every game he's featured this season

Arteta's confidence in Nwaneri is evident, as he has entrusted the teenager with significant responsibilities in crucial matches. Despite his age, Nwaneri is already becoming a key player for Arsenal.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored - correct as of 18-02-25.