Less than a week removed from suffering heartbreak in stoppage time against Manchester City, Arsenal turned the tables as two late goals helped them move level on points with their title rivals thanks to a 4-2 victory over Leicester City. The Gunners looked to be in cruise control at half-time - to which they went in two goals to the good - but a surprise comeback from the Foxes made it seem like the points were about to be shared.

Thankfully for Mikel Arteta, Wilfried N'didi converted past his own goalkeeper before Kai Havertz wrapped things up in the 99th minute to send the Emirates faithful home happy. The result put a positive spin on what has been a frustrating week in the aftermath of Leandro Trossard's red card at the Etihad last Sunday.

The 29-year-old found himself on the scoresheet today, but his redemption was not the only talking point of the fixture. With the home side still chasing the game, teenager Ethan Nwaneri was thrown on to make an impact. His cameo has gotten Arsenal fans talking online, with many believing the wonderkid is ready for more responsibility.

Arsenal Fans Purr at Nwaneri's Display vs Leicester

Many believe the teenager is ready for a starting spot

With five minutes of regular time still to be played, Arteta showed just how much trust he had in his 17-year-old starlet as he opted to throw him on in Arsenal's search for a goal instead of the likes of seasoned forward Gabriel Jesus. The youngster was coming off the back of his first two senior goals in midweek during a Carabao Cup fixture against Bolton, and while he wasn't directly involved with neither of the additional time strikes, his display did more than enough to convince fans he is ready for the big time.

The England youth international made an immediate impact, with his first action of the game seeing him pick up the ball on the right-hand side before driving at the defence and unleashing an effort from distance that was well saved by the opposition goalkeeper. Moments later, he would show quick feet inside the penalty area to evade three separate challenges from Leicester defenders as he continued to probe for a winner. Check out his highlights below.

The 15-minute display has led to several Arsenal fans calling for Nwaneri to be handed a spot in the starting XI, with one claiming: 'Nwaneri could easily start right now. People get too hung about age and experience. You’re telling me you can’t see the difference watching him compared to some of those other attackers?'

Another added that the teenager was 'ready to start for this club regularly' after an 'unbelievable' cameo. Others labelled the budding superstar as a 'phenomenon' who was 'showing maturity, confidence, and technical brilliance beyond his years.' There were also calls from some sections of the fanbase for the youngster to be given the number 10 shirt which has been left vacant since the departure of Emile Smith Rowe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri is Arsenal's fifth-youngest goalscorer in the club's history and the youngest ever player to play for the club.

The Arsenal boss 'loved' what he saw from his substitute

It wasn't just Arsenal fans who were happy with what they saw from the heir apparent to the tag 'starboy.' As per Fabrizio Romano, Mikel Arteta was delighted by the impact his substitute made, stating:

"He came on and immediately beat one, two, three players. I just love it! If you want to play here you need to play with that courage."

The Spaniard's positive remarks followed even more praise of Nwaneri following his double against Bolton in midweek, where his manager said:

"He’s improving daily. You can tell he’s playing without pressure, with confidence, with a way of making decisions that tells you that the boy is ready at this level. "Today he had a really strong performance and I’m happy to see that. There’s a lot of positives to take from it: first of all the performance and then the way we scored the goals. It’s another step. He’s ahead of what anyone could expect. Since he joined in with the first-team, he’s always ahead of what we expected, of what I expected. He deserves that, he is part of us, and he will have the minutes."