Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri could come into the first-team over the next few months as Gunners fans sweat on the fitness of club captain Martin Odegaard, after he picked up an injury on international duty - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the youngster won't be thrust into the side to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with the Gunners undergoing a short-term availability crisis.

It's a huge game in north London as the Gunners look to keep the pace with Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, especially after dropping points at home to Brighton and Hove Albion before the break - but Nwaneri won't be brought in thanks to his age and inexperience away at their local rivals.

Arsenal Injuries Have Given Arteta Selection Headache

Martin Odegaard is the latest casualty for Arsenal

Odegaard was injured in Norway's game against Austria in the Nations League on Monday, and that has thrown questions into the mix over who will replace the creative midfielder.

Declan Rice and Mikel Merino thanks to injury and suspension, and so Mikel Arteta is already looking at what could be a second-string midfield against their bitter rivals - which could push Nwaneri onto the bench at a minimum.

Sources: Nwaneri Won't Start vs Tottenham

The midfielder won't be thrown in the deep end

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Nwaneri is considered as unlikely to get his full Premier League debut in the north London derby over the weekend, despite an injury to Odegaard in the international break. There is incredible belief in the youngster long-term, but the immediate hunch is that the crunch clash against rivals Tottenham is not going to result in his first start for the Gunners.

It is likely that in a bid to work around Odegaard's injury, Arteta will start Jorginho and Thomas Partey as the double pivot in midfield - thanks to Merino's two-month injury and Rice being suspended after being sent off against Brighton before the international break - whilst Kai Havertz will likely take up the creative role behind the striker.

Spanish boss Arteta is open to using new signing Raheem Sterling in the striker role, with Gabriel Jesus also in contention - though there is the feeling that he may come off the bench instead.

Nwaneri will be eased into the first-team ranks this season, and he will start soon in the EFL Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers - though he has only played 14 minutes of Premier League football in his entire career, and throwing him into the deep end from the start in one of the biggest games of the league campaign is unlikely, with Arteta unlikely to act in such a manner typically.

Nwaneri Should Recieve Minutes This Season

The England youth international is highly thought of

Nwaneri is a huge talent at Hale End and could join the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe in becoming vital components of Arteta's side in the near future - but there his minutes will be managed so that he is eased into the team and his development is not stunted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ethan Nwaneri scored 15 goals in 28 games for England's under-17 team

Nwaneri, born in Enfield, made history back in September 2022 when he became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League aged 15 years old and 181 days old - beating the all-time English top-flight record held by Sunderland's Derek Foster back in 1964.

He hasn't featured much since, only coming on in the 6-0 drubbing of West Ham United back last season, but at the age of just 17 he is more likely to garner minutes throughout the season.

