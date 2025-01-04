Summary Eugene predicts The Rock will face either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes have some unsettled differences from the past.

Reigns and The Rock were set to have a dream match at last year's WrestleMania, before the "We Want Cody" movement changed plans.

With the turn of the calendar year and the Royal Rumble on the horizon, the Road to WrestleMania 41 is just right around the corner. The WWE has massive plans for this year's Showcase of the Immortals. John Cena is set to have his final go-round at WrestleMania. Rumors about CM Punk, Cody Rhodes , and Roman Reigns ' respective matches have already surfaced. However, The Rock 's status for the Grandest Stage of Them All is still up in the air.

The Rock is a busy man with his Hollywood career on his plate. Nonetheless, The Final Boss still has some unfinished business in the WWE. If The Great One is part of this year's WrestleMania, he should be in for a collosal match at the Show of Shows. Action Network recently spoke with former WWE star Eugene, whose real name is Nick Dinsmore. In the interview, Eugene predicted that The Rock will have a match with either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

"I hope he will return to WrestleMania and if so, the storylines are endless, but it depends if he has time for it because The Rock is so busy. Perhaps he can ‘finish the story’ with Cody Rhodes and have a great match with him or Roman Reigns. They were originally going to fight at the last WrestleMania so that’s another option." - Nick Dinsmore aka Eugene

The Rock's WrestleMania Opponent

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes make sense for The Final Boss