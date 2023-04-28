Eugenie Bouchard landed herself in hot water with a controversial post on Twitter after beating Dayana Yastremska at the Madrid Open.

The Canadian star has won three matches in a row at the WTA 1000 event, progressing through qualifying to defeat Yastremska in the round of 128.

It has been Bouchard’s most successful tournament since she returned from 17 months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury in August.

The 29-year-old faced backlash for a now-deleted tweet, however, which she posted the day after her win against Yastremska.

What did Eugenie Bouchard tweet after Dayana Yastremska win?

“There's something about playing dopers in Madrid,” Bouchard tweeted after her victory.

The tennis star had famously defeated Maria Sharapova in the second round at the 2017 Madrid Open, the Russian’s second tournament since her 15-month suspension for using meldonium, a banned substance that increases blood flow.

Bouchard branded Sharapova a “cheater” before the match, going on to triumph 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Yastremska was also suspended for a period in 2021 after the World Anti-Doping Agency found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.

The International Tennis Federation lifted the suspension after determining that “she bore no fault or negligence for the violation".

Bouchard has since deleted the “dopers” tweet, having received backlash on social media for the post.

Eugenie Bouchard calls Maria Sharapova a “cheater” in 2017

Bouchard was vocally unhappy about Sharapova’s return to tennis after her doping ban.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Bouchard told the Turkish broadcaster TRT World.

“She is a cheater and so, to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again. It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way.”

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, celebrated passionately after defeating Sharapova at the Madrid Open in 2017.