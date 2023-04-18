Eugenie Bouchard started her campaign at the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal with a dominant victory over French star Diane Parry.

Bouchard received a wildcard into the main draw of the ITF event, returning to the court after her second round exit at the Copa Colsanitas earlier this month.

She got back to winning ways with a 6-2, 6-4 win over the 20-year-old Parry, who is ranked 109th in the world.

While Bouchard’s opponent is just at the start of a promising career, the Canadian star will likely be pleased to have beaten a player 189 places higher in the world rankings.

Up next for Bouchard will be Montenegro’s Danka Kovinić, the current world number 72.

The 28-year-old Kovinic, who defeated Emma Raducanu, Karolína Plíšková and Ludmilla Samsonova in tournaments last year, got past Océane Dodin 7-5, 6-2 in the Oeiras Ladies Open first round.

It will be a tough test for Bouchard, who talked up her chances of winning the title before the tournament began.

Eugenie Bouchard discusses her return from injury

Bouchard rose to fame in 2014, reaching the final at Wimbledon and the semi-finals at the Australian Open and French Open.

She reached a career-high of world number five, but a decline in form and injuries led to a rapid fall down the rankings.

Bouchard returned from her most recent stint on the sidelines – 17 months due to a shoulder injury – in August 2022. She told reporters that she had considered retirement while recovering.

“It’s been very difficult, there’s no secret about it and I’d be lying if I said it [retirement] didn’t cross my mind,” she said.

“It has been a very long process and I thought if it was worth it, but then I decided yes because I would regret it if I let an injury stop me. I missed the competition while I was on the sidelines and that also motivated me.”

Bouchard added: “Of course [I see myself fighting for titles again and winning]. I feel like I wouldn’t put in all this time and effort if I didn’t still believe that.

“It’s a lot to come back from injuries, takes a lot of patience, a lot of time, a lot of energy and life is short. I am doing it because I think I still can. If I didn’t, I would be having babies or something else.”