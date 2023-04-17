Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has revealed she is “motivated” by the success of two rival players.

Bouchard is currently preparing to compete at the Oeiras Ladies Open in Portugal, having been awarded a wildcard for the main draw of the ITF event.

After returning to competition in August 2022 after 17 months on the sidelines recovering from a shoulder injury, the Canadian star last played at the Copa Colsanitas earlier this month.

She experienced something of a resurgence last year, reaching the quarter-final at the Chennai Open in September, but is yet to reach the levels she experienced while at the top of her game in 2019.

Bouchard, who has 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 2.4 million followers on Instagram, spoke to reporters before her first match at the Oeiras Ladies Open.

Eugenie Bouchard motivated by two rival tennis players

Bouchard discussed the recent success of Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

The pair played in the most recent Wimbledon and Australian Open finals, with Sabalenka winning the former and Rybakina triumphing in the latter.

“We see a lot of big hitters that are winning all the tournaments,” Bouchard said. “We have Elena Rybakina and [Aryna] Sabalenka just like in the finals of almost every tournament.

“It's interesting to see that the game style is kind of still the one that's dominating at the ultimate end, and for me I like that because I have an aggressive game style. That's more how I want to play, and it's motivating to see that.”

Eugenie Bouchard opens up about injury struggles

Bouchard rose to world number five after impressing at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2014, but a decline in form and injuries led to a rapid fall down the rankings.

The 29-year-old revealed that she had considered retirement during her latest injury stint.

“It’s been very difficult, there’s no secret about it and I’d be lying if I said it [retirement] didn’t cross my mind,” she said.

“It has been a very long process and I thought if it was worth it, but then I decided yes because I would regret it if I let an injury stop me. I missed the competition while I was on the sidelines and that also motivated me.”

Bouchard made it clear that she felt she still had the potential to win titles, telling reporters: “Of course [I see myself fighting for titles again and winning]. I feel like I wouldn’t put in all this time and effort if I didn’t still believe that.

“It’s a lot to come back from injuries, takes a lot of patience, a lot of time, a lot of energy and life is short. I am doing it because I think I still can. If I didn’t, I would be having babies or something else.”