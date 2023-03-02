Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard may not be playing regularly on the WTA Tour, but she's still keeping in shape.

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has shared a series of snaps from her latest workout.

Bouchard, ranked 318th in the world, is currently playing sporadically on the WTA Tour.

She last featured in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open, losing her opening match to Ashlyn Krueger.

There were positive signs that Bouchard was experiencing a resurgence last year, reaching the quarter-final at the Chennai Open in September, but she is yet to reach the heights she once experienced in 2014.

Despite this, the 29-year-old is still keeping in shape, as evidenced by her latest post to her 1.6 million Twitter followers.

Dressed in a pink top and shirts, Bouchard can be seen completing a number of exercises, including squats and cable pulls.

She has captioned the post: “On Wednesdays…”, seemingly in reference to the Mean Girls quote: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink”.

Who is Eugenie Bouchard?

Bouchard burst onto the scene as a 20-year-old in 2014. After progressing to the Australian Open and French Open semi-finals, she booked a place in the final at Wimbledon.

While she was defeated by Petra Kvitová, Bouchard was touted as the next big talent in women’s tennis.

She rose to fifth in the world, with public interest and endorsement deals rocketing during this period.

The Canadian signed lucrative deals with Coca-Cola, Rogers Communications and Nike, and she was named the world’s most marketable athlete in 2015. She was placed ahead of stars such as Neymar, Stephen Curry and Usain Bolt.

Bouchard’s on-court success was faltering, however, and she fell to 48th in the world rankings. The decline continued, and by 2017, she was back playing on the ITF circuit.

Sam Smith, a former British number one, claimed in 2019 that Bouchard had struggled to balance the pressures of immense fame with life as a professional sportsperson.

“It’s a bit of a script where life came at her pretty quickly with big contracts, big sponsorships, a lot of attention back in Canada, and she just wasn’t ready for it and I don’t think her game was ready for it either,” Smith told Wide World of Sports.

While Bouchard has struggled to recreate her success on the court since 2014, she still boasts an impressive social media following. Her fans certainly enjoy staying up to date with her latest endeavours.

You can find all of the latest tennis news and rumours right here.