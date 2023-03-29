Eugenie Bouchard has returned to the tennis court for a star-studded New Balance advert.

The Canadian star last played in the qualifying rounds at the Australian Open, having returned to competition in August 2022 after 17 months on the sidelines recovering from a shoulder injury.

She experienced something of a resurgence last year, reaching the quarter-final at the Chennai Open in September, but is yet to reach the heights she experienced as a Wimbledon finalist in 2019.

But with 2.4 million followers on Instagram, Bouchard still boasts a number of endorsement deals, including a multi-year sponsorship signed with New Balance in 2021.

She was subsequently included in the sportswear company’s new advert, which coincides with the ongoing Miami Open.

Also starring tennis players Tommy Paul, Sorana Cîrstea, Heather Watson and Jordan Thompson, Bouchard is shown on a tennis court, posing in her all-white New Balance tennis kit.

She is also shown hugging her beloved grandmother on a sofa, as well as talking to reporters.

The advert was posted on New Balance Tennis’s Instagram page with the caption: “Miami vibes 🤝 NB tennis party. We had a blast hanging with our amazing NB team!”

What is Eugenie Bouchard doing now?

Bouchard burst onto the scene as a 20-year-old in 2014. After progressing to the Australian Open and French Open semi-finals, she booked a place in the final at Wimbledon.

She was defeated by Czech Petra Kvitová, but Bouchard was still touted as the next big talent in women’s tennis.

The young star rose to fifth in the world, with public interest and lucrative endorsement deals with companies such as Coca-Cola, Nike and Rogers Communications rocketing during this period.

Bouchard was named the world’s most marketable athlete in 2015, placing ahead of high-profile stars such as Neymar, Stephen Curry and Usain Bolt.

Her on-court success was faltering, however, and she fell to 48th in the world rankings. The decline continued, and by 2017, she was back playing on the ITF circuit.

Bouchard now features sporadically on the WTA Tour, and is now ranked 325th in the standings. But she is still considered an influential figure in tennis, and is adored by thousands of fans around the world.