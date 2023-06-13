Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has shared a workout video with her social media followers as she prepares for Wimbledon.

The world number 219 will not qualify for the main draw of the Grand Slam, but can enter the tournament in the qualifying stages.

Bouchard reached the Wimbledon final in 2014, and although it’s unlikely she will reach those heights this year, she will still be hoping to show she is on her way back to the top of women’s tennis.

The 29-year-old is certainly ensuring she is physically prepared for the Grand Slam, as her social media followers have discovered.

Eugenie Bouchard shares workout video

In the clip, Bouchard is seen pushing herself though a gym workout, which includes bicep curls, a side plank, and a sprint on a treadmill.

The video then transitions to the Canadian on a tennis court, returning a number of ferocious shots.

Bouchard captioned the post: “A day in the life: gym → court”. It has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

Check out the video of the exhausting workout below.

Video: Watch Eugenie Bouchard’s gruelling workout

Eugenie Bouchard enjoys some success on tennis court

Bouchard has enjoyed some success on the tennis court since she returned from 17 months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury in August 2022.

She won three matches in a row at the Madrid Open in April, eventually losing to Martina Trevisan in the round of 64.

Bouchard first rose to fame in 2014, reaching the final at Wimbledon and the semi-finals at the French Open and Australian Open.

A deluge of endorsement deals followed, but the young star struggled to live up to the expectations placed on her and fell down the world rankings.

Bouchard has compared her experience to Emma Raducanu’s, who stunned the world of sport by winning the US Open in 2021.

“I see lots of similarities,” Bouchard told the WTA in April. “I feel for her in that sense. She has a great life, she’s set for life and she’s had great achievements. But I can understand a little bit, possibly the pressure, the scrutiny.

“She tweeted something, posted something about not doing tennis one day and people were like, ‘Why don’t you go practice.’

"I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I went through that six, eight years ago.’ Haters will hate, you know what I mean?"