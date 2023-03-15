Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard showed her appreciation for fellow players Petra Kvitová and Jessica Pegula as they contested a match at Indian Wells.

Kvitová and Pegula battled over three sets in the round of 16 at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The encounter, which lasted two hours and 14 minutes, was eventually won by Kvitová, who saved four match points as she triumphed 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.

The Czech star will now face Greece’s Maria Sakkari in the Indian Wells quarter-finals.

It was certainly an entertaining encounter between the two players, and Bouchard was among those enjoying the spectacle at home.

How did Eugenie Bouchard react to Petra Kvitová vs Jessica Pegula?

Bouchard watched the match on a projector screen, sharing a photo of her set-up on her Instagram Story.

The clash was nearing an end, with Kvitová narrowly leading Pegula in the third set tie-break.

Bouchard shared her appreciation for the players, writing: “What a match, both ladies 👏”.

Having been right at the top of her game in 2014, reaching the final of Wimbledon, Bouchard would definitely have been able to relate to the efforts put in by Pegula and Kvitová during their match.

"Just kept going," Kvitova said after her victory. "I just tried to still be aggressive, but it was not always there for me. The emotions were of course very happy. And a little bit exhausted now."

Is Eugenie Bouchard still playing tennis?

Bouchard is still playing tennis, having returned to competition in August 2022 after 17 months on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

She is now ranked 319th in the world and is currently playing sporadically on the WTA Tour.

The 29-year-old last featured in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open, losing her opening match to Ashlyn Krueger.

There were positive signs that Bouchard was experiencing a resurgence last year, reaching the quarter-final at the Chennai Open in September, but she is yet to reach the heights she once experienced in 2014.

Bouchard still remains in shape, sharing a photo of her workout with her 1.6 million followers on Twitter earlier this month. It is not yet known when she will take to the court again.