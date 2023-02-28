Bouchard was estranged from her sister for a number of years

Eugenie Bouchard was reunited with her twin sister, Beatrice, as the two celebrated their birthday together for the first time in eight years.

The tennis star posted a heartwarming image on her Instagram alongside her sibling, much to the surprise of many of her fans.

Indeed, Beatrice has spoken openly about her previous estrangement from Eugenie, after their parents divorced when they were both young.

Yet, it seems the two are closer than ever, with Beatrice commenting a heart emoji on Eugenie's latest picture.

Who is Eugenie Bouchard's twin sister?

Unlike Eugenie, Beatrice is not a professional tennis player – in fact, she's not an athlete at all.

Instead, the 29-year-old earns her living as a digital lifestyle creator – helping to make a variety of online content.

But while it's her twin who is the more famous of the two, Beatrice still boasts more than 350,000 Instagram followers and regularly shares snaps of her fashion and of her travels.

Why was Eugenie Bouchard estranged from her sister?

Back in 2021, Beatrice admitted to Fox Sports that she did not come from a "simple, happy, perfect family."

When the sisters' parents separated, Beatrice opted to stay with her father, while Eugenie lived with her mother.

“Genie was with my mom pretty much her whole life," she said. "My dad was with me, [siblings] Charlotte and Will. We were very separated and it created a lot of tension between my mom and me, between Charlotte and Will, and my dad and Genie."

She added: “It’s still to this day not perfect at all. I’ve seen Genie twice a year since I was 10. I know some people at the grocery store better than I know her. It’s crazy, it’s like she’s almost a stranger."

What's Eugenie Bouchard up to now?

Bouchard has struggled for form in recent years and is unlikely to compete at the French Open, unless she receives a wildcard.

The Canadian competed in the Australian Open qualifiers last month but failed to qualify for the main draw.

Yet, the tennis star has vowed to keep going and her latest Instagram post suggests she's in good spirits at least.

And though her appearances at major tennis tournaments may be few and far between, at least she'll have her sister by her side now.

