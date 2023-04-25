Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard will play in the Madrid Open main draw for the first time since 2017.

The 29-year-old got past an injured Sara Sorribes Tormo in her first qualifying match, before defeating Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 6-2 in her second.

It will be Bouchard’s first appearance in the main draw of a WTA 1000 event since the Guadalajara Open in October.

The Canadian star’s first round opponent is still unknown, but she will be hoping to string together a run of victories to surpass her performance in 2017.

Bouchard reached the quarter-final stage that year, eventually losing to Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-0.

But her most memorable match on the outdoor clay courts at the Park Manzanares was against Maria Sharapova in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Maria Sharapova at 2017 Madrid Open

The 2017 Madrid Open was only Sharapova’s second tournament since her 15-month suspension for using meldonium, a banned substance that increases blood flow.

Bouchard was unhappy that the five-time Grand Slam winner had received wildcards for several tournaments, including the Madrid Open, upon her return.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Bouchard told the Turkish broadcaster TRT World.

“She is a cheater and so, to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again. It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way.”

Bouchard had never beaten Sharapova before their encounter at the Madrid Open, but she appeared to harness her anger at the situation to grind out a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win.

The match lasted just under three hours, and Bouchard reacted with pure delight as she clinched the victory.

Video: Watch Eugenie Bouchard celebrate win against Maria Sharapova at 2017 Madrid Open

Bouchard rose to fame in 2014, reaching the final at Wimbledon and the semi-finals at the Australian Open and French Open.

She reached a career-high of world number five, but a decline in form and injuries led to a rapid fall down the rankings.

Bouchard returned from her most recent stint on the sidelines – 17 months due to a shoulder injury – in August 2022. She recently revealed she had considered retirement, but was determined to continue playing.

Now ranked 285th in the world, Bouchard’s performances in the Madrid Open qualifying rounds shows she is still capable of competing on the WTA Tour.