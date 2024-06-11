Highlights Austria are Euro 2024's dark horses, but they face a tough group with France and the Netherlands.

They have a poor record against their group-stage opponents, which is made harder by the absence of injured captain David Alaba.

Ralf Rangnick has impressed since becoming Austria's manager in 2022, winning over half of his matches.

At every major international tournament, there is always a nation considered to be the 'dark horses'. It's a team which is always tipped to spring a surprise, even if little is known about them. At Euro 2020, Turkey were considered to be that side, but that prediction catastrophically failed as they crashed out of the group stages. Austria have been lumbered with the tag this time around.

The fancied nation have only ever reached the knockout stages of the European Championships on one occasion - in 2021 - before they lost to Italy in the round of 16 in extra time. It was a performance of belief, as they took the eventual champions nearly all the way. Even when they hosted the tournament in 2008, they didn't get out of the group stages.

As they make the short trip across the border to Germany, Austria will believe they can reach at least the quarter-finals. They have a tough group - and they might only progress by finishing third - but manager Ralf Rangnick has shown throughout his career that he can transform sides. With it possible that he might do the same again, we have outlined everything you need to know about this year's dark horses.

Euro 2024 Group

Dark horses looking to cause an upset

Group D at Euro 2024 is considered one of this year's dreaded 'Groups of Death', and it has all the characteristics to make the best nations sweat and fear the worst. Austria provide that reason, particularly as they have beaten the teams before. The national side simply known as 'Das Team' - the Team - held Didier Deschamps' France side to a 2-2 draw in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

Against Poland, Austria have struggled in recent years. They last beat them in 1994, but they have only played them twice since 2008. Rangnick's side have also failed to beat the Netherlands since 1990, winning just six matches out of 19. This included a 2-0 defeat to Holland at Euro 2020, which they will be hoping doesn't foreshadow anything.

Austria's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses France 25 9 3 13 Poland 9 2 2 5 Netherlands 19 6 4 9

Austria start their Euro 2024 campaign against France at the Merkur Spiel Arena on 17th June. Four days later, they play Poland at the Olympiastadion — one of the best stadiums in world football. Thankfully for the team, they don't have to travel after their penultimate match, with their clash against the Netherlands also taking place at Hertha BSC's ground. It's a piece of fortune several nations don't have.

Austria's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 17th June 2024 8pm France Merkur Spiel Arena 21st June 2024 5pm Poland Olympiastadion 25th June 2024 5pm Netherlands Olympiastadion

Austria Manager

Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick is widely considered to be one of the best sporting directors in football due to his work at RB Leipzig. However, he also has a tactical nuance which has been highlighted throughout his career. He joined Austria in the summer of 2022 on a two-year contract, which was extended for a further two years up to the 2026 World Cup after qualifying for this tournament.

The former Manchester United manager is well-known for his attacking and entertaining football. It's one of the reasons Austria hired him, yet it took time to implement with the nation. In his first match in charge, they might have beaten Croatia 3-0, but that proved his only win in his first competition, which eventually saw them relegated to the second tier of the Nations League.

Whilst qualifying for Euro 2024, Austria finished second in their group, just one point behind Belgium and nine clear of Sweden in third. They impressed throughout, playing entertaining football, which saw them end the process with a goal difference of +10. Rangnick was linked with a move to Bayern Munich in April 2024, but he turned down the offer to focus on the Austrian national team.

Austria Career Appointed 1st June 2022 Games 22 Wins 14 Draws 3 Losses 5

Final Euro 2024 Squad

Rangnick's playing squad doesn't include the talismanic defender David Alaba due to the serious knee injury he sustained in December 2023. The Real Madrid all-rounder will still travel to Germany with his nation as a 'non-playing captain', just as David Beckham did with the England team at the 2010 World Cup.

First-choice goalkeeper Alexander Schlager and his namesake Xaver, the industrious RB Leipzig midfielder, have both been struck down by tournament-preventing ACL injuries. The luckless Wolverhampton Wanderers striker, Sasa Kalajdzic, is recovering from his second severe knee injury in as many seasons. The 26 individuals with a chance of getting on to the pitch are outlined in the table below:

Austria Euro 2024 Squad Position Players (Club) Goalkeepers Patrick Pentz (Brondby), Heinz Lindner (Union Saint-Gilloise), Niklas Hedl (Rapid Wien) Defenders Stefan Posch (Bologna), Max Wober (Borussia Monchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Kevin Danso (Lens), Phillipp Mwene (Mainz), Flavius ​​Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord), Leopold Querfeld (Rapid Wien) Midfielders Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Florian Kainz (Cologne), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz), Matthias Seidl (Rapid Vienna) Forwards Marko Arnautovic (Inter), Michael Gregoritsch (Freiburg), Andreas Weimann (West Brom), Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg), Marco Grull (Rapid Wien), Maximilian Entrup (TSV Hartberg)

Key Players

Forced to be without David Alaba

After Alaba sustained a serious knee injury in December 2023, Rangnick and his staff will have to work without one of the best centre-backs in the world. Thankfully for him, they have a host of talent available. Marcel Sabitzer shone for Borussia Dortmund during their run to the Champions League final, scoring one and assisting five throughout the tournament. His stats in the Bundesliga weren't as impressive, but he brings a non-stop work ethic to the middle of the park, something they will need in every match.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Austria's Marcel Sabitzer has scored 17 goals in 78 appearances for his nation.

Alongside him, Konrad Laimer will also offer key characteristics defensively and offensively in the midfield. He proved to be a key player for Bayern Munich this campaign, despite failing to win the title, as his aggressive and robust skills make him hard to get past. Up front, Michael Gregoritsch is expected to start. Standing tall at 1.93m, he will provide a focal point for Austria, whilst he has a natural eye for goal, with 15 goals in 54 appearances for his nation.

Formation and Tactics

Rangnick likely to use a 4-4-2 after experimenting

Since becoming Austria manager, Rangnick has experimented with several formations, ranging from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3, yet it seems that a 4-4-2 has been the most popular. Unsurprisingly, as one of the creators of Gegenpressing, Rangnick will ask, actually, tell, his players to counter-press the opposition. They will play a high line, look to win the ball back immediately and try to force the opposition into mistakes.

He will have to do it without Alaba, but his predicted line-up has talent in every department. Defensively, it is likely Max Wober and Kevin Danso will partner one another at centre-back, whilst they will be flanked by Stefan Posch and Philipp Mwene. Their strongest area is in the middle of the park, with Laimer, Sabitzer and Florian Grillitsch all having experience in major European matches. All of them are versatile — and will likely change roles throughout that match — as Rangnick adopts a fluid system.

In the final third, Marko Arnautovic, one of the Premier League's most chaotic strikers in recent memory, will likely lead the line alongside Gregoritsch. Arnautovic is the country's most-capped player, yet he has only scored once in six matches at previous Euros.

Predicted Lineup (4-4-2)

Pentz; Posch, Wober, Danso, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch, Laimer, Sabitzer; Gregoritsch, Arnautovic

Euro 2024 Kit

As is always the case, Euro 2024 kits have been well-talked about. They symbolise a country's nationalism as they march onto the biggest European stage. Austria's jerseys might not rank top, but they do have character to them. The home kit is the standard red design but this, uniquely, has a different shade of red on the jersey.

As well as this, the jersey has white cuffs, which makes it look like a unique design. Meanwhile, the away kit might look basic with a base white colour and black trims, but streaks of blue across the front add to its appearance.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Austria at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, as the latest phase through the official avenues concluded on the 2nd May. Of course, you could spend a crazy amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform, but we don't recommend that due to no guarantee being offered.

There is also a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. Seats are surprisingly still popping up on the ticketing portal, although for an expensive fee. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Austrian fans in Britain who can't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. The country's first match against France takes place at 8pm BST on 17th June on ITV.

Arguably their most important match, a 'six-pointer' against Poland, takes place four days later at 5pm BST on ITV. They conclude the group stage by playing the Netherlands live on the BBC on 25th June. It takes place at the same time as Poland's clash with France, as UEFA rules stipulate. Naturally, people worldwide can also watch the Euros, including on Fox Sports and FuboTV in the United States of America.

How to Watch Austria at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 17th June 2024 8pm Austria vs France ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 21st June 2024 5pm Austria vs Poland ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 25th June 2024 5pm Austria vs Netherlands BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11th June 2024.