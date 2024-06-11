Highlights

  • Austria are Euro 2024's dark horses, but they face a tough group with France and the Netherlands.
  • They have a poor record against their group-stage opponents, which is made harder by the absence of injured captain David Alaba.
  • Ralf Rangnick has impressed since becoming Austria's manager in 2022, winning over half of his matches.

At every major international tournament, there is always a nation considered to be the 'dark horses'. It's a team which is always tipped to spring a surprise, even if little is known about them. At Euro 2020, Turkey were considered to be that side, but that prediction catastrophically failed as they crashed out of the group stages. Austria have been lumbered with the tag this time around.

The fancied nation have only ever reached the knockout stages of the European Championships on one occasion - in 2021 - before they lost to Italy in the round of 16 in extra time. It was a performance of belief, as they took the eventual champions nearly all the way. Even when they hosted the tournament in 2008, they didn't get out of the group stages.

As they make the short trip across the border to Germany, Austria will believe they can reach at least the quarter-finals. They have a tough group - and they might only progress by finishing third - but manager Ralf Rangnick has shown throughout his career that he can transform sides. With it possible that he might do the same again, we have outlined everything you need to know about this year's dark horses.

Euro 2024 Group

Dark horses looking to cause an upset

