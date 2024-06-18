Highlights Euro 2024 is the third edition of the European Championships in which teams ranked third in the group phase can still qualify for the knockout stages.

Only eight of the 24 teams that entered Euro 2024 will be eliminated in the group stage.

Four of the six third-placed sides will earn a spot in the round of 16 based on their performance in the opening round of the competition.

The format of Euro 2024 bears little resemblance to the early years of the European Championships. Only four nations competed in the first five iterations of the continental competition, while the current 24-team setup wasn't reluctantly agreed upon until 2016.

Gone are the days of two matches to win the tournament and the use of a coin toss to decide the victor of a drawn contest. This inclusive competition only eliminates eight teams from the group stage. Alongside the winners and runners-up from each of the six groups, four teams that finish third in the first phase can still find a way into the round of 16. Portugal infamously used this back door at Euro 2016 before winning the entire tournament.

As this is a competition organised by UEFA, nothing is entirely straightforward. Here's everything you need to know about the circuitous route some sides can take to sneak into the knockout stage this summer.

How Third-Placed Teams Qualify for the Round of 16

Disciplinary record could be used as a tiebreaker

Euro 2024 begins with six sets of four teams split evenly between Groups A, B, C, D, E and F. After a traditional round-robin opening which sees each nation play the other three countries in their group once, earning three points for a win, one for a draw and none in the result of a defeat, the two highest-ranked sides from each group automatically qualify for the knockout stages.

That still leaves four open slots in the round of 16. These will be filled by the sides that accrued the most points while finishing third in their group. Just as in the group stage, there are tiebreakers for third-placed teams that finish on the same points. After considering goal difference (goals scored minus those conceded), goals scored and wins, each nation's disciplinary record could come under the microscope.

The Euros have not been forced to use this drastic measure before, but it has happened at the World Cup. Japan infamously qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament in 2018 by collecting fewer yellow cards than Senegal. In the unlikely event that two sides still can't be separated after an inspection of bookings, the team with the superior qualification record progresses. As Germany automatically qualified for their home tournament, a drawing of lots will be made if the host nation become involved.

Tiebreakers Rank Factor 1 Points 2 Goal difference 3 Goals scored 4 Wins 5 Disciplinary record 6 European Qualification ranking

The legendary Franz Beckenbauer, one of the greatest defenders of all time who won Euro 1972 with West Germany, announced that the competition would be expanded to 24 teams in September 2008. "There are several reasons why this should happen," the iconic figure cryptically declared. "And the competition will not lose quality as a result."

Euro 2012 was the last edition of the finals to retain a streamlined 16-team format - where the knockout stage began with a set of quarter-finals exclusively made up of the group winners and runners-up. Shortly before the format change, former UEFA president Gianni Infantino - the figure now in charge of world football's governing body - expressed concerns that the new system may be "boring".

It is 24 teams and that is a problem - it is not an ideal final tournament because you will have to have a few of the third ones who qualify as well.

Infantino's fears were not carried over by his successor, Aleksander Ceferin. The Slovenian lawyer took over from the current FIFA president after Euro 2016, which Portugal won despite finishing behind Hungary and Iceland in their group. The system remained in place at Euro 2020 and is expected to be retained for the continental competitions in 2028 and 2032.

Ranking of Third-Placed Teams at Euro 2024

Four of six teams go through to the knockout stages

One win could be enough to qualify for the knockout stages at Euro 2024. Teams with three points from the group stages - a tally that could also be earned through a trio of draws - have a higher than 50% chance of progressing to the round of 16. Four points would all but confirm qualification. Avoiding heavy defeats to maintain a healthy goal difference will be key for any sides targeting back-door qualification.

The picture of the third-place qualifiers will become clearer as the tournament progresses. Slovenia gave themselves an early chance of sneaking through to the knockout stages of a major international competition for the first time in the nation's history by drawing with Denmark. Matjaz Kek's side are outsiders in Group C, which also includes an England team that defeated Serbia in their opener.

Teams in Groups D, E and F have an advantage over their counterparts that were drawn earlier in the tournament. These sides that have their last matches scheduled towards the backend of the group stage will know what results are necessary to climb the third-place table during the final round of group games.

Ranking Third-Place Teams at Euro 2024 Rank Nation Group Games Wins Draws Losses Goal Scored Goals Conceded Goal Difference Points 1. Slovenia C 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 2. Poland D 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 3. Czech Republic F 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4. Albania B 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 5. Belgium E 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 6. Hungary A 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

Round of 16 Ties for Third-Placed Teams

Fixtures are not decided until the end of the group stage

As punishment for only squeezing into the knockout stages, every third-placed team will be drawn against a group winner in the round of 16. These specific pairings depend on the identities of each third-place qualifier, which can only be revealed when the group stage concludes on 26th June with the final Group F games between Georgia and Portugal as well as the Czech Republic and Turkey.

One of the numerous complaints made about this format is that only four of the six group winners are pitted against a nation that finished third. While the best team in Group C, for example, has the good fortune of drawing a side that only narrowly qualified for the knockout rounds, the winners of Group A and D are pitted against runners-up from the first phase.

Knockout Ties for Third-Placed Teams Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Third-Placed Team Opponent Venue 30th June 2024 5pm Group D, E or F Group C Winner Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen 30th June 2024 8pm Group A, D, E or F Group B Winner RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne 1st July 2024 8pm Group A, B or C Group F Winner Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt 2nd July 2024 5pm Group A, B, C or D Group E Winner Allianz Arena, Munich

The group winners lucky enough to draw a third-placed team have the venue for their first knockout tie confirmed upon qualification. Their opponents - and, crucially, the travelling fans of that nation - only discover the key details once the entire first round is concluded.

This puts added pressure on the logistical demands of teams and supporters at a tournament that has inspired widespread criticism for organisational inadequacies. England fans and UEFA had seven months to prepare for their opening group game against Serbia, yet numerous supporters were still forced to walk four miles to the stadium in Gelsenkirchen during a downpour after the local transport infrastructure crumbled under the weight of demand.

The round-of-16 ties are not selected entirely at random to avoid a repeat of any group-stage fixtures. Below is a full list of all the possible knockout round matches for each and every outcome. If England were to win Group C, they can play any nation from Groups D, E and F, but have been kept apart from the rest of the draw, ensuring that any all-British clash with Scotland, or a repeat of the Euro 2020 final against Italy, will have to wait until the latter stages of the contest.

Round of 16 Pairing Options Four Best Third-Placed Team Groups Group B Winner Opponent Group C Winner Opponent Group E Winner Opponent Group F Winner Opponent A, B, C, D A D B C A, B, C, E A E B C A, B, C, F A F B C A, B, D, E D E A B A, B, D, F D F A B A, B, E, F E F B A A, C, D, E E D C A A, C, D, F F D C A A, C, E, F E F C A A, D, E, F E F D A B, C, D, E E D B C B, C, D, F F D C B B, C, E, F F E C B B, D, E, F F E D B C, D, E, F F E D C

Data via UEFA. Correct as of 18th June 2024.