The north-west area of Germany is highly industrial and doesn't have many external activities available.

However, the stunning cities of Cologne, Hamburg and Munich will be popular for tourists.

Euro 2024 is nearly here. Fans are ready to descend onto Germany to create a footballing spectacle which will, hopefully, be fun and light-hearted. It's the pinnacle of international football alongside the World Cup, as the 24 best teams in the continent go head-to-head.

Germany hasn't hosted a tournament since 2006, when Italy claimed World Cup triumph against France on penalties. 18 years later, the country is ready to go again. They're hopeful their team can make 'football come home' - a very typical English saying - whilst also helping put on a show for all their visitors.

There are 10 host cities spread across the country, all of which offer something different. The weather will differ from Hamburg in the north to Munich in the south, but the party atmosphere, packed pubs and expensive accommodation will remain a constant theme. We have ranked the best cities to watch Euro 2024 from if you don't have a ticket to the matches.

Best German Cities to Watch Euro 2024 Ranking City 1. Hamburg 2. Munich 3. Cologne 4. Dusseldorf 5. Leipzig 6. Stuttgart 7. Frankfurt 8. Berlin 9. Dortmund 10. Gelsenkirchen

10 Gelsenkirchen

To begin, Gelsenkirchen might have a phenomenal football stadium which is regularly on the bucket list for fans, but the actual area itself is rather underwhelming. It is very industrial, presenting a bleak and underwhelming background for one of the hardest tournaments to win in the world. Due to this, there's little to do, with bars such as Fliegenpils and Café Del Sol standing out as the best options in a limited area. Meanwhile, the fan zone in Nordsternpark will allow you to watch every match, yet it will be quieter than other cities in Germany. England's first match takes place in the city.

9 Dortmund

Unfortunately, for anyone staying in the north-west of Germany, it's a similar story in Dortmund. It's double the size of Gelsenkirchen, but that just means there is more room for it to feel industrial. Naturally, there are pubs and bars, mainly well-reviewed options such as Strobels and Ganse Markt, but if you're going to Dortmund, it's for the Yellow Wall and Signal Iduna Park. There's very little to do apart from the German Football Museum, but the fan zone in Friedensplatz will also show every match and have a vibrant atmosphere with people coming from across Europe.

8 Berlin

Berlin has been the symbol of Germany for decades. Once a divided city in the middle of East Germany, it is now a pillar of culture and diversity in the nation. However, it is not without its negatives. Berlin is often seen to be too big, busy and dirty according to Germans, which means there are often better places to visit. Yet there are countless bars and pubs, including Klunkerkranich and Velvet, allowing tourists to feel the culture.

The main fan zone will be at the Reichstag in front of the iconic Brandenburg Gate. It will be the biggest one in the country, but Adidas also announced they had created the 'Home of Adidas Football' in the city during the tournament. This is at the Platz der Republik, there will be another opportunity to watch football, with food, drink and countless other events occurring there.

7 Frankfurt

The city of Frankfurt will host England's match against Denmark during the group stages, and it has a host of options available to tourists. It is the home of several major museums, all of which line the banks of the Main. Meanwhile, the city's medieval hall, the Romer, is iconic and steeped in history. Frankfurt is a mix of modern and old, with sections holding years of history in its hands, whilst the new skyline paints a contrasting image.

However, it does mean there are great opportunities to look at the sights from above, which is coupled with countless options for food and drink. The 'Doctor Flotte' and 'Taphouse Frankfurt' are well-reviewed online. You can visit before watching matches at the Mainufer Fan zone. The city has everything you need to enjoy a visit to Germany.

6 Stuttgart

Stuttgart is another strong option to base yourselves on for Euro 2024. In the city, you can explore the Konigsstrasse, which runs from the central station to the middle of the town. Here, there are countless places to shop, eat and drink. Stuttgart is also the home of several castles, but the city is not cheap. As it is slightly further south, it is more expensive, just like Munich, but that might be worth it when the town is stunning and the four fan zones - in Schlossplatz, Schillerplatz, Marktplatz and Karlsplatz - offer you a place to watch the tournament.

5 Leipzig

Leipzig is not a welcome city in German football due to the area's football team - RB Leipzig. Their story of origin is remarkable but disliked — and that has only painted a poor picture of the city when, in reality, it has everything you need for a trip. The area has a mix of modern and historic buildings throughout. You can see fragments of East Germany throughout it as the 'City of Heroes' is steeped in cobbled streets. For pubs, the Dhillons is a well-reviewed place to watch the tournament, whilst the Augustusplatz fan zone will have everything you need in a small space.

4 Dusseldorf

Dusseldorf might be in a similar area as Gelsenkirchen and Dortmund, but the story is very different. Slightly further south, the city has tonnes of activities to do along the river. The embankment lasts 1.5km and it is a perfect place to watch the sunset. Meanwhile, Düsseldorf's old town has over 250 beer houses and restaurants, including the Da Spiegel, and it has remarkably been called "the longest bar in the world". There is something to see down every side street too. You won't ever get bored in the city, whilst the two fan zones in Schauspielhaus and Burgplatz will allow you to watch the tournament with people from different backgrounds.

3 Cologne

Cologne's most famous venue is its cathedral — and it is the most-visited place in Germany. Acting as a stunning backdrop for the city, Cologne is one of the best places to watch Euro 2024. The historic old town boasts 12 Romanesque churches and Cologne's 14th-century city hall and it is a favourite with tourists due to its plentiful bars and microbreweries. Kölsch beer is a speciality of the Cologne region and is best sampled inside the city. The Heumarkt fan zone will be packed with fans from across Europe, as this aesthetic and stunning city will take a step up to welcome the continent.

2 Munich

Munich is famous for holding Oktoberfest every year — and, although Euro 2024 is several months too early to coincide with that, it will still be one of the best places to watch the tournament from. It is a stunning city, but it comes at a price. Beer and food will be expensive as you venture around.

In the area, the Maxvorstadt has plenty of galleries and museums, with the art district offering access to thousands of years of great art. With plenty of cafés, bars and restaurants nearby, it's a great place to explore at a leisurely pace. Finally, the Olympiapark fan zone will be the perfect place to meet people, particularly considering its stunning backdrop.

1 Hamburg

Finally, Hamburg, despite not hosting much football itself, will be the greatest place to watch Euro 2024 without a ticket. It has a blend of sea vibes, party scenes and stunning bars to create the utopia of German culture in the city. The only downside might be the weather considering it is in the far north, but hopefully, luck is on the fans' side. Pubs such as Clockers and Central Congress are well-reviewed, whilst in St Pauli - an area of Hamburg - the nightlife is some of the best in Europe. Even the Beatless played there during the 1960s. Coupled with the Heiligengeistfeld fan zone, life in Hamburg is nearly perfect for Euro 2024.