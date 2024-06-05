Highlights Croatia face tough competition in the 'Group of Death' at Euro 2024 with Spain, Italy and Albania.

Manager Zlatko Dalic has led Croatia to success over the years, making them a force to be reckoned with.

Key players like Modric, Gvardiol, and Kramaric will play crucial roles in Croatia's journey in Germany.

Croatia go into Euro 2024 with hope. Hope that the small European nation can pull off another masterclass on the world's biggest stage. They've done it before, coming third at the 2022 World Cup and losing in the final of the 2018 World Cup. They haven't had the same success at previous European Championships, symbolised by Round of 16 exits in the past two tournaments, but they have a squad capable of reaching the latter stages.

The greatest players in Croatia's history have also been ranked as some of the best players of all time over the years. Although that era is coming to an end, Croatia can still dream of glory in Germany. It won't be an easy journey after they were placed in the 'Group of Death' alongside Spain, Italy and Albania, but opponents know they can not underestimate Croatia.

Nations have done it before — and it almost always ends in disaster. With a team built on belief, spirit and determination, they will never give up until the full-time whistle. Their fans will travel in the thousands, all of whom will be dreaming of winning the competition on the 14th July. We have outlined everything you need to know about the squad before their first match.

Euro 2024 Group

In the 'Group of Death'

Ever since the Euros were expanded to 24 teams, the groups have been weaker. The best nations have had the luxury of more relaxation in the opening few weeks, knowing they are unlikely to be knocked out, but that's not the case for Croatia this year.

They have two of the favourites to win the tournament in their group alongside Albania. Their record against the three teams will also be a cause for concern. They've won just three matches out of 10 against Spain, only a third of the matches against Italy and they've never fought against Albania on the pitch. Naturally, this means the odds are stacked against them. At Euro 2020, Croatia were even knocked out by Spain in the Round of 16. Forming one of the greatest games in Euros history, the Spaniards won 5-3 after extra-time.

Croatia's Record Against Euro 2024 Group Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Spain 10 3 1 6 Albania 0 0 0 0 Italy 9 3 5 1

Their first match of the tournament is taking place at one of the best stadiums in world football — the Olympiastadion. In Berlin, the clash is three hours before Italy's first match against Albania. A win for Croatia against Spain would set up a major dynamic for the group.

They then have a four-day break until their next match against Albania in Hamburg, before they finish the group stages by facing Italy in Leipzig. Most countries have little travelling to do in Euro 2024, but Croatia have been unfortunate with all of their matches in wildly different areas.

Croatia Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 15th June 2024 17:00 Spain Olympiastadion 19th June 2024 14:00 Albania Volksparkstadion 24th June 2024 20:00 Italy Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Manager

Zlatko Dalic

Manager Zlatko Dalic is widely considered the greatest manager in Croatia's history. He joined in 2017 after previous spells managing domestically in his home nation and the Middle East — but no one could have predicted how successful he would be when managing Croatia.

The 57-year-old led them to a second and third-place finish at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, respectively, along with qualifications for Euro 2020 and this tournament. Alongside this, they finished as runners-up in the 2023 Nations League, losing to Spain in the final on penalties.

His ability to take a team which featured a handful of world-class players alongside a group of unknown athletes in the Western world, morphing them into one of the most feared nations during a major tournament in the process, has been spectacular. Due to him, you can never write Croatia off.

However, it hasn't always been plain sailing for the veteran. Under his leadership, they finished third in their 2021 Nations League group and only avoided relegation to League B solely due to having a better goal difference than last-placed Sweden. This was worsened by the fact that Croatia also notably conceded more goals than any other team in the Nations League. Despite calls from the general public for him to resign, he retained his job, which proved to be a monumental decision.

Croatia Career Appointed 9th October 2017 Games 82 Wins 41 Draws 21 Losses 20

Provisional Squad

Manager Dalic named a 35-man provisional squad for Euro 2024. Unsurprisingly, the major names featured, with former Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric looking to shine in another major tournament.

Goalkeepers

Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahçe)

Ivica Ivušić (Pafos)

Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka)

Dominik Kotarski (PAOK)

Defenders

Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Josip Juranović (Union Berlin)

Borna Barišić (Rangers)

Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Duje Ćaleta-Car (Lyon)

Borna Sosa (Ajax)

Josip Stanišić (Bayer Leverkusen)

Josip Šutalo (Ajax)

Martin Erlić (Sassuolo)

Marin Pongračić (Lecce)

Niko Kristian Sigur (Hajduk Split)

Midfielders

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City)

Marcelo Brozović (Al Nassr)

Mario Pašalić (Atalanta)

Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg)

Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord)

Luka Sučić (Red Bull Salzburg)

Kristijan Jakić (Augsburg)

Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb)

Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

Petar Sučić (Dinamo Zagreb)

Attackers

Ivan Perišić (Hajduk Split)

Andrej Kramarić (1899 Hoffenheim)

Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

Marko Pjaca (Rijeka)

Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Marco Pašalić (Rijeka)

Marin Ljubičić (LASK)

Igor Matanović (Karlsruher SC)

Key Players

Luka Modric set to star in final tournament

Close

Luka Modric is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has shone for Real Madrid over the years, remarkably winning six Champions Leagues with one of the most successful clubs in the world. Meanwhile, his performances with Croatia at the 2018 World Cup led to him winning the Ballon d'Or.

Just like those competitions, Modric will be integral to his side. He may be 38 years old, but the elegant operator in the middle of the park can make them click by controlling the tempo of the match. However, he won't be alone in shining for the Vatreni.

Josko Gvardiol, one of the best defenders in world football, is in fine form after winning the title with Manchester City. Capable of playing at centre-back and left-back, the youngster will help lock down the defence. Meanwhile, in attack, Andrej Kramarić will prove crucial. He scored 15 goals in 30 Bundesliga matches this campaign, whilst his record for Croatia speaks for itself. With 28 goals in 91 national appearances, the 32-year-old will be hoping to add to that in Germany.

Formation and Tactics

Likely to play in a 4-3-3

It is highly expected that Croatia will line up in a 4-3-3 at Euro 2024. The majority of Dalic's matches in charge have seen the Balkan nation line up in an orthodox 4-3-3 system with a single midfield pivot. Their work focuses in the middle of the park, which is hardly surprising when Modric partners Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic there. It's one of the best midfields in world football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During their Euro qualifiers, which saw them finish second in Group D behind Turkey, they averaged 62.5% possession while boasting an 88.75% passing accuracy.

That stat is because of the effectiveness of their midfield. By breaking up play, starting attacks and providing support during transitions, Modric and co are key. Alongside their midfield, Croatia have several strong players in defence. Dominik Livakovic, one of the best-performing players at the 2022 World Cup, is expected to start in goal, whilst Gvardiol will partner Domagoj Vida at centre-back. As they utilise their strength and power, nations will fear their aggressiveness.

Naturally, there are question marks about Ivan Perisic's availability. The winger sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury, alongside a handful of Premier League players in the season, but he is expected to feature in some form. He has been key to Croatia at several tournaments — and Dalic will be hoping he can partner Kramaric and Marco Pasalic in the final third.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3)

Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Gvardiol, Stanisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Perisic, Kramaric, Pasalic.

Euro 2024 Kit

Croatia always have a classic kit for major tournaments. They're one of the most recognisable jerseys in the world, immediately striking everyone with their beauty yet simplicity. This time around, the home jersey will be something we've come to expect with a red and white checked design.

As for the away kit, it is a very similar design to their previous jerseys, with the dark blue design continuing to be their kit of choice. The checked design is in a diagonal fashion, which looks very clean. It was released in March 2024 alongside a handful of kits from Nike. However, unlike other nations, this isn't a template; the American company have created a stunning jersey.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Croatia at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform, which we don't recommend. The latest phase through the official websites concluded on 2nd May.

Naturally, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June. The battle for tickets will be just as intense as the group stages.

How to Watch on TV

British fans who don't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Croatia's opening match against Spain is live on ITV, with kick-off at 17:00 BST.

Meanwhile, their match against Albania is on ITV as well on the 19th June, although it starts at 14:00 BST. Finally, Croatia will be hoping to conclude their group stage with a victory against Italy — and that match is live on BBC 2. However, the Euros is a global affair, so anyone in North America can watch it on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Croatia at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel 15th June 2024 17:00 Croatia vs Spain ITV 19th June 2024 14:00 Croatia vs Albania ITV 24th June 2024 20:00 Croatia vs Italy BBC 2

Stats via Squawka and Transfermarkt