Euro 2024 takes us to Germany as England and Gareth Southgate look to go one step further than their impressive Euro 2020 campaign.

It may feel as though the 2022 World Cup has only just finished, but it is already time to shift our attention away from Qatar and look ahead to Euro 2024, which will see Germany host the competition for the third time.

Here is everything you need to know about the tournament, including key dates, stadiums and the teams that will be attempting to qualify.

The tournament is expected to last for one month, running from June 14, on which the first game of Euro 2024 will commence, kicking off at 9pm CEST (8pm UK time), to July 14, 2024, as per UEFA, with the draw to arrange the groups for the finals scheduled for December 2023.

The group stage portion of the competition is set to last 12 days, taking us up to June 26, before the knockout rounds start just three days later.

UEFA also confirmed that the semi-final matches will take place on July 9 and July 10, in Munich and Dortmund respectively. While the Final will of course take place on July 14, in the German capital of Berlin.

Both the semi-final and final matches will kick off at 9pm CEST (8pm UK time).

Which venues have been selected for Euro 2024?

The tournament is taking place across 10 different cities, making use of 10 different stadiums, which are as follows:

City Stadium Capacity Berlin Olympiastadion Berlin 70,000 Cologne Cologne Stadium 47,000 Dortmund BVB Stadion Dortmund 66,000 Dusseldorf Dusseldorf Arena 47,000 Frankfurt Frankfurt Arena 48,000 Gelsenkirchen Arena AufSchalke 50,000 Hamburg Volksparkstadion Hamburg 50,000 Leipzig Leipzig Stadium 42,000 Munich Munich Football Arena 67,000 Stuttgart Stuttgart Arena 54,000

Rather interestingly, the Munich Football Arena was also one of 11 stadiums to host matches during Euro 2020 and is arguably the grandest stadium out of the 10 involved this time round.

Read More: England: 5 Wildcards Gareth Southgate Could Select For Euro 2024

What are the qualifying groups for Euro 2024?

There are 10 qualifying groups in total, of which seven contain five teams and three contain six teams. The nations that finish in the top two spots in their respective groups will automatically qualify for the finals, while three more teams will make the final tournament via playoff matches.

UEFA have announced that the playoffs will see a total of twelve teams battle it out for those final three spots in the competition. Those teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League, with group winners from each league being picked.

The only caveat to that scenario is if the selected group winners have already qualified automatically for Euro 2024, in which case their spot in the playoffs will be handed to the next best-placed unqualified team in their group. The playoff finals will take place on March 26 2024, which will confirm the three final teams to qualify for Euro 2024.

However, the qualifiers remain the primary route of qualification, and the ten groups are as follows:

Group Teams A Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus B Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar C Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta D Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia E Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania H Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino I Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra J Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Have any teams already qualified for Euro 2024?

Yes - host nation Germany automatically qualified for the tournament, a standard practice in competitions at international level.

All other countries will have to earn their spot in the tournament via the qualification process.

What will the match ball look like at Euro 2024?

The match ball for international tournaments, such as the European Championships or the World Cup, is always hotly anticipated and is one of the most exciting aspects of any tournament.

At this stage, there have been no official announcements from either UEFA nor any other organisations that would be involved in the production of the ball.

However, Footy Headlines have recently released leaked images of the proposed official Euro 2024 match ball - and the design is peculiar, to say the least.

They accompanied the leak with several details about the physical ball itself, saying: "The panel structure is the same as the 2022 Al Rihla World Cup ball, and the ball is covered with various dimpled sections.

"A blue Adidas logo can be seen within a black triangle, with another black circle on a separate panel. The Euro 2024 logo is repeated across the ball, with a partial circular border bearing the colours of the German flag."

It is certainly a unique pattern, and will likely split opinions among fans across Europe leading up to the tournament's start date.

Read More: When is the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final?

When do tickets for Euro 2024 go on sale?

UEFA have confirmed that the ticket portal officially opens on October 3, 2023, but tickets will not officially start to be allocated until December 3, 2023.

For now, though, all countries must first focus on the most important aspect of Euro 2024 - making sure they are one of the 23 nations to qualify for the finals that start June 14, 2024.