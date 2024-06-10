Highlights Denmark are seeking revenge against England at Euro 2024 after being knocked out by the Three Lions in 2021.

They have a familiar squad including Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Andreas Christensen.

The Scandinavian nation are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 with Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund leading the line.

Denmark's remarkable Euros triumph in 1992 will always be remembered. The Scandinavian nation took centre stage by beating Germany 2-0 in the final. History unfolded in front of everyone's eyes — and they've come close to replicating that unthinkable feat in recent years as well.

Kasper Hjulmand's side narrowly lost to England in the semi-finals at Euro 2020, with a penalty rebound from Harry Kane in extra time sealing their fate. Despite defeat, they were the most gripping story of the tournament three years ago. Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening match against Finland, with everyone fearing the worst. Thankfully, he survived — and his teammates were inspired to emerge as one of the most entertaining nations and reach the last four.

Denmark will be hoping to reach the same stage at Euro 2024, although this team is not as impressive as it once was. A team with Eriksen back on the pitch finished bottom of their group at the 2022 World Cup just over 18 months ago and the old guard is slowly nearing retirement. However, if anything's been learned over the years, it is that you can't write Denmark off. We have outlined everything you need to know about a nation full of hope once again.

Euro 2024 Group

A chance for revenge against England

Denmark are in Group D at Euro 2024, which will see them compete against England, one of the favourites to win the competition, Slovenia and Serbia. However, after their performance at Euro 2020 and a squad full of Premier League stars, the Scandinavian nation are expected to advance into the knockout stages, whether that's in second or in third.

Their head-to-head record against Slovenia and Serbia is impressive as well; they've never lost to either nation, recently beating Serbia 3-0 in 2022 and scraping past the former 2-1 in 2023. It's unsurprisingly not the same story against the Three Lions. Denmark have only beaten England four times, with their last victory coming in the 2020 Nations League. Each recent match between the two sides has been tense though; the same can be expected in Germany.

Denmark's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Slovenia 6 5 1 0 England 22 4 5 13 Serbia 3 3 0 0

Denmark kickstart their tournament against Slovenia at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. With both sides hopeful of qualifying, it is naturally a crucial match. Hjulmand's side then travel to Frankfurt to face England four days later, before concluding their group stage against Serbia at the Allianz Arena — one of the best stadiums in the world. Most nations have little travelling to do during the group stages, but Denmark have not been given that pleasure, with all three matches in different areas.

Denmark's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 16th June 2024 5pm Slovenia MHPArena 20th June 2024 5pm England Deutsche Bank Park 25th June 2024 8pm Serbia Allianz Arena

Denmark Manager

Kasper Hjulmand

Manager Kasper Hjulmand joined the national team during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. He had previous spells at FC Nordsjaelland and Mainz as head coach, but nothing came close to the honour of managing his country. The 52-year-old was thrown in at the deep end, having to quickly prepare for Euro 2020 after it was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

Where some may have sunk, Hjulmand floated, elegantly guiding his country through the tournament. He showed experience and composure whilst dealing with the frightening situation surrounding Eriksen, before inspiring his players to play for the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. It culminated in a run to the semi-finals, even if it ended in extra-time heartache.

The story since then hasn't been as remarkable, with Denmark failing to reach the latter stages of the Nations League, whilst also finishing bottom of their World Cup group. However, he does have a contract for another two years after Euro 2024, meaning - barring disaster - he will be in charge as they attempt to qualify for another major tournament.

Denmark Career Appointed 1st August 2020 Games 51 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 13

Final Euro 2024 Squad

Denmark confirmed their 26-man squad which they will be taking to Germany, barring any injuries before the deadline. Most notably, Reims' Mohamed Daramy pulled out injured, whilst both Celtic's Matt O'Riley and Lazio's Gustav Isaksen were omitted in the middle of the park. The full squad has been outlined below.

Goalkeepers

Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht)

Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

Mads Hermansen (Leicester)

Defenders

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)

Joakim Maehle (Wolfsburg)

Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester)

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Rasmus Kristensen (Roma)

Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray)

Victor Kristiansen (Bologna)

Alexander Bah (Benfica)

Midfielders

Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

Mathias Jensen (Brentford)

Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP)

Attackers

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipizg)

Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht)

Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Jacob Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim)

Key Players

Several Premier League stars expected to shine

When you take a look at Denmark's squad, several names stand out from the rest, including a glut of Premier League stars. Rasmus Hojlund has had his struggles during a tough season at Manchester United, but he is still considered one of the best strikers going to Euro 2024. The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League matches this campaign, yet he suffered from a lack of service; only Bruno Fernandes ever looked to get the ball to him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rasmus Hojlund has scored seven goals in 14 appearances for his nation after making his debut in September 2022.

Hojlund's teammate at Old Trafford, Eriksen, is widely considered one of the greatest Danish players of all time. However, after playing just 22 times in the Premier League for the Red Devils, it is unclear whether he will feature consistently at Euro 2024. But if Eriksen doesn't play, Denmark still have a plethora of talented midfielders.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of the most reliable midfielders in the world, even if he is expected to leave Spurs this summer. Sporting CP's Morten Hjulmand is also a talented option in the middle of the park, showcased by being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Formation and Tactics

Manager Hjulmand has sometimes switched to a five-at-the-back system, but it's likely we'll see Denmark opt for a 4-3-3 during the group stages. Kasper Schmeichel, one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers of all time, is expected to start in between the sticks, whilst a defensive line of Joakim Maehle, Simon Kjaer, Joachim Andersen and Victor Kristiansen is likely. They have a host of squad depth as well, so this is not guaranteed, but it balances experience and talent perfectly.

In the middle of the park, Sporting's Hjulmand will likely feature after a remarkable season in Portugal, whilst the experienced duo of Hojbjerg and Eriksen could partner him. Hjulmand and Hojbjerg will act as controllers and players who can consistently shut down chances; this will provide space for the Old Trafford playmaker to work his magic in the final third.

Hojlund has suffered from a lack of service all campaign, but if Eriksen can be offered space, he will be able to find the striker with the help of Brentford’s Mikkel Damsgaard and Anders Dreyer of Anderlecht in the final third. Denmark averaged a healthy 5.4 shots on target during the qualifying campaign — and they will be hoping to replicate that in Germany.

Predicted Line-up (4-3-3):

Schmeichel; Maehle, Andersen, Kjaer, Kristiansen; Hjulmand, Hojberg, Eriksen; Dreyer, Hojlund, Damsgaard.

Euro 2024 Kit

Denmark's kit was released on 18th March 2024. Made by long-standing partners Hummel, it stands out as a striking and appealing jersey. The home strip has an elegant design on the red chest, whilst the white collar partners it superbly. The away kit is not as spectacular, with the standard block white jersey making an appearance. However, a white collar with red trims gives it a classy look which other kits lack. Denmark have been in partnership with Hummel since 2016 and in 2023, they signed a new deal to take it up until 2032. It's easy to see why when they're producing stunning kits like this.

Related Every Euro 2024 Football Kit Revealed So Far With the European Championship just weeks away, check out all of the confirmed kits ahead of the summer tournament.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Denmark at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May.

However, not all hope is lost there. Naturally, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Danish fans in Britain who can't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Denmark's opening match against Slovenia will be live on ITV — three hours before England's eagerly anticipated encounter with Serbia.

They will then face the Three Lions four days later on ITV before concluding the group stage against Serbia live on ITV 4. It takes place at the same time as the other match in Group D. Naturally, people around the world watch the Euros, so anyone in the United States of America can watch it on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Denmark at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 16th June 2024 5pm Denmark vs Slovenia ITV 1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 20th June 2024 5pm Denmark vs England BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 25th June 2024 8pm Denmark vs Serbia ITV 4, ITVX

Stats via Transfermarkt and Squawka. Correct as of 10th June 2024.