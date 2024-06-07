Highlights England enter Euro 2024 as favourites as they look to win the tournament for the first time.

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Declan Rice will all be key players if they want to make that dream a reality.

Fans eager to watch England at Euro 2024 can tune in on BBC and ITV for the group-stage matches.

England go into Euro 2024 as one of the favourites. It's a rare situation for the Three Lions to be in, with the sarcasm of "it's coming home" often a joke to highlight how slim their chances are. However, now there is a genuine sense of belief in the nation that they can go all the way.

If anything, there might be an idea of arrogance within the country. France, Portugal, Spain and Germany all have world-class teams and they will be hopeful of spoiling the English party — just like Italy did by winning on penalties in 2021. Gareth Southgate has built a connected squad over the years, something the Golden Generation lacked, but now they must deliver on the biggest stage.

England's fans will travel in their thousands to Germany to support the team. In a group with Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia, they are clear favourites to finish top as the path to the final will begin to shape. A semi-final with France is expected, and that may decide their fate. We have outlined everything you need to know about Southgate's team.

Euro 2024 Group

Expected to finish top

Close

England are clear favourites in Group C at Euro 2024. Serbia and Slovenia both hold the underdog status but lack world-class talent throughout the squad. Remarkably, the Three Lions have never played Serbia before, so the opening match of the tournament is a trip into the unknown.

It's a different story against Denmark. England have won over half of the matches against the Scandinavian side, including a 2-1 win in the semi-finals at Euro 2020; Harry Kane, one of the best strikers in the world, scored a tap-in to secure victory that night. Meanwhile, England have an impressive record against Slovenia as well. They've never lost and beat them 1-0 at the 2010 World Cup thanks to a strike by Jermain Defoe — one of the country's best-ever strikers.

England's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Serbia 0 0 0 0 Denmark 22 13 5 4 Slovenia 6 5 1 0

England start their Euro 2024 adventure with a clash against Serbia at Schalke's stadium — the Veltins-Arena. It might not be one of the best stadiums in the world, but it has character, particularly when thousands of fans descend onto the area. Four days later, they travel south to play Denmark in Frankfurt. Two wins from their opening two matches would guarantee progression into the knock-out stages. Finally, they face Slovenia five days later in Cologne; if they've won their first two matches, it will provide an opportunity to rest and rotate.

England's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 16th June 2024 20:00 Serbia Veltins-Arena 20th June 2024 17:00 Denmark Deutsche Bank Park 25th June 2024 20:00 Slovenia RheinEnergieStadion

Manager

Gareth Southgate

Manager Southgate has received his fair share of criticism since becoming England manager in 2016. He replaced Sam Allardyce after his scandal — and the former player quickly restored the pride in the national team. At his first major tournament, England defied the odds to reach the World Cup semi-finals. They even took the lead against Croatia in the final four, but then the criticism started.

The Three Lions decided to sit back after taking the lead, inviting pressure from Croatia, which eventually came back to bite them in extra time. It was the same story against Italy in the Euro 2020 Final; Luke Shaw gave them the lead, but they invited pressure and paid the price during a penalty shoot-out. It could have been a different story if they decided to keep attacking.

The 2022 World Cup created another sense of disappointment as England crashed out in the quarter-finals to France. Harry Kane missed a penalty in the dying stages, but this was a different story. The Three Lions took the game to the world champions — and arguably deserved victory. They will have to do the same at Euro 2024 if they want to win the title for the first time. Yet, whatever happens, Southgate has been one of England's most successful managers — and it has led to clubs such as Manchester United being interested in his services.

England Career Appointed 27th September 2016 Games 94 Wins 58 Draws 21 Losses 15

Final Squad

Southgate confirmed his final 26-man squad for the Euros on Thursday 6th June. It saw Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire most notably miss out. The full squad is outlined below:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Defenders

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

John Stones (Manchester City)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Attackers

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Key Players

Kane, Bellingham and Foden will all be crucial

Close

All of England's best players in the world can't currently get into the team together — and that speaks volumes about just how good they can be. Kane, one of the greatest English players of all time, will be key, though. He's irreplaceable after scoring 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last campaign, even if he went another season without a trophy. The 30-year-old, who is considered one of Tottenham's most legendary strikers ever, controls the team from the front by drawing in fouls, acting as a focal point and looking lethal in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored the most goals for England (63), ten ahead of Wayne Rooney in second.

However, it's not just Kane who will be crucial. Phil Foden, the Premier League's Player of the Year, shone for Man City last campaign with 19 goals and eight assists. He's struggled for England over the years, yet he is finally finding form. His partnership with Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham, one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or, will be key. Bellingham won the Champions League with Real Madrid at the start of June — and he consistently turns up in the right place at the right time to score. It's a natural talent which has seen him become considered one of the best players in the world.

Formation and Tactics

Southgate to opt for a back four

Southgate used to opt for a back five whilst managing England at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020. However, as England's attacking prowess has improved, the 53-year-old has changed tactics. He is expected to line up with a back four in Germany. Tactically, England are patient, always looking to play the right ball instead of rushing it. They can often press high, but they like to have control within the middle of the park.

There are several fitness questions within the Three Lions team. It is unclear if Luke Shaw, their only out-and-out left-back, will be fit to feature, whilst John Stones, their best centre-back, is also not at 100%. Kyle Walker is expected to start at right-back, but there are several options in midfield.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold shone in midfield during their first warm-up friendly, but Adam Wharton, who also made his debut that match, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher are all viable options. Southgate has not made it clear who will start yet. However, it's a different story in the final third. England's front four seems to be set in stone as they look to win Euro 2024.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; Walker, Guehi, Stones, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Euro 2024 Kit

Close

England's kit release in the spring of 2024 caused controversy as they changed St George's flag. They refused to back down from the decision, stating it was a 'playful update' to the design. As for the kit itself, it's a sleek design choice from Nike with a white base and a navy collar.

Nike's decision with the away kit was another talking point ahead of this summer's tournament in Germany. They changed the colour from the traditional red to a blue design with gold trim and a monochrome three lions design. These designs are certainly stylish, although if fans want to purchase them, it will come at a cost. The stadium version is available for £85.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch England at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on the 2nd May.

However, naturally, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

Meanwhile, if you are lucky to have tickets, you need to know how to travel around Germany in the easiest way possible. The country has several strict laws in place to be wary of. At each stadium, there are several places to eat and drink, all of which have been included in our travel guide for England fans. Meanwhile, fans should take Euros with them to be able to buy food as they search for the best deals in our financial guide for those following the Three Lions.

How to Watch England at Euro 2024 on TV

English fans who can't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Their opening match against Serbia is live on BBC One at 8 PM BST on the 16th June.

Their second match against Denmark is also on BBC One four days later, although with an earlier kick-off time of 5 PM BST, which will see fans dash from work to the pub. Finally, they conclude the group stage live on ITV to face Slovenia at 8 PM BST on the 25th June. Fans around the world can also watch the Euros, including on Fox Sports and FuboTV in the United States of America.

How to Watch England at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 16th June 2024 20:00 England vs Serbia BBC 1 20th June 2024 17:00 England vs Denmark BBC 1 25th June 2024 20:00 England vs Slovenia ITV

Stats via Transfermarkt (correct as of 7/6/24).