Highlights All the best tips on the best players to invest in for UEFA's EURO 2024 Fantasy Football competition.

Germany, England, Belgium, and Portugal are sound options to win their respective groups.

Mid-priced picks like Wirtz, Sane and Simons present good options for your midfield dilemma.

With 624 players to choose from there are an abundance of options in EURO 2024 Fantasy Football. Sure, Slovakia and Albania players won’t be high on the wish list but with the constraints of a €100 million budget and only being able to have a handful of premium players, the mid-price differentials and the budget enablers have to be scouted.

Before we look at individual players, in a format like this, it’s worth considering which teams you want to invest in first. Who are you backing for two or three wins and lots of goals? All managers are given an extra wildcard to use after the groups, so when picking your initial team you’re only looking at the first three games.

Germany, England, Belgium and Portugal are strong favourites to win their groups and don’t come up against a fellow powerhouse in the first stage of the tournament. Elsewhere, with Italy, Spain and Croatia in Group B and Netherlands and France in Group D, some might avoid investing too heavily in these teams knowing they all face at least one very difficult game.

Forwards

Lukaku, Mbappe and Kane good fits

Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are the most expensive players in the game at €11 million and Cristiano Ronaldo is €10 million. Ronaldo and Kane arguably have the easier fixtures so one strategy could be to pick them over Mbappe, who is likely to be the highest owned player in the game, and then invest in the Frenchman for the Poland game in Matchday three.

Romelu Lukaku at €9 million is still Belgium’s main goal threat and has had a good season in Serie A at Roma. With Slovakia and Romania in his first two games he will expect to get plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Rotation risks

Germany's front line up for grabs

The Germany number 9 still feels like a shirt up for grabs but fortunately, we will know who is starting pre-deadline. Unlike in Fantasy Premier League, the deadline is the kick-off of the first match of any given matchday, giving Fantasy managers an hour to react to any breaking team news. In this instance, we'll be able to find out if it's Niclas Fullkrug (€7 million) or Kai Havertz (€7.5 million) leading the line for Germany.

Rafael Leao (€8.5 million) hasn’t had the best of seasons for AC Milan but will be given license to attack in a fun-looking Portugal team and Federico Chiesa (€7.5 million), who made team of the tournament three years ago, always seems to step up when he wears Azzurri blue. He is likely to play alongside Gianluca Scamacca (€7.0 million) who has ended the season in red-hot form for Europa League winners Atalanta and is a differential to monitor.

Aleksander Mitrovic (€7.0 million) has scored plenty of goals in the Saudi Pro League this season and he’s still the focal point for Serbia who will back themselves to get out of their group. Benjamin Sesko (€7.0 million) will have the opportunity to impress in England’s group too – the RB Leipzig forward is heavily linked to a move to the Premier League this season.

Midfielders

Simons, Wirtz, Bellingham and alternatives

Jude Bellingham and Kevin de Bruyne (both €9.5 million) are worth the investment but if your budget doesn’t stretch that far there are some excellent value mid-priced picks. Germany’s Florian Wirtz (€7.5 million) and Leroy Sane (€7.0 million) look exception value as does the Netherlands’ Xavi Simons (€7 million) and Dani Olmo (€7.5 million). Charles De Ketelaere (€6.5 million) isn’t nailed to start but if he does, he could make a mockery of his price point given Belgians fixtures. All eyes on those Belgium pre-tournament warm-up games.

Red hot form

Can Foden keep up his form at the Euros?

Depending on how expensive your front three is, Phil Foden and Bruno Fernandes (both €9 million) are excellent options knowing how they ended their domestic seasons. Many will be more cautious over Foden despite the fact he goes into the tournament as one of the most in-form players in world football. Under Gareth Southgate he’s struggled to match his club form, which probably says more about the England tactical setup rather than Foden’s individual brilliance.

Meanwhile, Fernandes has 12 assists and 12 goals in his last 18 games for Portugal which is an average of 1.33 goal involvements per game – you will do well to find a player with better recent form over the last two years.

Talisman theory

Unlikely heroes for the underdogs?

Three unfancied nations do have a midfield superstar who has the ability to clock big returns. Turkey will be dark horses for some and Hakan Calhanoglu (€6.5 million) is their chief creator set piece specialist with lots of routes to points.

Expectations will be lower in Group F for Georgia, who have qualified for the Euro’s for the first time in their history, but in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€7.0 million) they have a world-class performer on his day. He is priced at €1.5 million more than Georgia’s second highest priced player. Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0 million) is Hungary’s main man and carries goal threat than when he plays in the Premier League. He is priced €1.0 million higher than Hungary’s second most expensive asset and just like Calhanoglu and Kvaratskhelia, will likely be on penalties.

International Statistics - Euro 2024 Tailsmans Player (Country) Caps Goals Assists G/A Per Cap Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) 84 18 15 0.39 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) 29 15 7 0.76 Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary) 40 12 5 0.43

Defenders

Cancelo and Dimarco in the points

Joao Cancelo (€6.0 million) looks to be the best of the premium options and France’s Theo Hernandez (€5.5 million) surprisingly isn’t priced as high. England are always a good source of clean sheets under Southgate so their options are worth considering too and the squad has now been confirmed.

Serie A fans will know how good Federico Dimarco (€5 million) is and appears to be a gift at that price point. Playing as a wing back, on set pieces and with Albania up in Matchday one, a clean sheet looks more likely than not for the Azzurri. Again, the warm-up friendlies will be key to see how Italy setup and their back-line is arguably the most difficult to predict of all 24 teams with only Dimarco and Allesandro Bastoni (€5.5 million) certain to start.

Best value

Italy and Germany present bargains

Andrea Cambiaso (€4 million) is competing with Raoul Bellanova (waiting to be priced) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.5 million) but if he gets the nod, we could have a super attacking right wing back for a bargain basement price. For a more assured starter playing for an elite team, Germany’s Maximilian Mittelstädt (€4 million) is likely to be their starting left back and feels like a lock in for the most savvy fantasy managers.

Between the sticks

Safe hands and safe points

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels (€4 million) could become Belgium’s number 1 and if he does, the game makers will feel like they made a mistake pricing him so low now Thibaut Courtois has been left out of the squad. Elsewhere the Netherlands' first choice goalkeeper is uncertain but Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen (€4.5 million) looks favourite.

England, Germany and Portugal have the best clean sheet odds for the three group games and Jordan Pickford (€5.0 million) is the game's highest owned keeper at around 25% ownership. Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer (both €6.0 million) are each around 15% owned.

Gianni’s Team

De Bruyne, Lukaku and Dimarco make the cut

My team will change every day before the Matchday one deadline but a handful of players are 100% staying in my team, including Dimarco and Mittelstädt at the back, Fernandes, De Bruyne and Wirtz in midfield and for the opening game at least Lukaku up top. I’m also likely to use both my chips in Matchdays two and three, giving me a new look team for the first four matchdays.