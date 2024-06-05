Highlights UEFA's EURO 2024 fantasy football is up and running ahead of the summer competition.

Unlike FPL, you can change captains and make substitutions mid-matchday.

Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo make up the most expensive players in the game.

We don’t usually ask, “Who got the assist?” in international tournaments but that’s about to change this summer. You can finally pick Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in a fantasy football game with UEFA’s brilliant version of EURO 2024 fantasy football.

The game is a little more intricate than Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with a similar point scoring system, more transfers and the added benefit of being able to make substitutions and change captains mid matchday.

Related 7 Best Premier League Players Going to Euro 2024 (Ranked) Some of the league's finest talent are off to Germany this summer

Squad and Budget

€100 million to select 15 players

Similar to FPL, you build a squad of 15 players with a max of three per team and a €100 million budget. There are seven matchdays and your transfer allocation increases with every knockout round. Ahead of the knockouts, managers are given unlimited transfers so there is no need to think about knockout pairings when making your matchday one squad.

Changing captain and making substitutions

Making changes mid-matchday

Unlike FPL, EURO 2024 Fantasy Football allows you to make changes mid-matchday and there is some strategy involved to maximize the benefit of this. Once you have taken the armband off a player that has performed for you, you can’t go back and claim their points, so there’s an element of stick or twist when making decisions.

Captaincy and substitutions can be made before the kick-off of the first match of any given day. For example, during matchday one there are five deadlines to make changes because the fixtures fall across five days. If you captain Kai Havertz in the opening game and he gets a modest return you’re not happy with, you can swap captaincy to another player in your team - say Nicolo Barella - who plays on matchday two. But if Barella blanks, whilst you can’t go back to Havertz, you can continue to roll the dice and change again to a player playing on the third, fourth or fifth day of the round.

Top tip, ensure you have good captain choices spread across the days just in case you need them.

Related 10 Best Goalkeepers Going to Euro 2024 [Ranked] There are many top goalkeepers heading to Euro 2024 in the summer, and the 10 best have been ranked including Jordan Pickford and Manuel Neuer.

Similarly with substitutions, you can swap in on all four members of your bench for a player that has achieved a low score. It's therefore good practice to bench players that you know will be playing towards the end of the matchday, such as those in groups E and F. Expect to see Cristiano Ronaldo on a lot of benches.

Most Valuable Players Player Country Position Value Kylian Mbappe France Forward €11million Harry Kane England Forward €11million Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Forward €10million Jude Bellingham England Midfield €9.5million Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Midfield €9.5million Robert Lewandowski Poland Forward €9.5million Phil Foden England Midfield €9million Romelu Lukaku Belgium Forward €9million Antoine Griezmann France Forward €9million

Chips

Wildcard and Limitless

There are two chips that can be used at any time other than matchday one and four: Wildcard and Limitless. The wildcard is given in addition to the mandatory wildcard which can only be used ahead of the last 16. Many will opt to use their wildcard later in the tournament knowing the benefit of unlimited transfers if a couple of favorites are knocked out early.

Limitless is the same as a free hit chip in FPL but with unlimited budget and many will look to use this chip in matchday three knowing some of the big teams with expensive players have good fixtures in this round. England vs Slovenia, France vs Poland, Portugal vs Georgia, Spain vs Albania, Belgium vs Ukraine and Netherlands vs Austria all catch the eye for upside potential.

Chip Strategy

Pick your moment wisely

With a generous allocation of free transfers in the knockouts and the chances of higher ceiling performances and bigger scores in the group stages, one chip strategy is to use both chips in the group stages effectively giving you a new look team every round. Pick your team for matchday one, wildcard in matchday two and use the limitless chip in matchday three before the mandatory unlimited transfers comes in ahead of matchday four.

Players

Mbappe and Kane are most expensive players

The game's most expensive goalkeepers and defenders have been priced at €6 million with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer the most expensive between the sticks and Virgil Van Dijk, Kieran Trippier, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo the premium options in defence. Surprisingly, Theo Hernandez is €5.5 million, Federico Dimarco €5 million and likely starting left back for Germany Maximilian Mittelstädt is only €4 million.

Related 10 Best Strikers Going to Euro 2024 [Ranked] Plenty of the world's top marksmen will be gunning for international glory in Germany this summer.

Jude Bellingham and Kevin de Bruyne are the highest priced assets in midfield at €9.5 million with Phil Foden and Bruno Fernandes priced at €9 million. Two highly owned creators will be Florian Wirtz at €7.5 million and Xavi Simons who is €7 million.

Historically, we see wide forwards listed as midfielders in FPL - think of Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling - but in EURO 2024 Fantasy Football, many wide men are listed as forwards including Rafael Leao (€8.5 million) and Federico Chiesa (€7.5 million). Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are the most expensive players in the game at €11 million and Cristiano Ronaldo is €10 million.

Points

Small changes from FPL

Our currency in fantasy football games is always goals and assists and the points given in EURO 2024 Fantasy Football are very similar to FPL. The major differences are:

+1 for goals outside the box

+3 player of the match (no bonus points system like FPL)

+1 for three ball recoveries (benefitting more defensive players)

+2 for winning a penalty regardless of the outcome

-1 for conceding a penalty regardless of the outcome

When a goal is scored from a solo run or dribble no assist is given

Check out Gianni Butticè's draft for his Euro 2024 fantasy team in the video below: