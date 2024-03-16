Highlights The European Championships will be contested once again in the summer of 2024, with Italy looking to retain their crown.

The Azzurri have been placed in one of the 'group of deaths' and face a real fight to make it out of the group stages.

France and the Netherlands also have a difficult task on their hands to make it into the next round.

When a draw for a major tournament is completed, one group usually stands out. A group with some of the biggest teams in the world mixed in with an underdog, commonly known as a 'group of death.' As Euro 2024 approaches, attention has started to turn to the most difficult groups in the tournament, and who has the most difficult route out of the group stages.

During Euro 2020, Group F was considered to be 'the group of death.' It consisted of Hungary, Portugal, France and Germany, with the former seen as the underdog of the group. Hungary failed to advance in what was an incredibly difficult group to be involved in. They qualified for the tournament via the play-off rounds, beating Iceland 2-1 to secure their place in Euro 2020. This article now explores the two toughest groups in Euro 2024 and which sides are classed as the underdogs in each group.

Euro 2024 Group of Death(s) Group B Group D Albania Austria Croatia France Italy The Netherlands Spain Play-Off Winner A

Euro 2024 Group B

The first group of death in Euro 2024 is in the form of Group B. Two former tournament winners in Italy and Spain as well as Croatia and Albania make for a challenging group. Albania will be labelled as the underdogs, with them being the lowest-ranked side in the group. They are ranked 62 in FIFA's world rankings and will be going up against three sides that feature in the top 10.

Albania's first game is against current European champions, Italy, followed by games against Croatia and Spain. Albania's most well-known player is Chelsea's on-loan striker, Armando Broja. To qualify for Euro 2024, Albania impressively finished top of qualifying Group E, which included the Czech Republic, Poland, Moldova and the Faroe Islands. Their only defeat in the qualifying campaign came in an away fixture against Poland. Euro 2024 will mark Albania's second-ever appearance in the tournament's history, their first coming at Euro 2016 when they failed to make it out of Group A, which included France, Switzerland and Romania. Albania finished third, two points behind second place, Switzerland.

After the highs of lifting Euro 2020, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and will aim to become just the second side to successfully defend the trophy, following Spain in 2008 and 2012. Italy's 2020 success was the second time they have lifted the much-coveted trophy, their first coming in the third-ever European Championships in 1968.

Spain also finished top of the Euro 2024 qualifying group, losing once throughout the campaign to fellow Group A qualifiers, Scotland. Croatia and Italy qualified in second place in their respective groups. Croatia finished one point behind Group D winners, Turkey. While, Italy finished six points behind Group C winners, England, and only qualified automatically via goal difference after finishing the campaign level on points with Ukraine. Spain finished third in Euro 2020 and will come up against the current holders of the trophy, Italy, in the fourth game of Group B.

Despite Spain's success, winning three tournaments in a row (the 2008 and 2012 European Championships and the 2010 World Cup), the following years have been nowhere near those lofty heights. Spain have a young side, one that will be together for years to come, and the hope is the current crop of players will lift another major trophy. The squad overhaul over the last few years has been vast, and Spain have opted to go for youth rather than experience, with the side being the second-youngest in the 2022 World Cup, with an average age of 25.3 years old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Spain are the only side to successfully defend the European Championship.

Meanwhile, Croatia have had more success in the World Cup than the European Championships, with the side finishing second in the 2018 World Cup, and they followed that up with a third-place finish in 2022. Croatia's highest finish in the Euros came in 2008, when they reached the quarter-final stage, agonisingly missing out on a place in the semi-finals with a defeat on penalties against Turkey. Zlatko Dalic will hope his side can replicate the form they have shown in the World Cup during Euro 2024.

The expectation is that Spain and Italy will qualify from the group. Albania and Croatia will hope to cause an upset in what is an intriguing set of fixtures.

Group B Fixtures Fixture Location Date/Time Spain vs Croatia Berlin 15/06/2024, 18:00 Italy vs Albania Dortmund 15/06/2024, 21:00 Croatia vs Albania Hamburg 19/06/2024, 15:00 Spain vs Italy Gelsenkirchen 20/06/2024, 21:00 Croatia vs Italy Leipzig 24/06/2024, 21:00 Albania vs Spain Dusseldorf 24/06/2024, 21:00

Euro 2024 Group D

France and the Netherlands will meet once again after qualifying for Euro 2024 from the same group, Group B. It was France that qualified as group winners, finishing four points ahead of the Netherlands. Ronald Koeman's side lost twice during the qualifying campaign, both defeats coming against France, and will hope to fare better against them in Euro 2024. The Netherlands were eliminated during the Round 16 stage at Euro 2020 after a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic. France were also knocked out at the Round of 16 stage at Euro 2020, falling short on penalties to Switzerland. Meanwhile, Austria qualified for the tournament by finishing second in Group F, a point behind Belgium. Their only defeat throughout qualifying was against the eventual Group F winners.

The furthest Austria have progressed in either the FIFA World Cup or the European Championships is their third-placed finish in the 1954 World Cup. While Euro 2024 will surprisingly be just their fourth appearance in the competition. At Euro 2020, the Austrian side reached the Round of 16 stage, the furthest they've progressed in the tournament's history, before falling short to eventual winners, Italy.

The underdog of Group D will be the winner of Play-Off Path A, with Poland, Wales, Estonia and Finland all ranking lower than the teams that qualified automatically for the group. There are three places still up for grabs in Euro 2024, and they will all be decided via a play-off system. The semi-finals take place on the 21st of March 2024, with the three finals played five days later, on the 26th of March.

Play-Off A Fixtures Fixture Location Date/Time Poland vs Estonia Warsaw 21/03/2024, 19:45 Wales vs Finland Cardiff 21/03/2024, 19:45 Wales or Finland vs Poland or Estonia Cardiff or Helsinki 26/03/2024, 18:00 or 19:45

Wales are ranked the highest of the teams involved in Play-Off Path A, with Rob Page's side ranked 29th in FIFA's world rankings, swiftly followed by Poland, who are ranked 30th. Surprisingly, if Poland do qualify for Euro 2024, it would only be their fourth appearance in the tournament's history. Meanwhile, Finland are placed 60th in the world, and have never qualified for either the World Cup or European Championships in their history. Progressing to Euro 2024 would be seen as an incredible achievement.

Estonia are the lowest-ranked side involved in Play-Off Path A, ranked 123rd in the world rankings. In their current form, Estonia have never qualified for either the World Cup or the European Championships. When they were a part of the Soviet Union, the side had relative success and actually won the 1960 European Championships. They would go on to reach another final four years later but fell short following a defeat by Spain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The expectation is a Wales vs Poland final, with the two sides favourites in their respective semi-finals. Should Wales qualify for Euro 2024, it will only be their third appearance in the tournament's history, following Euro 2016's incredible third-place finish and their less exciting Euro 2020 campaign, where they were comfortably knocked out in the Round of 16 stage against Denmark, losing 4-0. If Wales do make it to Euro 2024, they will hope for more of their 2016 form than what the side produced during Euro 2020.

The side to navigate their way through Play-Off Path A will be involved in the first game of Euro 2024 Group D against the Netherlands before facing difficult fixtures against Austria and France. The favourites to advance from Group D are France and the Netherlands, though, with the current state of unknown regarding the final team involved in the group, and the differing forms of the teams, it makes for a group that could be hard to predict.

Once the Euro 2024 groups are finalised, excitement will begin to build for the tournament, with the opening game on Friday 14th June as hosts, Germany take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.