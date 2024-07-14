Highlights England and Spain will meet in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

Georgia and Romania have been two of the biggest overachievers this summer.

The likes of Germany and France will be incredibly disappointed with their early eliminations.

After a month of watching 24 of the best that Europe had to offer go head-to-head, we are 90 minutes away from the conclusion of Euro 2024. England and Spain will meet in Berlin to be crowned Champions, having overcome some incredibly tough battles en route to the final.

Regardless of the result, Gareth Southgate and Luis De La Fuente can hold their heads high about how well their nations have done this summer given the strength of opposition they have come up against over the last few weeks. However, other teams will look back with real disappointment, thinking to themselves that they could've done more. Using their pre-tournament expectations and their over performance at the championships, these are how each side ranks from 'massively overperformed' to 'huge let down.'

Every Euro 2024 Team's Performance Ranked Ranking Nations Massively Overperformed Romania, Georgia Did Themselves Proud England, Spain, Switzerland, Slovenia, Austria, Turkiye, Netherlands Did As Expected Albania, Denmark, Slovakia, Ukraine, Czechia Underachieved France, Germany, Portugal, Hungary, Serbia, Belgium, Poland Huge Let Down Scotland, Italy, Croatia

Massively Overperformed

Romania, Georgia

Although they just fell short of matching their best-ever Euros finish, Romania can hold their heads high for making it through to the round of 16 in the manner that they did. Edward lordanescu's men finished top of Group E, which also included Ukraine, Slovakia and a Kevin De Bruyne led Belgium. Their campaign came to an end with a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands, but qualification to the knockout stages for just second time in their history is a massive achievement.

The same can also be said for Georgia, who entered their first ever major competition this summer. With star players such as Giorgi Mamardashvili and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their ranks, the Georgians managed to qualify from their group with a 2-0 victory over Portugal before being eliminated by eventual finalists Spain. Their efforts saw them handed £8.4 million.

Did Themselves Proud

England, Spain, Switzerland, Slovenia, Austria, Turkey, Netherlands

At the time of writing, neither one of the finalists can say they overachieved until they lift the trophy, but no matter what happens, both England and Spain can say that they have done their country proud by making it to Sunday's grand finale. Despite the fact that the Three Lions were perceived to have an easier route to Berlin, they did have to overcome two teams who were filled with confidence by their superb efforts this summer.

Switzerland took the lead during the quarter-final clash, but ended up losing on penalties thanks to a genius new psychology-based strategy by England. However, having been drawn in a group with Germany, Hungary and Scotland, making it to the final eight was a wonderful effort. The same can be said of Ronald Koeman's Netherlands, who were heartbreakingly eliminated by a last-minute Ollie Watkins strike in the semis. Even still, it was the country's best result since finishing third in the 2014 World Cup.

Austria and Turkiye were two of the tournament's dark horses, and both would've been confident of making the latter stages of the competition. Whilst things didn't turn out this way, Ralf Rangnick and Vincenzo Montella can both be proud of the style of football their teams produced, as they became some of the most entertaining nations to watch. Slovenia can also count themselves unlucky to have been denied on penalties against Portugal to prevent them from reaching what would've been a very impressive quarter-final.

Did As Expected

Albania, Denmark, Slovakia, Ukraine, Czechia

These five teams will look at themselves and feel as though they did the minimum that was asked of them without going home too early or pulling up any trees. It was always going to be a tough ask for Albania or Czechia to qualify for the knock-out stages, but the former was able to make history by scoring the fastest goal in Euros history.

The same can be said for Ukraine. However, they were perhaps the most unfortunate side of the tournament. With everyone finishing level on points in Group E, Serhiy Rebrov's men were still sent packing from the tournament.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ukraine were the only team to finish with four points in the Euro 2024 group stage and not qualify for the round of 16.

Denmark and Slovakia did make the knockout stages, and despite both putting up good fights, their eliminations at the hands of Germany and England respectively were expected results.

Underachieved

France, Germany, Portugal, Hungary, Serbia, Belgium, Poland

2022 World Cup runners-up France were unable to make it to consecutive tournament finals after crashing out in the last four to Spain. Didier Deschamps' side would've handed grander expectations, but their poor performances throughout the tournament added to their disappointing exit. It was also a poor end to the European Championship careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, as Portugal and Poland went out without much of a fight. The former was unable to add to his record of scoring in five Euros in a row and held back a talented Portuguese squad.

Hosts Germany became the first team to hold a championships and be eliminated before the quarter-finals, this will give England something to think about when they host the tournament in 2028. Belgium also suffered an early exit to signal the end of the golden generation.

Hungary and Serbia will also wonder what could've been based on the players at their disposal following their group stage exits.

Huge Let Down

Scotland, Italy, Croatia

Reigning champions Italy were seconds away from being eliminated in the group stage of the competition, but were saved by a Mattia Zaccagni goal with the last kick of the game against Croatia. That booked them a round-of-16 tie against Switzerland, where they put on the most gutless performance of the tournament in a deserved 2-0 defeat.

Croatia may have wondered if they could have done any better against the Swiss, but their failure to win a single game in the tournament left them on two points and sent them home at the earliest opportunity. It was a sad ending to what is likely to be Luka Modric's last international tournament.

Then there was Scotland. Steve Clarke's men started the tournament with the worst-ever defeat in an opening match in history and never truly recovered. With just two goals (one of which being an own goal) and one point, the Tartan Army were left with little to sing about.