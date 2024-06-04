Highlights The Netherlands enter Euro 2024 with renewed belief in their talent and the ability to beat any team.

Recent history has been unkind to the Netherlands, but with Ronald Koeman at the helm, they aim for at least a quarter-final spot.

The Netherlands face familiar foes in Euro 2024 Group D, with games against France, Austria, and Poland.

The Netherlands go into Euro 2024 with a renewed belief that they can beat anyone. The years of Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben, two of the greatest players in the nation's history, might be over, but they have a host of talent throughout their squad. They can beat anyone.

Recent history has not been kind to the Netherlands at major tournaments. At the 2022 World Cup, they were narrowly knocked out on penalties in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Argentina, whilst at Euro 2020, they were disappointingly defeated by the Czech Republic in the round of 16. Before then, they didn't even qualify for the major tournaments in 2016 and 2018, creating the most disappointing time in the nation's footballing history. However, there's an argument that it is now over.

With Ronald Koeman back in charge, the man who helped them qualify for Euro 2020 in the first place, Holland will be hopeful of reaching the quarter-finals at the minimum. Placed in a group with France, Austria and Poland, here's everything you need to know about their squad and fixtures.

Euro 2024 Group

Expected to advance with France

The Netherlands are in Group D in Germany - and, due to this, they will be coming up against familiar foes. Remarkably, they have played France, who have produced some of the greatest players of all time, 30 times throughout history. Despite France being more successful in major competitions, including winning the World Cup in 2018, Holland have the greater head-to-head record. However, in 2023, they played one another twice, with France winning both matches 4-0 and 2-1 respectively.

Against Poland and Austria, the Netherlands also have a strong record, winning just under half the matches. They faced Austria at Euro 2020, winning 2-0, and they haven't lost to Poland since 1979. The writing is on the wall for Holland to qualify for the knockouts, but nothing is guaranteed.

Netherlands' Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Poland 19 9 7 3 France 30 16 3 11 Austria 19 9 4 6

The Netherlands kickstart their Euros campaign against Poland on Sunday, 16th June. Taking place in Hamburg, they will have to go up against one of the best strikers in the world, Robert Lewandowski. Five days later, they travel south to face France in Leipzig, a side led by Kylian Mbappe - one of the finest players in the world currently and one of the most impressive players in his nation's history. To conclude, they face Austria in Berlin, knowing it could be the end of the road if they don't perform.

The Netherlands' Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 16th June 2024 14:00 Poland Volksparkstadion 21st June 2024 20:00 France Red Bull Arena Leipzig 25th June 2024 17:00 Austria Olympiastadion

Netherlands Manager

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is widely considered one of the more successful Dutch managers in Premier League history, considering the nation has a reputation for struggling to replicate their talents in England. The former Everton manager went against that script and shone — and now he is back managing his nation.

As well as being the highest-scoring defender in history, Koeman is a man with immense tactical knowledge. He returned to manage Holland at the start of 2023 after it was announced Louis van Gaal would retire. His life back in the dugout with the team wasn't easy, as he lost his first match 4-0 to France after going 3-0 down within 21 minutes. However, he eventually helped them qualify for Euro 2024.

The 61-year-old likes to organise his team with a defensive mindset. As he defends with minimal space between the lines, some might call it pragmatic, but that's often needed for international football. When he joined Barcelona, he described his methods on the club's website:

I’m a coach who likes his teams to be disciplined and well organised. I like to dominate games. The Dutch like attacking football. I like to be direct and have good communication with my players.

Netherlands Career Appointed 1st January 2023 Games 23 Wins 12 Draws 5 Losses 6

Final Squad

The Netherlands confirmed their final squad for Euro 2024 at the end of May, with Europa League-winning captain Marten de Roon and Champions League finalist Ian Maatsen dropped from the 30-man provisional squad alongside Nick Olij and Quinten Timber. Their final squad is outlined below.

Goalkeepers

Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Mark Flekken (Brentford)

Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord)

Defenders

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan)

Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

Daley Blind (Girona)

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Nathan Ake (Manchester City)

Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan)

Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord)

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan)

Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig)

Joey Veerman (PSV)

Jerdy Schouten (PSV)

Gini Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq)

Forwards

Steven Bergwijn (Ajax)

Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid)

Brian Brobbey (Ajax)

Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim)

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund)

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Key Players

Van Dijk will be key with De Jong further forward

The Netherlands have several key players throughout the core of their team, all of whom will be crucial as they embark on their journey in Germany. One of those figures will be Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, one of the greatest players in the Reds' history. Despite Jurgen Klopp's side failing to win the Premier League, Van Dijk impressed consistently by using his pace, strength and aggression to dominate attackers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite being a defender, van Dijk has scored seven goals in 66 appearances for his country.

Alongside him, Frenkie de Jong will be operating consistently in the middle of the park. The Barcelona star hasn't had the season many would have expected, showcased by just two goals in La Liga, but you can never write the midfielder off. He has the ability to dictate the tempo of matches and make his team 'click' when he's at his best.

De Jong will be key in helping to get the ball up front, where Cody Gakpo will be featuring. The 25-year-old registered 13 assists in the Premier League this season - and his versatility allows Koeman to use him in several positions. He is expected to start in Germany.

Formation and Tactics

Expected to play in a 3-4-2-1

When Koeman became manager of the Netherlands again, he said he would return to a 4-3-3. However, after poor results, he reverted back to a 3-4-2-1. It is not guaranteed that he won't switch it up, but the back three of Matthijs de Ligt, Van Dijk and Nathan Ake would create a solid foundation.

Going with three at the back allows either a false nine sandwiched between wide forwards or two up top. More often than not, Memphis Depay would start for the Netherlands. However, after scoring just five goals in La Liga this season, Koeman might opt for Wout Weghorst instead. The aggressive striker is the perfect target man for them, particularly if he can act as a focal point alongside Gakpo and Xavi Simons, with the latter acting as a false nine.

At right wing-back, Koeman can choose between Denzel Dumfries and Jeremie Frimpong, two of the best defenders in the world recently. Unfortunately, it is likely one of them will be unable to start, with Dumfries' experience in recent major tournaments making him the favourite to line up opposite Daley Blind at left wing-back. De Jong will unsurprisingly start in the middle of the park alongside either Jerdy Schouten, Teun Koopmeiners or Tijjani Reijnders. All three of them have the ability to impress, but Koopmeiners' recent performances for Atalanta give him the edge.

Predicted Line-up (3-4-2-1)

Verbruggen; De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Koopmeiners, De Jong, Blind; Simons, Gakpo; Weghorst.

Euro 2024 Kit

As the Netherlands walk onto the pitches across Germany, they will do so in a stunning international kit. They have a habit of producing beautiful kits over the years, including the greatest shirt of all time, and it seems this summer's European Championships is no different.

The home jersey does everything you want from a kit. It's simple yet classy, with the traditional orange across the shirt being partnered with a navy collar. Meanwhile, the away kit is predominantly navy with orange accents on the jersey. Coupled with the subtle detail of lions and lionesses on the jersey, it stands out among the crowd.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch the Netherlands at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform. The latest phase through the official websites concluded on 2nd May.

However, not all hope is lost there, as there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If Koeman's side make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV

Fans from Britain who don't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible.

Unlike most nations that have matches on both the BBC and ITV, the Netherlands go against the grain. All three of their clashes are live on the former, with their first match against Poland kicking off at 14:00 BST on BBC 1. It's the same channel for their crunch match against France five days later before they conclude their group stage journey on BBC 2 against Austria. As the Euros is a global affair, anyone in North America can watch it on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch the Netherlands at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel 16th June 2024 14:00 Netherlands vs Poland BBC 1 21st June 2024 20:00 Netherlands vs France BBC 1 25th June 2024 17:00 Netherlands vs Austria BBC 2

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 4th June 2024.