Highlights All the odds, form and tournament history for the biggest nations at UEFA Euro 2024.

England head into the competition as favourites, followed by France and Germany.

Spain and Germany have the joint-most European Championship wins and either country could seal a record fourth this summer.

The European Championships are almost upon us as a summer of footballing drama takes centre stage for another year. Can Italy defend their title? Will England finally go all the way? Or will Germany use home advantage to lift a record fourth European crown? Here’s a complete guide on the biggest nations going to the tournament.

It was penalty shootout heartbreak for England at Wembley in 2021 as Italy took the trophy back to Rome. Three years on, the competition heads to Germany for 51 matches across 31 action-packed days, culminating in the final showpiece in Berlin on 14th July, 2024.

Below we take a look at the nations tipped to take the title, their history in the Euros, form heading into the tournament, key players that could fire their country to glory and Betway's Euro 2024 Odds.

England

Euros Record

England are yet to go all the way and win the European Championships but they came mightily close in 2021 with an agonising penalty shootout loss to Italy at Wembley. That was the Three Lions’ first appearance in a Euros final, having twice got to the semi-finals in 1968 and 1996.

England have missed out on qualification on five previous occasions, the most recent of those being in 2008 when Steve McClaren’s side came third in the group behind Croatia and Russia. England have experienced penalty shootout exits in four of their past five Euro campaigns as well as an embarrassing exit to Iceland back in 2016.

Qualifying Form

Qualification for the competition got off to the best possible start with Harry Kane becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer in a 2-1 victory over Italy in Naples. Gareth Southgate’s men made light work of their group, winning every home game including a 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia at Old Trafford.

In the end, England qualified without losing a match and two draws, away to Ukraine and North Macedonia, represented the only dropped points for Gareth Southgate’s side as they look to take that unbeaten competitive form to Germany.

Key Players

It would be foolish to look beyond the achievements of Harry Kane in the 2023-24 season as the England forward looks to win a first major trophy of his career. Despite finishing without silverware for his new side Bayern Munich, Kane broke a slew of records in his maiden campaign in Germany, including most goals in a debut season, and ended the season with the European Golden Shoe award and as the Champions League top goalscorer. Kane will hope his familiarity on German soil with help England go all the way in the summer.

Phil Foden enjoyed a season to remember at Manchester City as he picked up yet more accolades and trophies to boot. The Stockport-born playmaker has continued to contribute when it matters, finding the net twice on the final day of the season to help City win a fourth-straight Premier League. Foden finished his domestic campaign with 27 goals across all competitions. Can he add any more to that tally in Germany?

Odds on Euro 2024 Glory

The Three Lions head into the tournament in Germany as the favourites to pick up a first major trophy since 1966. Betway have England's Euro 2024 odds at 10/3 to make it to the final in Berlin on 14th July, 2024 and lift the famous trophy.

France

Euros Record

France are a two-time champion of the Euros, winning the tournament as hosts of the competition in 1984 and with a dramatic golden goal in 2000 against Italy. But many would argue they have flattered to deceive in recent editions of the continental competition. Les Bleus bowed out in the round of 16 in 2021 after letting a 3-1 lead slip against Switzerland. That exit came five years after losing their home final, their first final since winning the tournament in 2000, to Portugal in extra-time. Didier Deschamps will be desperately hoping to right the wrongs of recent Euro campaigns.

Qualifying Form

France’s path to qualification was as close to a procession as you’ll find, winning seven and drawing just one of their eight matches to secure a spot at Germany 2024. A thumping opening day victory over Netherlands set the tone before two gritty 1-0 wins over Ireland and Greece ensured daylight between Les Bleus and the chasing pack. France picked up their biggest ever victory with a 14-0 win over minnows Gibraltar. A 2-2 draw away to Greece on the final day denied them a perfect qualifying record.

Key Players

Kylian Mbappe has already made one of the biggest statements of summer 2024 off the pitch by leaving PSG to join Real Madrid and he’ll be hoping to make the same sort of impact on the pitch for France in Germany. Mbappe will be captaining France for the first time at a major competition and the lighting fast attacker comes into the tournament having scored 44 goals in 48 games for PSG in 2023-24.

Antoine Griezmann has been Mr. Reliable in a France jersey for many years and will be a key cog in Deschamps outfit. The French vice-captain scored 24 goals in 2023-24, his best tally since the 2017-18 campaign. He went onto win the World Cup that summer. Will he be celebrating once again come 14th July?

Odds on Euro 2024 Glory

France’s record of getting to major finals in recent years has been almost unmatched. They’ve reached the final of the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 as well as the Euro 2016 showpiece. If you want to bet on Euro 2024, the odds on Les Bleus going all the way yet again are favourable at 4/1.

Spain

Euros Record

No team has won the European Championships more times than Spain, lifting the trophy on three separate occasions (same as Germany). Spain’s ‘golden generation’ became the first and only nation to win back-to-back titles, first in 2008 with a 1-0 win over Germany before a 4-0 thrashing of Italy in the 2012 finale. La Roja’s other success came in 1964 when they also hosted the competition, defeating Soviet Union in the final in Madrid. Last time out, Spain reached the semi-finals, losing on penalties to Italy at Wembley.

Qualifying Form

After downing Norway 3-0, Spain were given an almighty shock when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Scotland at Hampden Park. That proved to be just a blip in an otherwise flawless qualifying campaign as Luis de la Fuente’s side went on to win the remaining six matches to finish top of the group and comfortably into the hat for Euro 2024. Crushing victories over Georgia and Cyprus ensured Spain finished the campaign with 25 goals, the third highest of any nation in qualifying.

Key Players

If Spain are to win the tournament for a record fourth time then Rodri will be a key part of making that dream a reality. The midfielder has been nothing short of immense for both club and country, not only doing his remarkable work defensively but also popping up with crucial goals when his side needs him most. Scoring in the Champions League final in 2023 and on the final day of the Premier League season in May, Rodri will be hoping to add another dagger in the Euros.

If Spain are to take their goalscoring form in the qualifiers into the tournament proper then Alvaro Morata could be the man to lead them to glory. The captain of his country, Morata was Spain’s top scorer in qualifying and has big tournament experience, netting three times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and three goals in the last edition of the Euros.

Odds on Euro 2024 Glory

They might not be outright favourites for the competition but Spain are at 9/1 in Euro 2024 Betting to pick up a fourth Euros trophy. A group containing Italy and Croatia will not be easy for La Roja but with world class midfielders and experience going forward, Spain could rekindle the magic of 2008 and 2012.

Germany

Euros Record

A decorated history in the European Championships, Germany have won the whole thing on three occasions: 1972, 1980 and 1996. But since lifting the trophy at Wembley some 28 years ago, it has been close but not close enough for Die Mannschaft. Two group stage exits followed 1996 before finishing as runner-up in 2008. Two narrow semi-final losses in 2012 and 2016 and a limp exit at the hands of England in 2021, Germany will be hoping to go all the way as the host nation this time around.

Qualifying Form

For the first time since 1988, Germany qualified as hosts, meaning their form is purely based on friendlies since the World Cup group stage exit in Qatar 2022. Back-to-back defeats at home to Turkey and then in Austria in November 2023 showed cause for concern for new manager Julian Nagelsmann but they have since rallied. A 2-0 victory in Lyon over France and a late triumph over Netherlands have given Germany hope of glory.

Key Players

Florian Wirtz had a season to remember with Bayer Leverkusen, helping Die Schwarz-Roten to a memorable first ever Bundesliga crown as well as going the whole league season unbeaten. Wirtz was at the very heart of it all, scoring 18 goals and providing 20 assists as Leverkusen completed the domestic double.

Niclas Fullkrug is somewhat of a late bloomer on the international stage but his form for both his club, Borussia Dortmund, and his country should give many German fans hope of a successful homecoming. Fullkrug plundered 16 goals in 2023-24 and helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final.

Odds on Euro 2024 Glory

The hosts are often backed to have a good run and Germany are right amongst the favourites, ranked at 11/2 in Euro 2024 odds. Germany last hosted a major competition when they staged the 2006 World Cup. Back then, Die Mannschaft reached the final four before bowing out to Italy. Can they go one step further and reach the final?

Portugal

Euros Record

Portugal’s crowning moment in European Championship history came in Paris in July 2016 when Eder’s 109th minute strike caused a remarkable upset and helped them to a first major trophy. Prior to 1996, Portugal had only qualified for one of the previous nine continental tournaments but have been ever-present since, reaching the final as hosts in 2004 as well as the semi-finals in 2000 and 2012. A meek exit to Belgium in the round of 16 in 2021 will serve as motivation to go much further this time around.

Qualifying Form

10 games, 10 wins for Selecao in qualifying, the only side to have a 100% perfect record in a group which really gave them very little to worry about. Portugal scored the most goals (36) and conceded the fewest, just two, coming in the same game in a 3-2 victory over Slovakia. Cristiano Ronaldo netted 10 goals in that perfect run as Portugal head into the competition firing on all cylinders.

Key Players

It may have been a testing season for Manchester United but Bruno Fernandes has continued to maintain his high standards and is Portugal's most important player heading into the tournament. The midfielder ended with 28 goal contributions including a fine assist in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. If he can continue to create chances at the same rate for his country, then Portugal could go deep in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no sign of slowing down, even as he goes into his record extending sixth European Championships. The Al-Nassr forward is the all-time leading goalscorer and appearance-maker in men’s football and will be eyeing a second Euro title in Germany. He netted a remarkable 44 goals in 45 games for Al-Nassr in 2023-24, finishing top of the goalscorer standing.

Odds on Euro 2024 Glory

Betway’s odds of 8/1 put Portugal slightly behind the top three but are still expected to be at the business end of the competition. Portugal’s record in qualifying and recent history at the Euros gives them the right ingredients to make the final.

For more information on Euro 2024, Betway have created a complete guide to the tournament.