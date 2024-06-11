Highlights Poland have consistently qualified for the Euros since 2008, but they've only reached the quarter-finals once.

Manager Michal Probierz leads an ageing squad with Robert Lewandowski as the undisputed star.

In Group D, Poland will have to face the Netherlands, France and Austria.

Poland have been a regular nation at the European Championships in recent years. They've qualified for each of the last five tournaments after taking 48 years to reach their first one. The Poles have become a team to fear, particularly due to their star striker, Robert Lewandowski, who is widely considered one of the best attackers in the world.

Despite a glut of opportunities, Poland only ever advanced into the knockout stages on one occasion. At Euro 2016, they finished second in their group by going unbeaten and beat Switzerland in the round of 16, yet narrowly lost to Portugal on penalties in the quarter-finals. It was heartbreak on that occasion, and there isn't a great deal of hope for a repeat performance at Euro 2024.

The Eastern European side have been placed in a challenging group alongside the Netherlands, France and Austria. However, they've shown over the years that they can cause upsets. As they make the short trip to Germany, here's everything you need to know about them.

Euro 2024 Group

With four third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout stages, Poland will be confident that they can qualify with at least four points, despite facing two of the best international teams in the world. Naturally, the clash against Austria feels like a 'six-pointer' — and they've won over half of their matches against the country. The last encounter saw the sides draw 0-0 during qualifying for Euro 2020.

The story unsurprisingly worsens when analysing Poland's record against France and the Netherlands. They've only beaten the 2018 world champions three times, with the last victory coming in 1982. This included a 3-1 loss to Didier Deschamps' team at the most recent World Cup. Meanwhile, they've only ever beaten Holland three times as well, last claiming victory in 1979. Michal Probierz's side will have to rewrite history if they want to gain an automatic qualification spot into the knockout stages.

Poland's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Netherlands 19 3 7 9 Austria 11 6 2 3 France 17 3 5 9

Poland start their Euro 2024 journey against the Netherlands in Hamburg on 16th June. Five days later, they play their most important match — a 'six-pointer' against Austria at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. A running track may provide distance between the fans and the pitch, but that will not contain their excitement if they win. Finally, Poland have to face France at the Signal Iduna Park — one of the best stadiums in the world.

Poland's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 16th June 2024 2pm Netherlands Volksparkstadion 21st June 2024 5pm Austria Olympiastadion 25th June 2024 5pm France Signal Iduna Park

Poland Manager

Michal Probierz

Most international managers have now had experience taking charge of a club side in one of Europe's top five leagues. Michal Probierz goes against the grain. The 51-year-old has had a long and continuous managerial career, but most of it has come in his homeland, Poland.

He became manager of his nation in September 2023 after the dismissal of Fernando Santos — and his main challenge was qualifying for Euro 2024. Probierz had previously managed the U21 team, recording five wins in 10 matches, but it was always going to be a step-up to the senior team.

When some may drown, Probierz floated elegantly, guiding Poland to Euro 2024 by beating Wales on penalties in the play-offs. He completed his challenge with shining colours — and he is yet to lose whilst being their manager. It's unlikely that will stay the same during Euro 2024, though.

Poland Career Appointed 20th September 2023 Games 8 Wins 6 Draws 2 Losses 0

Final Euro 2024 Squad

Manager Michal Probierz named a preliminary squad of 29 players in May 2024 before revealing the final 26-man setup on 7th June. Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik was an enforced omission after damaging his knee in a friendly win over Ukraine a week before the tournament. The squad has been outlined below:

Goalkeepers

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

Marcin Bulka (Nice)

Defenders

Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli)

Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal)

Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserlsuatern)

Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan)

Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona)

Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)

Midfielders

Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin)

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens)

Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce)

Jakub Moder (Brighton)

Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens)

Nicola Zalewksi (Roma)

Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United)

Michal Skoras (Club Brugge)

Jakub Piotrowksi (Ludogorets Razgrad)

Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok)

Kacper Urbanski (Bologna)

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Karol Swiderksi (Verona)

Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir)

Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor)

Key Players

Lewandowski will be key again

Whenever anyone thinks about Poland's senior side, Lewandowski is the first name which springs to mind. Whether he is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time is another matter, but there is no doubt he is key to Probierz's side. The Pole's suffocating significance was underscored by the panic that swept across the nation when Lewandowski picked up a knock against Turkey days ahead of Euro 2024. Probierz was quick to dismiss the "slight injury" as "no problem".

A team can't be so reliant on one player. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, will be key if - as expected - Poland are under heavy fire against the Netherlands and France. He's played over 80 appearances for his nation and seems to be maintaining his high levels of performance as he ages like a fine wine.

In the middle of the park, Piotr Zielinski, a former Serie A winner with Napoli, will be as important as always. The 30-year-old registered five goal contributions in 28 league appearances for the reigning champions last campaign, whilst he has a remarkable ability to dictate the tempo of the match with ease, gliding past the opposition.

Formation and Tactics

Expected to play with five-at-the-back

Ever since becoming Poland manager, Probierz has opted to play with a back five — or three. Poland have been unbeaten since he took over the reins of the side, so it's unlikely he would consider changing his philosophy. Szczesny will start in between the sticks for them, whilst the defensive line will feature English-based defenders Jakub Kiwior and Jan Bednarek alongside Hellas Verona’s Pawel Dawidowicz.

Poland's philosophy naturally requires them to be quick on the counterattack. They averaged 4.9 shots on target during the qualifying process, proving they can be threatening, and that's because of the wing-backs. Przemyslaw Frankowski has been preferred on the right in recent matches, whilst Nicola Zalewski has been positioned on the left. Aston Villa's Matty Cash might have provided another option for Probierz, but he was not selected.

The midfield trio will likely see Jakub Piotrowski, Zielinski and Atalanta's Bartosz Slisz partner with one another. The latter two will offer more creativity when they have possession, whilst Piotrowski will act as the holding midfielder. Lewandowski was expected to combine with Karol Swiderski in the final third before the Hellas Verona striker damaged his ankle during Poland's final pre-tournament friendly against Turkey. Krzysztof Piatek offers a like-for-like alternative.

Predicted Lineup (3-5-2)

Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Piotrowski, Slisz, Zielinski, Zalewski; Piatek, Lewandowski

Euro 2024 Kit

Poland's kit hasn't won many plaudits this year as any unique characteristics have been left behind. The home kit is a white shirt with red sleeve cuffs, very similar to the previous iterations seen in past tournaments. The away kit is the inverse of this with the block red and the Nike logo, which isn't unique but is certainly on brand. They could have easily done more with it, but the simple template from Nike has been used instead. Naturally, it doesn't really mean too much in the greater sense of things, but it doesn't create a sense of nationalism, unlike other countries.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Poland at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, as the latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May. Of course, you could spend a crazy amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform, but we don't recommend that due to no guarantee being offered.

There is also a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV

Polish fans in Britain who can't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Their opening game of the tournament kicks off at 2pm BST on 16th June on BBC 1 — a day before the other match in Group D.

The schedule gives Poland a five-day break before their next match against Austria, which could prove pivotal in their battle for third. The contest kicks off at 5pm BST, live on ITV. Meanwhile, the Eastern European nation concludes their group stage against France live on the BBC on the afternoon of 25th June. People worldwide can also watch the Euros, including on Fox Sports and FuboTV in the USA.

How to Watch Poland at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 16th June 2024 2pm Poland vs Netherland BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 21st June 2024 5pm Poland vs Austria ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 25th June 2024 5pm Poland vs France BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Stats via Transfermarkt and Squawka. Correct as of 11th June 2024.