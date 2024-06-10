Highlights The European Championship will see 51 fixtures contested between June 14 and July 14.

England, France and Portugal are among the favourites to win the tournament.

GIVEMESPORT is predicting a victory for France, with Portugal losing to Les Bleus in the final.

The European Championship is just around the corner and there are plenty of teams who harbour realistic ambitions of winning the tournament. On paper, England are going through their shiniest golden generation as they look to break their hoodoo and finally bring football home, Germany will be plotting a redemption story on home soil after their group stage collapse at the 2022 World Cup, France are natural favourites for glory, and everyone seems to be forgetting about the fruits that Portugal and Netherlands bear.

The Czech Republic, Slovenia, and tournament newbies Georgia have all been tipped to potentially emerge as dark horses. Taking all of this into consideration, GIVEMESPORT has tried its hand at predicting every kick of the ball to determine the outcome of EURO 2024.

Group A

Germany win the group

Germany head into the Euros under pressure for two reasons. Firstly, they are the tournament hosts, and that naturally raises expectations. But, secondly, there is a sense that Julian Nagelsmann must put Die Mannschaft back on the football map after disappointing showings at the last three major tournaments.

Picking up all nine points against Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland should be the target for Nagelsmann, and Switzerland will be hopeful of qualifying in second place. Hungary, still searching for the spark they found in the 1950s through the 'Magical Magyars', might need to wait a little longer for their next run at a major tournament.

Group A Predicted Results Matchday One Germany 2-0 Scotland, Hungary 0-1 Switzerland Matchday Two Scotland 1-2 Switzerland, Germany 2-1 Hungary Matchday Three Switzerland 1-3 Germany, Scotland 1-0 Hungary

Group A Final Table Rank Team P GD Points 1. Germany 3 5 9 2. Switzerland 3 -1 4 3. Scotland 3 -2 3 4. Hungary 3 -2 1

Group B

Croatia qualify as the best third-placed side

With Spain, Croatia, and current holders Italy all in one group, Albania find themselves in a group of death, and while it feels harsh to predict zero points for a team that topped their qualifying group, it's just as hard to picture them producing an upset against any of the three strong teams they've been put in a group with.

Spain are predicted to top this difficult group, and recent wins over impending foes Italy and Croatia prove they've got what it takes to take Group B by storm. Italy, despite operating under the burden of the holder's curse, should have enough to finish second, and Croatia, who will give both their superiors a good run for their money, are our predicted best third-placed team, with a draw against Italy a determining factor.

Group B Predicted Results Matchday One Spain 3-1 Croatia, Italy 2-0 Albania Matchday Two Croatia 3-1 Albania, Spain 2-1 Italy Matchday Three Albania 0-3 Spain, Croatia 2-2 Italy

Group B Final Table Rank Team P GD Points 1. Spain 3 6 9 2. Italy 3 1 4 3. Croatia 3 0 4 4. Albania 3 -7 0

Group C

England kick-start proceedings with a perfect group-stage record

You never really quite know what to expect when it comes to England and football, but one thing Gareth Southgate has always managed to achieve is an untroubled group stage at international tournaments. In their previous nine games at this stage, the Three Lions have won seven, drawn two, and lost none.

Denmark will likely be their toughest test in the group, with Kasper Hjulmand boasting a deep pool of talent that includes the experienced heads of Christian Eriksen and Mathias Jensen, and the youthfulness of Rasmus Hojlund and Joachim Andersen.

Group C Predicted Results Matchday One Serbia 1-2 England, Slovenia 1-3 Denmark Matchday Two Denmark 1-3 England, Slovenia 1-1 Serbia Matchday Three England 2-0 Slovenia, Denmark 2-0 Serbia

Group C Final Table Rank Team P GD Points 1. Spain 3 5 9 2. Italy 3 2 6 3. Croatia 3 -3 1 4. Albania 3 -4 1

Group D

France and Netherlands amass seven points each

In perhaps the standout game of the group stage, the Netherlands will take on France on matchday two of Group D. In a recent friendly between the two sides, it was Les Bleus who came out on top with a 2-1 victory.

France are favourites for glory, and their lethal attack will ensure goal difference is anything but a worry - but Ronald Koeman's side are well-versed in tournament football, and with Virgil Van Dijk keeping things tight at the back, and the likes of Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, and Memphis Depay piecing together prosperous attacking ventures up top, they shouldn't look out of place against the three-time winners.

Group D Predicted Results Matchday One Poland 0-2 Netherlands, Austria 0-4 France Matchday Two France 2-2 Netherlands, Poland 2-1 Austria Matchday Three Netherlands 3-1 Austria, France 4-0 Poland

Group D Final Table Rank Team P GD Points 1. France 3 8 7 2. Netherlands 3 4 7 3. Poland 3 -5 3 4. Austria 3 -7 0

Group E

Belgium top their group

It was only two years ago that Belgium sat at the top of the world rankings, and while Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are within their ranks, they will always pose a threat.

GIVEMESPORT is backing them for a 100 per cent winning record in Group E, just as they had in their qualifying group when they scored 22 goals and conceded just four - although Ukraine look as though they could spring a surprise themselves.

Serhiy Rebrov has Ukraine playing some exciting, attacking football ahead of the tournament, and against Slovakia and Romania, their constant barrages of attack will prove too much to overcome, although the former will be the last of the best-placed third teams to advance.

Group E Predicted Results Matchday One Belgium 2-0 Slovakia, Romania 2-3 Ukraine Matchday Two Slovakia 1-3 Ukraine, Belgium 2-0 Romania Matchday Three Slovakia 2-1 Romania, Ukraine 2-3 Belgium

Group E Final Table Rank Team P GD Points 1. Belgium 3 5 9 2. Ukraine 3 2 6 3. Slovakia 3 -3 3 4. Romania 3 -4 0

Group F

Portugal top the group and the Czech Republic advance

Football fans far and wide were quick to take note of France's impressive squad depth. But, arguably, Portugal's is just as strong as they can also field multiple strong line-ups. And after they turned Group J into their playground during qualifying, scoring a staggering 36 goals and conceding just two as they collected all 30 points, their form is fitting for a side that looks to go all the way this summer with the ultimate European Championship player still leading their forward line in the shape of Cristiano Ronaldo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Cristiano Ronaldo holds the European Championship record for most tournaments appeared at (5), most matches played (25), most minutes played (2,153), most appearances in a final (2), most appearances as captain (12), most appearances in Team of the Tournament (3), most goals (55), and most tournaments with at least three goals scored (3).

As a result, they are one of the easiest teams to predict in the group stage. But whereas Turkey failed to live up to their expectation of being the underdogs in the last World Cup, the rest of Group F makes for difficult foretelling.

Group F Predicted Results Matchday One Turkey 1-0 Georgia, Portugal 3-2 Czech Republic Matchday Two Turkey 1-4 Portugal, Georgia 0-1 Czech Republic Matchday Three Georgia 1-4 Portugal, Czech Republic 2-2 Turkey

Group F Final Table Rank Team P GD Points 1. Portugal 3 7 9 2. Czech Republic 3 0 4 3. Turkey 3 -2 4 4. Georgia 3 -5 0

Round of 16

No upsets

We're not predicting any major upsets at this stage. Germany will have enough to get past Denmark, while Italy will send the Swiss packing and Spain are tipped to beat Slovakia handsomely. Scotland squirmed into the knockout stage of the competition but the last 16 is where their involvement ends at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

The Netherlands are backed to edge a five-goal thriller with Ukraine, but Luka Modric's Croatia will succumb to De Bruyne and Belgium. England are tipped to score three against Turkey but their shaky defence will see them concede on their way to the last eight.

Round of 16 Results Germany 2-0 Denmark Switzerland 1-2 Italy Spain 3-0 Slovakia England 3-1 Turkey Portugal 4-0 Scotland Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine Belgium 2-0 Croatia France 4-0 Czech Republic

Quarter-finals

England progress again

If GIVEMESPORT does have a crystal ball ahead of the Euros, then it'll be at the quarter-final stage where the transfixing narratives are forged. In a repeat of the 2020 final, England will take Italy to penalties, but instead, will be on the right end of the shootout this time around after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Germany will crash out on home soil, losing to Spain, while France will narrowly beat a well-oiled Belgium side, and Portugal will shine once more against the Netherlands via a comfortable 2-0 win.

Quarter-final Results Spain 3-1 Germany Portugal 2-0 Netherlands Belgium 1-2 France England 1-1 Italy

Semi-finals

Heartbreak for the Three Lions

GIVEMESPORT predicts that England will be reminded of previous tournaments via both positive and negative outcomes at Euro 2024. Firstly, they will be riding on the high of a penalty shoot-out victory over Italy, but then be immediately brought back down to earth by a loss to France - the same opposition that ended their hopes of World Cup glory in 2022.

England have struggled against the biggest teams at tournaments under Southgate and this is where shortcomings will crop up again in a month's time, with Kylian Mbappe and Co relishing a third win on the bounce against the Three Lions. Portugal are tipped by GIVEMESPORT to emerge victorious in the other semi-final with a 3-1 victory over Spain.

Semi-final Results Portugal 3-1 Spain England 0-2 France

Final

France secure fourth European Championship

In the space of just two years, Mbappe will have gone toe-to-toe with both Ronaldo and Messi in two major international finals. But while his first battle - against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final - ended in defeat, another narrative that will widen the eyes of the scriptwriters will see the Frenchman welcome the news of his long-awaited Real Madrid move with a European Championship triumph over his new club's former talismanic hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal shocked the world to get to this stage ahead of the likes of England and Germany, but their fairytale summer will come to a crashing finish through a 3-0 defeat to truly confirm Mbappe as the new best footballer on the planet.