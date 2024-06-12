Highlights Romania finished above Switzerland after an unbeaten European Championship qualification campaign.

Edward Iordanescu can call upon Tottenham centre-back Radu Dragusin from a squad without an abundance of stars.

Romania have been drawn in Group E against Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine.

As the focus at Euro 2024 naturally turns towards the favourites to win the tournament, there is always another side to the story. The nations who celebrated euphorically after reaching Euro 2024 in the first place are in dreamland as they embark on an adventure to Germany, yet they will also believe they can pull off an upset.

Sides like Romania are what make the Euros one of the hardest competitions to win. There is no guarantee against any team in the world, particularly on the biggest stage. Romania last qualified for the Euros in 2016 — and this is their sixth trip to the tournament, but they've only made it out of the group stage on one occasion. At Euro 2000, they famously beat England 3-2 in the first round to progress before they were eventually knocked out by eventual finalists Italy.

This year, they are hopeful they can cause an upset once again. Dubbed 'Tricolorii', they are not the most talented squad in the world on paper, but they come with heart and spirit. They finished comfortably top of their qualifying group, ahead of Switzerland, and can't be underestimated. Here's everything you need to know about them.

Euro 2024 Group

Likely to struggle

Close

Romania will not be expected to finish top of their group. Belgium might not be enduring a golden generation anymore, but they still have some of the best players in the world. After that though, it is expected to be a free-for-all. Romania have lost their past three matches against Ukraine, with the most recent defeat occurring in 2016. However, it's a more positive story against Slovakia. Tricolorii have only lost once to them, coming in 1942, yet they've only played one another once since 2005.

Remarkably, Romania's most recent win against one of their group-stage opponents came against Belgium in 2012, but football never follows the script history offers. A new chapter will be written in Germany — and the past means nothing once the first ball is kicked.

Romania's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Ukraine 6 3 0 3 Belgium 12 5 2 5 Slovakia 11 5 5 1

Romania start their Euros adventure against Ukraine on the 17th June at the Allianz Arena — one of the best stadiums in the world. Every match will be just as important, as they prepare to face Belgium at Koln's ground five days later. They conclude their group stage adventure against Slovakia at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, but they will be hopeful their path continues into the knockout stages.

Romania's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 17th June 2024 2pm Ukraine Allianz Arena 22nd June 2024 8pm Belgium RheinEnergieStadion 26th June 2024 5pm Slovakia Deutsche Bank Park

Romania Manager

Edward Iordanescu

The name Edward Iordanescu won't be common within Western media. The 45-year-old has stayed within Romania and Eastern Europe for most of his career, yet now he is ready to make a name for himself on one of the biggest stages there is. Iordanescu started his managerial career in 2013 — and his most successful season occurred in 2020/21 as he won Liga I, Romania's top flight, with CFR Cluj.

Eventually, he was appointed Romania manager in January 2022, replicating the career of his father, Anghel, who also managed the national team during three stints. They were tipped to struggle whilst qualifying for Euro 2024, with Switzerland and Israel expected to take the two automatic spots, but Romania proved people wrong. A 2-1 win against the latter in November 2023 confirmed their place in this tournament.

Iordanescu has injected new life into the national team, which saw him recognised as the 2023 Romania Coach of the Year by Gazeta Sporturilor. "We brought honour to Romania, but we still have a lot to do," he said ahead of Euro 2024. "For the country, the fans and the Romanian people – [it's] a celebration. And together with the Romanian people, we had some unique moments when we qualified."

Romania Career Appointed 25th January 2022 Games 24 Wins 9 Draws 9 Losses 6

Final Euro 2024 Squad

Edward Iordanescu named his squad in May, and they will embark on a short trip to Germany. There is just one Premier League player featuring, whilst the rest is made up of individuals employed across the length of Europe for their clubs. The full list has been outlined below:

Goalkeepers

Florin Nița (Gaziantep)

Horatiu Moldovan (Atletico Madrid)

Stefan Tarnovanu (FCSB)

Defenders

Nicusor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova)

Andrei Burca (Al-Okhdood)

Ionut Nedelcearu (Palermo)

Adrian Rus (Pafos)

Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano)

Radu Dragusin (Tottenham Hotspur)

Vasile Mogos (CFR Cluj)

Bogdan Racovitan (Raków Częstochowa)

Midfielders

Nicolae Stanciu (Damac)

Razvan Marin (Empoli)

Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor)

Ianis Hagi (Alaves)

Dennis Man (Parma)

Valentin Mihaila (Parma)

Marius Marin (Pisa)

Darius Olaru (FCSB)

Deian Sorescu (Gaziantep)

Florinel Coman (FCSB)

Adrian Sut (FCSB)

Forwards

George Puscas (Bari)

Denis Alibec (Muaither)

Denis Dragus (Gaziantep)

Daniel Birligea (CFR Cluj)

Key Players

Dragusin expected to star in defence

Radu Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in January 2024 to provide cover for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven — two of the best centre-backs in the world. Since then, he has only played nine times for the Lilywhites, but the 22-year-old possesses a talent which will be crucial for his country. His strength and aggression provide protection during set-pieces, whilst he is assured and calm in possession. As the pressure likely builds in the group stage, Dragusin will be key.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Radu Dragusin wins 2.82 aerials per match, placing him in the 84th percentile.

However, he won't be the only one to play a major part in Romania's journey. At the other end of the pitch, George Puscas is expected to lead the line solo in the team's 4-1-4-1. The former Reading player scored just four goals in 17 appearances for Bari in Serie B last season, but he possesses the qualities which might make Romania tough to play against. He's effective at winning aerial duels, and he will provide a focal point in the final third. Standing at over six feet, that could be the difference for the underdogs.

Formation and Tactics

Likely to play in a 4-1-4-1

Like most underdogs, Romania won't be playing free-flowing, elegant and stunning football. They're realistic about the quality they have and understand it will take a different type of philosophy. Despite this, they have arguably the most important quality there is — pride. As they go into a dog fight contest, they are expected to line up in a 4-1-4-1 to be as effective as possible when defending in a low block.

Naturally, this will frustrate the opposition as they sit deep, but as soon as Romania win the ball back, they will pounce quickly. Their counter-offensive ideas might catch the opposition off guard. Highlighting this, during the most recent Nations League, they averaged less than 50% possession.

To help bring this philosophy to life, Horatiu Moldovan will be supported in between the sticks by a defensive backline of Andrei Ratiu, Dragusin, Andrei Burca and Nicusor Bancu. In front of them, they will opt for a defensive midfield four, yet Ianis Hagi, a former Rangers star, will be the key creative outlet. He registered just two assists for Alaves last season, but his natural talent is clear when it clicks. It will be his job to find Puscas in the final third, who will likely be operating by himself.

Predicted Lineup (4-1-4-1)

Moldovan; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; Marin; Man, Hagi, Stanciu, Dragus; Puscas

Euro 2024 Kit

Most countries release a new kit specifically for a major tournament, particularly when they might not get there so often. However, Romania have gone against conventions, and they are using the same kit which they used for the latter stages of the qualifiers.

Released in March 2023, Joma has chosen to carry on with normality. The home strip features a block yellow appearance with stripes on the sleeve cuff that represent the Romanian flag. As for their away jersey, it is the same block design, except with a red colour. They are expected to change kits in March 2025, but that's not a bad thing when their current kits are sleek, despite being basic.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Romania at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May.

However, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If Romania make it through to the knockout phase of a major competition for the first time in 24 years, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Romanian fans who can't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Their opening match in Group E is on 17th June at 2pm BST, live on BBC One. Five days later, they play Belgium in the prime TV slot of 8pm live on ITV1.

Finally, they conclude their group stage live on the BBC at 5pm on 26th June; their match takes place at the same time as Ukraine vs Belgium, as UEFA rules stipulate. Fans around the world can also watch the Euros, including on Fox Sports and FuboTV in the United States of America.

How to Watch Romania at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 17th June 2024 2pm Romania vs Ukraine BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 22nd June 2024 8pm Romania vs Belgium ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 26th June 2024 5pm Romania vs Slovakia BBC TBC, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Stats via Transfermarkt and Fbref. Correct as of 12th June 2024.