Highlights Slovakia are hopeful of progressing to the knockout stages as Euro 2024 underdogs.

Their record against Group Stage opponents is mixed and history against them is not favorable.

Manager Calzona has led a comfortable qualifying campaign, earning optimism for Slovakia's performance.

Slovakia go into Euro 2024 in a similar position to many countries; hoping to reach the knockout stages as underdogs. This is their third trip to the European Championships as an independent nation — and they've only progressed through the group stage once.

In 2016, they finished third in their group, behind Wales and England, before losing 3-0 to Germany in the Round of 16. Five years later, at Euro 2020, they were humiliated by Spain 5-0 in their final group match to be sent crashing out. They'll be hoping to avoid a repeat of that this time around.

Where most 'smaller' nations often struggle to comfortably qualify for major tournaments, Slovakia went off the script this year. Their qualification campaign may have got off to a concerning and unpromising start as they drew 0-0 with Luxembourg, but after that, they won every game apart from the two against comfortable group winners Portugal.

It meant they breezed through a group, including Iceland and Bosnia, which was originally considered tricky. We have outlined everything you need to know about them ahead of Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 Group

Hopeful of progressing to the knockout stages

Slovakia have a worthy reason to have a sense of optimism going into Euro 2024 after qualifying so comfortably, but that might have changed once they noticed their record against every group-stage opponent. They've only beaten Romania on one occasion, coming in 1942, and they haven't played them since 2013.

It's a more promising story against Ukraine, with Slovakia beating them 4-1 in 2018, but that acts as an anomaly in another concerning head-to-head record. Meanwhile, they've played Belgium just three times, most recently in 2013, and have failed to win at every opportunity. Slovakia will be hoping history doesn't repeat itself and that they are capable of shining the light on their nation.

Slovakia's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Belgium 3 0 2 1 Ukraine 8 2 3 3 Romania 11 1 5 5

Slovakia, who are dubbed Sokoli, start their Euro 2024 in Group E. Their opening match takes place in Frankfurt on the 17th June against Belgium, who have some of the best players in the world. However, after that, they will be hopeful of victory, as they play Ukraine four days later in Dusseldorf - which is one of the best places to watch the tournament in - before returning to Frankfurt to play Romania on the 26th June. They'll be hoping it's not the end of their journey in Germany.

Slovakia Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 17th June 2024 17:00 Belgium Deutsche Bank Park 21st June 2024 14:00 Ukraine Merkur Spiel Arena 26th June 2024 17:00 Romania Deutsche Bank Park

Manager

Francesco Calzona

Francesco Calzona became Slovakia's manager in August 2022, yet there are not many coaches who have had a story as interesting as his. He hardly had a playing career, yet saw a path into coaching open up. After spells as a coach in Italy, he eventually became part of Maurizio Sarri’s coaching staff at Napoli between 2015 and 2018, which is where he was eventually tipped to become Slovakia's manager.

At Napoli, he forged a close relationship with midfielder Marek Hamsik, who is widely considered one of the best Slovakian players of all time, so - when the Slovakia managerial position was vacant in 2022, the footballer recommended Calzona to the FA. It turned out to be a masterful decision from Hamsik — and he is now part of Calzona's backroom staff for Euro 2024.

Calzona guided Slovakia through a comfortable qualifying campaign as just the second non-native coach of the team, and he even briefly returned to Napoli to act as a caretaker manager in February 2024 when he had free time. It wasn't particularly successful, with just four wins, but it ended in a 'full circle' moment for the 55-year-old. He's given the nation a reason to be optimistic going into Euro 2024.

Slovakia Career Appointed 30th August 2022 Games 18 Wins 9 Draws 5 Losses 4

Final Squad

Francesco Calzona named his final squad for Euro 2024 in time for UEFA's deadline on the 7th June. Most notably, several Premier League stars feature, as highlighted below.

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Marek Rodak (Fulham)

Henrik Ravas (New England)

Defenders

Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin)

Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana)

Denis Vavro (Copenhagen)

Milan Skriniar (PSG)

Adam Obert (Cagliari)

David Hancko (Feyenoord)

Vernon De Marco (Hatta)

Sebastian Kosa (Spartak Trnava)

Midfielders

Matus Bero (Bochum)

Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava)

Tomas Rigo (Banik)

Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk)

Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)

Ondrej Duda (Verona)

Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)

Forwards

David Duris (Ascoli)

Tomas Suslov (Verona)

Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague)

Robert Bozenik (Boavista)

David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava)

Lubomir Tupta (Liberec)

Leo Sauer (Feyenoord)

Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague)

Key Players

Milan Skriniar will be at the heart of defence

The most well-known figure within Slovakia's experienced squad is defender Milan Skriniar. He is one of the best centre-backs in the world, despite struggling to find consistent minutes at Paris Saint-Germain. However, when the 29-year-old is fit, he can scare attackers.

He's played 68 times for his nation, acting as a robust, aggressive and powerful centre-back. The former Inter Milan defender is the voice of composure in the backline, with younger and less experienced options looking to him for advice. If Slovakia truly want to shine in Germany, Skriniar will have to be at his very best.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Skriniar averaged over 96 passes per 90 during the 2023/24 season, placing him in the 99th percentile.

However, he won't be the only player ready to shine for Slovakia. Attacker Robert Bozenik will be another athlete to keep an eye on — this time in the final third. He was once considered the next world-class Slovakian talent a handful of years ago, but he lost his way at Dutch club Feyenoord.

But the story didn't end there. The 24-year-old moved to Boavista in Portugal — and he has since been revitalised. He scored eight goals in 15 games last season, acting as a powerful and effective focal point in the final third. With Slovakia lacking a consistent goal-scoring option, Bozenik could be the man they look to.

Formation and Tactics

Likely to use a 4-3-3

Slovakia boss Calzona is expected to set his side up in a possession-based 4-3-3 system, which relies heavily on the midfield controlling the tempo. However, that won't be a problem for Calzona. His midfield will be formed by Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda and Stanislav Lobotka.

The manager knows Lobotka from his spell at Napoli as well, making him the perfect option to cement the middle of the park. It symbolises that Slovakia have a settled and experienced team. Some may call it boring, but the core members have been at major tournaments — and that will only help when the pressure rises.

Alongside the midfield, the defence looks fairly set. Skriniar will partner Denis Vavro at centre-back, whilst full-backs Norbert Gyomber and David Hancko have all the qualities to offer an attacking threat whilst staying composed at the back. The latter has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer after shining for Feyenoord.

Slovakia have struggled to find a consistent goalscorer in recent years, particularly after Hamsik retired, but Bozenik, partnered with David Duris and Tomas Suslov on either side, will be hoping to change that. Even if the trio don't, the flip side for the nation is that 11 different players scored in the qualifiers. This is a squad, not a one-man team.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)

Dubravka; Gyomber, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Duris, Bozenik, Suslov

Euro 2024 Kit

Football fans have previously criticised Nike for 'lazy' designs, and Slovakia's kit is no exception to this. The base of the jersey is blue with a red collar and looks very similar to any other jerseys that are provided by Nike. The red around the edges does provide some much-needed contrast to the bold blue, but it's still not enough to make it rank highly.

Meanwhile, the away kit is even more boring, with a white base throughout and only the badge providing any sort of difference. Whilst other teams are provided with bespoke tournament kits, Slovakia have not and will wear these template-designed jerseys for this summer's tournament.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Slovakia at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform, which we don't recommend. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May.

As always, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV

Slovakian fans in Britain who don't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Their opening match against Belgium is set to be shown on ITV at 5 PM BST on ITV.

However, their final two matches during the group stage are both going to be shown on BBC 1; the nation will be hoping their run doesn't stop there, though. Meanwhile, the Euros is a global affair, so anyone in the United States of America can watch it on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Slovakia at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 17th June 2024 17:00 Slovakia vs Belgium ITV 21st June 2024 14:00 Slovakia vs Ukraine BBC 1 26th June 2024 17:00 Slovakia vs Romania BBC 1

