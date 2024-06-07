Highlights Slovenia are considered the underdogs at Euro 2024, but that doesn't stop them from dreaming.

Star striker Benjamin Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal as he looks to perform on one of the biggest stages.

Matjaz Kek's side will face England, Denmark and Serbia in Group C.

Slovenia had only ever qualified for one European Championship before Euro 2024. Although they were formerly part of Yugoslavia, since separation, Euro 2000 was the only time they had embarked on a tour on the biggest stage. It means they're not used to the occasion, but that doesn't stop them from going into this year's tournament with some belief.

Their performances in 2000 didn't inspire the nation, failing to win any of their three matches and picking up just two points. However, this is a different team with a unique philosophy compared to the one 24 years ago. During the qualifying phase, they finished second in their group with 22 points - the same as Denmark, proving their worth against some of the world's best.

As one of the hardest competitions to win begins, Slovenia won't be expected to reach the latter stages, but they're billed as the spirited underdogs for a reason, as they hope to cause an upset to reach the knockout stages. Here's everything you need to know about the nation's team.

Euro 2024 Group

Considered underdogs in a tough group

Slovenia are the lowest-ranked team (57th) in Group C at Euro 2024, 24 places below nearest rivals Serbia. It shows the challenge which is at hand in Germany, whilst their head-to-head record with each nation won't provide much hope. Against Denmark, they have never won and lost five matches out of six. Their most recent encounter saw Denmark triumph 2-1 whilst qualifying for the tournament.

It's the same story against England. They last played one another during qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, with the Three Lions winning 1-0. Meanwhile, they have recorded a win against Serbia - albeit only one - although it took place in October 2011. Combined, they've only played 14 matches against their group-stage opponents, providing a sense of mystery ahead of the summer.

Slovenia's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Denmark 6 0 1 5 Serbia 4 1 2 1 England 6 0 1 5

Slovenia start their tournament by playing Denmark at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. They are given a four-day break after their opening match before facing Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich - which is widely considered one of the best stadiums in the world. Meanwhile, Slovenia would be mistaken if they thought they would have little travelling to do at the tournament, with their final match involving a long trip north to Cologne to face England at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Slovenia's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 16th June 2024 5pm Denmark MHPArena 20th June 2024 2pm Serbia Allianz Arena 25th June 2024 8pm England RheinEnergieStadion

Slovenia Manager

Matjaz Kek

Matjaz Kek has experience managing Slovenia. He has been in charge of the nation since November 2018 - and the work he has done can't be underestimated. The 62-year-old was key in helping Slovenia qualify for this tournament, as they placed second in the group, ahead of both Kazakhstan and Finland.

It came after disappointment whilst qualifying for Euro 2020, which saw them finish fourth in their group. Kek has created a new-found belief within the nation, epitomised by guiding them on a record-breaking eight-game unbeaten run in 2020, whilst securing promotion to League B in the National League.

However, this hasn't been his only spell managing the nation. Kek was in charge from 2007 to 2011, which saw him secure qualification to the 2010 World Cup — just their second-ever world tournament. He was eventually sacked after failure to reach Euro 2012, but the veteran has clearly learned from his mistakes over 10 years ago.

Slovenia Career Appointed 27th November 2018 Games 54 Wins 27 Draws 15 Losses 12

Provisional Squad

Matjaz Kek has named his preliminary squad for Euro 2024. It will have to be cut down to just 26 players before setting off on a trip to Germany. The full list has been outlined below:

Goalkeepers

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Vid Belec (APOEL)

Igor Vekic (Vejle)

Matevz Vidovsek (Olimpija Ljubljana)

Defenders

Jaka Bijol (Udinese)

Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan)

Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor)

Zan Karnicnik (Celje)

David Brekalo (Orlando City)

Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze)

Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)

Zan Zaletel (Viborg)

Midfielders

Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana)

Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol)

Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria)

Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos)

Miha Zajc (Fenerbahce)

Sandi Lovric (Udinese)

Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos)

Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz)

Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana)

Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

Adrian Zeljkovic (Spartak Trnava)

Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt)

Forwards

Josip Ilicic (Maribor)

Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos)

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Luka Zahovic (Pognon Szczecin)

Zan Celar (Lugano)

Jan Mlakar (Pisa)

Zan Viptonik (Bordeaux)

Key Players

Arsenal target set to be key

Slovenia's squad isn't made up of a host of world-class talent, but there are a handful of players who can make the difference. Benjamin Sesko is the nation's wonder kid — and he has been heavily linked with Arsenal, even if they have several alternatives. The 21-year-old has the strength, pace, power and height to be a nuisance in the final third, whilst he has a natural instinct when he has a sight of goal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sesko scored 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches during the 2023/24 campaign.

It's expected that Slovenia will have to defend intensely during the group stage, particularly against England. In that instance, Jan Oblak, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, will prove crucial. He started all 38 La Liga matches for Atletico Madrid during the 2023/24 season, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process. The 31-year-old often defies logic to make a stunning world-class save - and Slovenia will need that at Euro 2024.

Josip Illic was a surprise inclusion in the Euro 2024 preliminary squad. He had been absent for two and a half years after mental health problems, but now he is fit to perform. Whilst playing for Maribor, he hasn't set the world alight, scoring only nine goals in 31 league matches, but the veteran brings experience. He's scored 17 goals for his nation - the third-most ever - which will provide him with the ability to pass his knowledge on to the youngsters.

Formation and Tactics

Kek enjoys using a 4-4-2

Slovenia are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 for their first Euros game against Denmark. Naturally, there might be an opportunity to be pragmatic with a back-five against England, but the 4-4-2 was the formation which got them to the tournament in the first place.

Andraz Sporar scored eight goals in 27 matches for Panathinaikos last season, and he will create a strong partnership with Sesko. The Arsenal target is only young and will need someone else alongside him. Meanwhile, Pisa's Jan Mlakar will provide an attacking threat out wide if he is chosen by manager Kek, whilst it will be a similar story with Benjamin Verbic on the other side.

Defensively, Slovenia look set in stone. Oblak will be between the sticks as he looks to forge his legacy as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, whilst the centre-back partnership of Jaka Bijol and Miha Blazic will be trusted by Kek to clear the danger as soon as it arrives in the box. Naturally, Slovenia are the underdogs, particularly with a squad like this, but if Sesko and Oblak can shine, the sky might be the limit.

Predicted Lineup (4-4-2)

Oblak; Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Cerin, Elsnik, Verbic; Sesko, Sporar

Euro 2024 Kit

Slovenia's home kit for the European Championships in the summer was released in April. Made by Nike, the jersey has a unique sense of character to it compared to other templates. It has a mountain in the middle of the jersey which certainly makes it stand out, otherwise, it would have been very bland.

Slovenia is a very mountainous country, so it makes sense to include this in their kit design. The away kit follows the same style with a strip of vertical diamonds running from the bottom of the shirt to the 'mountain', but it is in blue instead of the home kit's white.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Slovenia at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May.

However, naturally, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone else being unable to go, so those who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If Slovenia pull off a remarkable series of shocks and make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV

Slovenian fans in Britain who can't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. The BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. Their opening game of the tournament kicks off at 5pm BST on 16th June - three hours before England's eagerly anticipated match against Serbia.

The rest of the tournament follows similar conventions, with their matches against Serbia and then England also on ITV. Taking place on 25th June, their final contest against the Three Lions could prove pivotal and will certainly be one of the most watched matches in the opening few weeks of the tournament. People around the world can also watch the Euros, including on Fox Sports and FuboTV in the United States of America.

How to Watch Slovenia at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 16th June 2024 5pm Slovenia vs Denmark ITV 1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 20th June 2024 2pm Slovenia vs Serbia ITV 1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 25th June 2024 8pm Slovenia vs England ITV 1, STV, ITVX, STV Player

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 7th June 2024.