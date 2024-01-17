Euro 2024 stadiums: Where all fixtures will be played Euro 2024 Current Champions: Italy Confederation: UEFA Founded: 1958 Most Championships: Germany, Spain (3 titles each)

Germany will host Euro 2024 and after the previous tournament was held across the continent, it returns to its familiar one-host format in the summer of 2024. Germany is a popular destination to host the tournament, especially after hosting a successful World Cup in 2006. There are 10 host cities in total, and the Olympiastadion in Berlin is set to stage another major final, while Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena and the iconic Signal Iduna Park, home of Borussia Dortmund are two of the biggest grounds in Europe, and seen as perfect places to help host Euro 2024.

Below is everything needed to know about the stadiums involved in the tournament, including the nearest airports, and the best way to get to the stadium ahead of the tournament. The rail network in Germany is of a very high standard and makes travelling around the country straightforward and hassle-free.

Germany is well-known for its high standards and their football stadiums are no different, they boast some of the best in the world and are an ideal place to host such an illustrious tournament. GIVEMESPORT provide an in-depth look at each stadium involved in the tournament, and the cities themselves.

Berlin - Olympiastadion

Berlin has been Germany's capital since the country's reunification in 1990 and is one the most diverse and exciting cities to visit in Germany. As well as the impressive Olympiastadion, Berlin boasts some popular tourist attractions including, Brandenburg Gate and a 368 metre-tall television tower which offers breathtaking views of the city from its observation deck.

The Olympiastadion is the biggest venue at the competition and has staged every German Cup Final since 1985, as well as hosting the 2006 World Cup Final between Italy and France, and the 2015 UEFA Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus. The stadium is a fitting stage for the EURO2024 final.

Travel to the stadium for those coming from afar is made it easier by Berlin's Brandenburg Airport, which is approximately 24 kilometres away from the stadium. The airport has two railway stations and those travelling to the stadium can take the S-Bahn for a journey of just over an hour. The train to the Olympiastadion is frequent and comes every 20 minutes, with tickets also being a very reasonable price.

Stadium Name Olympiastadion Capacity 75,000 Home of Hertha Berlin Nearest Airport Berlin Brandenburg Airport Distance (From Airport) 23.9 Kilometres

Cologne - RheinEnergieStadion

Cologne is a picturesque destination, situated on the River Rhine, and is the home of Germany's most-visited landmark, the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. As well as that, other popular tourist attractions include Museum Ludwig, Lindt Chocolate Museum and Kolner Zoo.

The RheinEnergieStadion is the home of F.C. Koln was reconstructed for the 2006 World Cup, and has played host to Germany's Women's Cup Final since 2010. It has also hosted NFL games and ice hockey in the past. Cologne is perfectly located in terms of travel, with four airports all under 100 kilometres away from the stadium.

The nearest airport to the stadium is Cologne Bonn Airport, which is approximately 18 kilometres away from the RheinEnergieStadion. The home of F.C. Koln is located to the west of the city and can be reached using line one of the tram system, which takes just over 20 minutes, with regular trams running from the airport, and at a low fare.

Stadium Name RheinEnergieStadion Capacity 50,000 Home of F.C. Koln Nearest Airport Cologne Bonn Airport Distance (From Airport) 17.9 Kilometres

Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park

Dortmund is considered to be the cultural heart of the Ruhr region and used to be well-known for its coal, steel and beer. Fast-forward over five decades, and it is Germany's tech hub and the home of the German Football Museum. Other popular tourist attractions in Dortmund include Westfalenpark and Rombergpark Botanical Garden.

One of the most famous stadiums in football, and home of the "Yellow Wall" it is one of the largest stadiums in EURO2024. Signal Iduna Park has hosted several World Cup and European football fixtures including the UEFA Cup Final in 2001 between Liverpool and Deportivo Alaves. It is no surprise that this iconic stadium was chosen to help host the tournament.

The nearest airport to Signal Iduna Park is Dortmund Airport. However, there is a better alternative with trains running from Düsseldorf International Airport to Dortmund HBF (Train station) every 30 minutes and has a journey time of around 50 minutes. There is a bus that travels from Dortmund Airport to Dortmund HBF, however, it is not as frequent, making the journey once an hour.

Stadium Name Signal Iduna Park Capacity 65,000 Home of Borussia Dortmund Nearest Airport Dortmund Airport Distance (From Airport) 11 Kilometres

Dusseldorf - Merkur Spiel Arena

Dusseldorf is the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia and has more than 250 beer houses and restaurants within its Old Town. The sheer number of beer houses in the Old Town has seen it dubbed as 'the longest bar in the world'. Top tourist attractions in Dusseldorf include Rhine Tower and Hofgarten.

The Merkur Spiel Arena is one of the smallest venues involved in EURO2024 but still has a healthy capacity of over 50,000, and is the home of Fortuna Dusseldorf who play in the second division of German football, and their most recent Bundesliga campaign came in the 2019/20 season, which ended in a second-from-bottom finish.

Those travelling from Dusseldorf Airport can reach the stadium using U-Bahn line 78. The Merkur Spiel Arena is the last stop on the line and takes around 20 minutes to get there from the airport. With Dusseldorf having an airport, it makes those travelling from afar much easier to make their way to the stadium.

Stadium Name Merkur Spiel Arena Capacity 51,000 Home of Fortuna Dusseldorf Nearest Airport Düsseldorf Airport Distance (From Airport) 7 Kilometres

Frankfurt - Deutsche Bank Park

Frankfurt is located on the banks of the River Main and is a global hub for commerce and finance. Due to its skyline reminiscent of Manhattan, it has been given the nickname 'Mainhattan'. Frankfurt is the fifth largest city in Germany and boasts some stunning attractions for those wishing to stay for more than the football, including, Alte Oper, Frankfurt Cathedral and Stadel Museum.

Deutsche Bank Park was constructed in 1925 and has been involved in several major tournaments including EURO88 and the 2006 World Cup. It's the home of Eintracht Frankfurt and has a capacity of over 50,000. The stadium is well integrated into the public transport system, making it relatively easy to reach Deutsche Bank Park.

The nearest airport to Deutsche Bank Park is Frankfurt Airport, and there is a direct train that runs every 20 minutes and has a journey time of around 5 minutes for a low fare. With the stadium being so well integrated into the transport system, it makes any onward journey from Frankfurt Airport a straightforward one.

Stadium Name Deutsche Bank Park Capacity 55,000 Home of Eintracht Frankfurt Nearest Airport Frankfurt Airport Distance (From Airport) 8.7 Kilometres

Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke

Gelsenkirchen is well-known for its industrial heritage within the Ruhr region. Despite coal mining and steelmaking past, visitors can find green open spaces, theatres and boat cruises. Gelsenkirchen boasts some incredible attractions for those having an extended stay after the football, the top attractions include, Nordstern Park, Musiktheater im Revier, and Alma Park.

Arena AufSchalke opened in 2001 and is the home of seven-time German champions, Schalke. The stadium features an impressive retractable roof and a slide-out pitch. Arena AufSchalke was one of the host stadiums for the 2006 World Cup and one of the most memorable moments as Portugal eliminated England on penalties.

Gelsenkirchen does not have its airport, though Düsseldorf and Dortmund airports are under 40 kilometres away with the former being the easiest route to the stadium, as its transport system is a lot better than Dortmund Airport. The journey from Düsseldorf Airport takes just over an hour by train.

Stadium Name Arena AufSchalke Capacity 55,000 Home of FC Schalke 04 Nearest Airport Düsseldorf Distance (From Airport) 34.1 Kilometres

Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Hamburg has a lot to offer, a renowned harbour, amazing architecture all around and a rich cultural heritage. Hamburg is the third largest city in Europe that is not a national capital. Due to its size, the city boasts some fantastic tourist attractions which cater to all, including, Miniatur Wunderland, Planten un Blomen and Elbphilharmonie.

Volksparkstadion first opened in 1953. However, it was given a significant reconstruction in 2000, it has helped host some high-profile matches including games at EURO88, and the 1974 and 2006 World Cups. It's the home of Hamburger SV boasts a capacity of over 50,000, and is an ideal candidate to help host EURO2024.

The nearest airport is Hamburg Airport, and visitors can take a bus from line 21 to the stadium which takes approximately 55 minutes. Another option is to take the train from Hamburg HBF to Volksparkstadion using the S21 train and then the number 38 bus or a 25-minute walk to the stadium. The stadium is 7 kilometres away from the city centre which makes travel a little trickier than other stadiums involved in EURO2024.

Stadium Name Volksparkstadion Capacity 52,000 Home of Hamburger SV Nearest Airport Hamburg Airport Distance (From Airport) 16.4 Kilometres

Leipzig - Red Bull Arena

Another German city steeped in culture and history. Personified by the peaceful demonstrations in 1989 which captured the mood in Germany as the country moved towards reunification. For those extending their stay to have a look around the city of Leipzig, it offers several fantastic attractions including, Leipzig Zoo, St. Thomas Church and the Monument to the Battle of the Nations.

The Red Bull Arena is the home of RB Leipzig and has a state-of-the-art roof. The stadium was opened in 2004 and was interestingly rebuilt in the shell of the old Zentralstadion, which was the biggest stadium in the former East Germany. Leipzig has an airport making transfers to the Red Bull Arena fairly straightforward.

There is no direct train from Leipzig Airport to the Red Bull Arena, though the transfers are not difficult to follow. The train from the airport arrives at Sportforum Sud station, and from there, it is about a 10-minute walk to the stadium. The journey time is a total of 33 minutes, and at a low fare of €2-€4, it makes getting to the stadium hassle-free and doesn't break the bank.

Stadium Name Red Bull Arena Capacity 43,000 Home of RB Leipzig Nearest Airport Leipzig Airport Distance (From Airport) 12.1 Kilometres

Munich - Allianz Arena

Munich has something for everyone with many art galleries, parks and beer gardens, and it is also the third largest city in Germany. Due to its size, there are many things to see in Munich including, Marienplatz, Nymphenburg Palace, BMW Museum, Asamkirche, Hofbrauhaus, and Olympiapark. Munich is also the home of the world-famous Oktoberfest which runs for two weeks at the end of September and into the start of October.

Allianz Arena is the home of Bayern Munich and was built by both 1860 Munchen and Bayern Munich. The stadium was opened in 2005, and Bayern have since taken full ownership of the Allianz Arena. The stadium hosted a memorable Champions League Final in 2012 as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to be crowned champions of Europe. The Allianz Arena was also a part of EURO2020 hosting several games, including Italy's Quarter-Final triumph over Belgium.

The nearest airport to the Allianz Arena is Munich Airport, there is, however, no direct train. Visitors have to take a train from the airport to Frottmaning via Marienplatz, before changing to the Allianz Arena. The journey including transfers takes just over an hour. There is an alternative option, taking a direct bus from the airport into Munich city centre and then the U6 train to the stadium.

Stadium Name Allianz Arena Capacity 70,000 Home of Bayern Munich Nearest Airport Munich Airport Distance (From Airport) 27 Kilometres

Stuttgart - MHP Arena

Stuttgart is known as an industrial city and is the home of two of the most famous car manufacturers in the world, Porsche and Mercedes. Visitors can also enjoy a lavish culinary and winemaking scene. There are many things to see and do in Stuttgart including, the Mercedes-Benz Museum, Porsche Museum, and Wilhelma.

The MHP Arena was built in 1993 but has been renovated several times since, and has staged several high-profile games including the 2006 World Cup. The stadium is the home of VfB Stuttgart, who have won the German Football Championship five times, which is no mean feat with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich involved.

Stuttgart has an airport, which makes everything a lot easier in terms of fans travelling from afar. The best way to get to the MHP Arena from the airport is to take the S-Bahn, which runs regularly to Bad Cannstatt which is approximately a 15-minute walk away from the stadium. The total journey time, including the walk is about 45 minutes from the airport.

Stadium Name MHP Arena Capacity 55,000 Home of VfB Stuttgart Nearest Airport Stuttgart Airport Distance (From Airport) 25.2 Kilometres