A straight red card or two bookings in the same game also results in a one-match ban which can be upgraded by UEFA.

Germany and Italy will be without key defenders for their ties in the round of 16.

Even during a festival of football such as the European Championships, there have to be rules. Between the pulsating matches, breathtaking goals and spontaneous saxophonists, referees are there to ensure that the laws of the game are followed.

The punishment that comes from accumulating yellow and red cards can define a competition where no team plays more than seven games. Any player that earns a yellow card in two separate matches will be suspended for their nation's following game at Euro 2024. A straight red card - or two bookings in the same contest - also earns a one-match ban, although UEFA can upgrade this punishment depending on the severity of the offence. Albania's Mirlind Daku was banned for two games after participating in nationalistic chants following his side's draw with Croatia in the group stage.

To avoid any player missing out on the final by virtue of collecting two yellow cards, UEFA wipe the slate clean after the quarter-finals. The only way to sit out the showpiece event of the tournament is by getting sent off in the semi-finals. Here's a closer look at every suspended player and those at risk of sitting out from every team left in the competition.

Every Player Suspended at Euro 2024 Player Nation Yellow Cards Match to Miss Dodi Lukebakio Belgium 2 Ukraine (26th June - Group Stage) Jonathan Tah Germany 2 Confirmed Round of 16 (29th June) Kevin Csoboth Hungary 2 Potential Round of 16 Riccardo Calafiori Italy 2 Switzerland (29th June - Round of 16) Rafael Leao Portugal 2 Georgia (26th June - Group Stage) Abdulkerim Bardakci Turkey 2 Czech Republic (26th June - Group Stage)

Austria

Next match: Netherlands (25th June - Group Stage)

Despite a refreshingly proactive approach, Austria have managed to avoid any costly suspensions so far this summer. Ralf Rangnick's pressing monsters committed the most fouls across the opening two rounds of fixtures, but carefully - and crucially - shared the bookings around the squad.

Austria endured enough misfortune before the tournament began. David Alaba is only fit enough to agonisingly watch on from the bench after tearing his ACL in December. Alongside the talismanic captain, Rangnick lost his first-choice goalkeeper, Alexander Schlager, the tireless midfielder Xaver Schlager and another striking option in the form of Sasa Kalajdzic all to serious knee injuries.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Marko Arnautovic Forward 1 Christoph Baumgartner Forward 1 Konrad Laimer Midfielder 1 Patrick Wimmer Midfielder 1 Kevin Danso Defender 1 Phillipp Mwene Defender 1 Maximilian Wober Defender 1

Belgium

Next match: Ukraine (26th June - Group Stage)

Dodi Lukebakio did his best impression of Gary Lineker throughout the 2023/24 campaign, managing to avoid a single booking for his club side Sevilla across all competitions. The Belgian forward let out his pent-up frustrations on the costliest stage, collecting a pair of yellow cards in his nation's first two matches of the tournament to confirm his suspension for the decisive clash with Ukraine.

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala had his name taken by the referee in Belgium's much-needed victory over Romania. Youri Tielemans broke the deadlock in that contest with one of the fastest goals in Euros history. The Aston Villa midfielder had been booked against Slovakia and will miss the round of 16 if he collects another caution against Ukraine.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Dodi Lukebakio Forward 2 Orel Mangala Midfielder 1 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 1

Croatia

Next match: Potential Round of 16

Should Croatia progress to the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams in the competition, Zlatko Dalic will have a full squad to choose from. Only one Croatian player had been booked ahead of a scrappy final group game against Italy, which produced six yellow cards for the wily Balkan outfit.

Luka Modric set the tone of the final half-hour against Italy by crunching into a tackle to halt the Azzurri in any way possible. Despite the ever-increasing number of fouls and subsequent cautions, Croatia couldn't hold on to the 1-0 advantage their legendary skipper had provided, shipping a 98th-minute equaliser which leaves their participation in the competition hanging by a thread.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Luka Sucic Forward 1 Marcelo Brozovic Midfielder 1 Luka Ivanusec Midfielder 1 Luka Modric Midfielder 1 Marin Pongracic Defender 1 Josip Stanisic Defender 1

Czech Republic

Next match: Turkey (26th June - Group Stage)

Coming into the tournament, the Czech Republic's new coach Ivan Hasek said: "We want to be unpredictable before the Euros." It is mildly surprising that the combative outfit avoided any suspensions across their opening two fixtures in a pair of spiky contests against Portugal and Georgia.

Six different players had their names taken, but Patrik Schick won't be in a position to collect a second, suspension-inducing yellow card against Turkey. The joint-top scorer at Euro 2020 pulled up with a calf injury after finding the net in a spirited 1-1 draw with Georgia, immediately signalling to the bench that his involvement on the day - and perhaps for the rest of the tournament - was over.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Patrik Schick Forward 1 Lukas Provod Midfielder 1 Tomas Soucek Midfielder 1 Vladimir Coufal Defender 1 Tomas Holes Defender 1 David Jurasek Defender 1

Denmark

Next match: Serbia (25th June - Group Stage)

Denmark go into their final group game against Serbia with four players one booking away from a suspension. Fortunately for Kasper Hjulmand's side, Christian Eriksen is not one of those at risk.

The Manchester United midfielder endured a difficult club campaign. Even at his physical peak, Eriksen would have struggled to plug all the gaps left by Erik ten Hag's wildly exposed system. But at international level, the 32-year-old is afforded complete freedom to create and penetrate. Across Denmark's opening two matches, Eriksen either took or teed up 19 shots - almost 60% of every effort the entire team was able to muster.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Morten Hjulmand Midfielder 1 Christian Norgaard Midfielder 1 Joakim Maehle Defender 1 Jannik Vestergaard Defender 1

England

Next match: Slovenia (25th June - Group Stage)

Gareth Southgate has many problems to deal with, but a glut of suspensions is not one of them. Only one England player was booked during the nation's opening two matches - which isn't entirely surprising considering that Southgate has openly admitted that his side is too tired to press high up the pitch.

One figure who never looks fatigued is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Southgate has affectionately described the 24-year-old as "a bit of a scurrier", and he lived up to his tireless billing with a punchy cameo against Denmark. Within 10 minutes of his substitution, Gallagher was booked for stamping on Andreas Christensen, earning England's first, and so far only, booking of the tournament.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Conor Gallagher Midfielder 1

France

Next match: Poland (25th June - Group Stages)

Kylian Mbappe took a few blows during France's opening-game victory over Austria. Minutes after inadvertently ploughing his nose into Kevin Danso's shoulder, the French captain crept back onto the pitch and sat down to force the referee to stop the game. The Spanish official Jesus Gil Manzano did indeed halt the contest but proceeded to show Mbappe a yellow card for re-entering the field of play without his permission.

Manager Didier Deschamps was apoplectic on the touchline and will be even more enraged if his star striker earns another booking, which will lead to his suspension. France's second group match against the Netherlands was the first competitive international Mbappe had missed in two years. Deschamps' side were duly muzzled in a goalless draw.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Kylian Mbappe Forward 1 Ousmane Dembele Forward 1

Georgia

Next match: Portugal (26th June - Group Stages)

Georgia manager Willy Sagnol has walked the disciplinary tightrope at a major tournament in Germany before. The former France right-back picked up a yellow card in his nation's opening game of the 2006 World Cup before timing his tackles perfectly until the final. Despite Sagnol's successfully converted spot-kick, Italy prevailed in the penalty shootout to become world champions.

Sagnol's Georgia team have remained suitably restrained across the opening two group games. Amid the enthralling, chaotic contests, only five Georgians have been booked and no one has doubled up on yellow cards ahead of the decisive group-stage clash against Portugal in Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Giorgi Kochorashvili Midfielder 1 Anzor Mekvabishvili Midfielder 1 Giorgi Gwelesiani Defender 1 Guram Kashia Defender 1 Solomon Kvirkvelia Defender 1

Germany

Next match: Confirmed Round of 16 (29th June)

Julian Nagelsmann is nothing if not a coach willing to take risks. The youngest manager in the history of the European Championships perhaps showed some naivety when he started four players at risk of suspension for Germany's final group game against Switzerland.

While Robert Andrich, Maximilian Mittelstadt and the combustible Antonio Rudiger managed to avoid another talking to from the officials, Jonathan Tah ruled himself out of the upcoming round-of-16 tie. The commanding Bayer Leverkusen centre-back was recklessly aggressive while chasing off a short pass, trying not to leap in front of Breel Embolo but over the Swiss striker to get to the ball.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Jonathan Tah Defender 2 Robert Andrich Midfielder 1 Maximilian Mittelstadt Defender 1 Antonio Rudiger Defender 1

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Germany's suspended centre-back Jonathan Tah started all 11 of Julian Nagelsmann's matches in charge of the national team before picking up two yellow cards in the group stage of Euro 2024.

Hungary

Next match: Potential Round of 16

Kevin Csoboth was the hero of the night against Scotland, condemning Steve Clarke's timid team to a 1-0 loss in the 100th minute of their last group game. Understandably overcome by the emotion of the occasion, Csoboth instinctively whipped off his shirt in celebration. As has been the case since 2004, this act is an immediate yellow card offence, earning the Ujpest striker a second, suspension-inducing booking of the summer.

If Marco Rossi's obdurate outfit find a way through to the round of 16, nine other members of the squad will be at risk of missing a potential quarter-final. Captain Dominik Szoboszlai and talismanic defender Willi Orban are two of the key figures who need to watch their step.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Kevin Csoboth Defender 2 Barnabas Varga Forward 1 Laszlo Kleinheisler Midfielder 1 Andras Schafer Midfielder 1 Callum Styles Midfielder 1 Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder 1 Attila Fiola Defender 1 Willi Orban Defender 1 Attila Szalai Defender 1

Italy

Next match: Switzerland (29th June - Round of 16)

When Riccardo Calafiori unashamedly halted another counterattack in the dying embers of Italy's decisive group-stage clash with Croatia, the booking that earned him a suspension barely registered. Even in second-half stoppage time, Italy's passage to the round of 16 was not confirmed while they trailed Croatia.

Unburdened by the prospect of missing out, Calafiori mounted one last surge forward for Italy in the 98th minute, charging into the final third before stabbing a pass out wide. Mattia Zaccagni stuffed an equaliser into the top corner to send Italy into the second round. Calafiori joined the wild celebrations and only realised after the contest that he would miss the last-16 tie against Switzerland.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Riccardo Calafiori Defender 2 Lorenzo Pellegrini Midfielder 1 Bryan Cristante Midfielder 1 Nicolo Fagioli Midfielder 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma Goalkeeper 1

Netherlands

Next match: Austria (25th June - Group Stage)

Ronald Koeman didn't collect a single yellow card while his Netherlands side won Euro 1988. The adventurous defender managed to create the only goal against the Republic of Ireland and score the equaliser in a triumphant semi-final with fierce international rivals West Germany without appearing in the referee's notebook. Koeman perhaps should have been punished for wiping Olaf Thon's Germany shirt on his backside in front of a jubilant crowd following the victory over the host nation.

Koeman's players have managed to be just as disciplined as their coach - and even more restrained with their celebrations. Only two midfielders, the PSV Eindhoven pairing of Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman, have been booked thus far.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Jerdy Schouten Midfielder 1 Joey Veerman Midfielder 1

Poland

Next match: France (25th June - Group Stage)

Poland became the first team to be eliminated from Euro 2024 after consecutive defeats to the Netherlands and Austria. Michal Probierz's side were hamstrung by the injury-enforced absence of star striker Robert Lewandowski for the nation's opening game. Poland's all-time leading appearance maker and goalscorer was only fit enough for the final half-hour of his side's contest with Austria.

During his grim cameo, Lewandowski proceeded to earn a yellow card after four minutes, failed to take a single shot and watched on as his team conceded twice without reply. The optimists in Poland's roster can point to the fact that every squad member will be available for the team's final group game against France.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Robert Lewandowski Forward 1 Jakub Moder Midfielder 1 Bartosz Slisz Midfielder 1 Wojciech Szczesny Goalkeeper 1

Portugal

Next match: Georgia (26th June - Group Stage)

Euro 2024 has been a tournament of broken records. The continental stage has witnessed the youngest appearance maker, the oldest goalscorer and the fastest strike in the competition's long history. Portugal's Rafael Leao also carved out a place in the record books - but for all the wrong reasons.

The AC Milan forward became the first player ever to be booked twice for diving at the Euros during Portugal's opening two matches against the Czech Republic and Turkey. On top of his two failed attempts, Leao only earned three fouls from a series of unimpressed officials. Fortunately for Roberto Martinez, he has a wealth of attacking options to choose from in Leao's absence.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Rafael Leao Forward 2 Francisco Conceicao Forward 1 Joao Palhinha Midfielder 1

Romania

Next match: Slovakia (26th June - Group Stage)

Only two members of Edward Iordanescu's Romania squad had ever appeared in a major international tournament ahead of Euro 2024. The wily pair of captain Nicolae Stanciu and veteran striker Denis Alibec were experienced enough to avoid any cards across the opening two games. Three members of the squad did pick up a booking, but every player is available for the final group clash against Slovakia.

In the most intriguing group of the tournament, all four sides in Group E head into the final matchday level on three points. Romania's disciplined outfit sit top of the standings, narrowly above Belgium by virtue of scoring more goals. Iordanescu's side can lose to Slovakia and still qualify as long as they keep the score down.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Marius Marin Midfielder 1 Razvan Marin Midfielder 1 Nicusor Bancu Defender 1

Serbia

Next match: Denmark (25th June - Group Stage)

Serbia have been painfully slow starters at Euro 2024. Dragan Stojkovic's hulking squad didn't complete their first pass of the competition until the sixth minute of a 1-0 defeat to England. Filip Mladenovic managed to earn a yellow card before he or any of his compatriots attempted a single shot against Slovenia in the 26th minute.

Despite sleepwalking through the opening exchanges of each contest, Serbia still have a chance of qualifying for the round of 16 with one group match remaining. Luka Jovic came off the bench to nab a 95th-minute equaliser against Slovenia to preserve his nation's hopes. The former Real Madrid striker is one of six Serbian players to have been booked so far.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Luka Jovic Forward 1 Nemanja Gudelj Midfielder 1 Sasa Lukic Midfielder 1 Dusan Tadic Midfielder 1 Mijat Gacinovic Defender 1 Filip Mladenovic Defender 1

Slovakia

Next match: Romania (26th June - Group Stage)

The only Slovakian player at risk of missing the round of 16 is the last player Francesco Calzona would overlook. Leading scorer Ivan Schranz fired his country to an earth-shattering victory over Belgium in the group opener before breaking the deadlock again against Ukraine. Slovakia conspired to lose to Ukraine but still have qualification for the knockout stages in their hands ahead of a clash with Romania.

Schranz didn't make his international debut until he was 26. The 30-year-old credits the birth of his first child for the remarkable uptick in form he has enjoyed during the second half of his career. "Since then, everything turned around somehow," the proud father once explained.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Ivan Schranz Forward 1

Slovenia

Next match: England (25th June - Group Stage)

No player across the opening two rounds of fixtures managed to commit more fouls than Slovenia's combative midfielder, Adam Gnezda Cerin. Yet, the Panathinaikos man somehow escaped a single caution while racking up nine indiscretions. Cerin's availability for Slovenia is key as manager Matej Kek scarcely produces a lineup without him.

The 24-year-old didn't miss a second of Slovenia's qualification campaign and hasn't sat out a competitive fixture since November 2021. Four of Cerin's teammates haven't been subtle enough to avoid a booking, but Slovenia head into their final group game against England with a squad unblemished by any suspensions.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Zan Vipotnik Forward 1 Zan Celar Midfielder 1 Petar Stojanovic Midfielder 1 Erik Janza Defender 1

Spain

Next match: Confirmed Round of 16 (30th June)

Luis de la Fuente cast his gaze towards the knockout stage as soon as Spain's 1-0 evisceration of Italy was complete. For all his lack of experience in senior football, De la Fuente is a veteran of tournaments and is well aware of the subtle edges that can be exploited. The European champion with Spain's under-19 and under-23 teams made 10 changes for the dead rubber against Albania.

Rodri's absence for that tepid 1-0 win was enforced. Manchester City's invincible midfielder collected a pair of yellow cards across Spain's first two matches, cleaning his personal record ahead of the all-important knockout rounds.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Rodri Midfielder 2 Dani Carvajal Defender 1 Robin Le Normand Defender 1 Daniel Vivian Defender 1

Switzerland

Next match: Italy (29th June - Round of 16)

After a dramatically underwhelming qualification campaign, which almost cost manager Murat Yakin his job and prompted the Swiss FA to furnish him with an unwanted assistant, Switzerland emerged as one of the more impressive performers during the group stages.

Yakin's side collected five points from a tough group made up of Hungary, Scotland and Germany. It took a 92nd-minute header from super-sub Niclas Fullkrug for the host nation to escape with a draw. Switzerland not only dropped two points to their neighbours but lost key defender Silvan Widmer to suspension for the last-16 tie against Italy. Widmer was also forced to sit out Switzerland's second-round clash with Portugal at the 2022 World Cup. In his absence, they lost 6-1.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Silvan Widmer Defender 2 Dan Ndoye Forward 1 Remo Freuler Midfielder 1 Vincent Sierro Midfielder 1 Granit Xhaka Midfielder 1 Ricardo Rodriguez Defender 1

​​​Turkey

Next match: Czech Republic (26th June - Group Stage)

Abdulkerim Bardakci has been efficient in exactly the wrong way for Turkey at Euro 2024. The front-foot defender only committed two fouls across his nation's opening pair of group games but was booked each time. Vincenzo Montella will now have to do without the commanding Galatasaray stopper. Only called up to the national side in June 2023, Bardakci scored on his debut and has sat out just one competitive fixture in the subsequent 12 months.

Turkey suffered a minor injury crisis concentrated in defensive areas ahead of the tournament. Caglar Soyuncu was forced to withdraw from the preliminary squad in May before fellow centre-back Ozan Kabak was also sidelined by a knee injury.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Abdulkerim Bardakci Defender 2 Hakan Calhanoglu Midfielder 1 Zeki Celik Defender 1 Samet Akaydin Defender 1

Ukraine

Next match: Belgium (26th June - Group Stage)

Ukraine never qualified for the European Championships during Sergiy Rebrov's 15-year career with the national team, so the prolific striker never had a chance to play, let alone get booked in the tournament. Such ill-discipline from his players would presumably earn little compassion from a steely coach in charge of a nation playing for far more than three points.

After mounting a second-half comeback to defeat Slovakia, Rebrov solemnly declared: "It was an important win for our players, our country and our supporters." Roman Yaremchuk, who started the tournament as second-choice behind La Liga's top scorer Artem Dovbyk, came off the bench to produce a spell-binding goal. The match-winner was subsequently booked, but Rebrov could hardly hold that against him.

Euro 2024 Disciplinary Record Player Position Yellow Cards Roman Yaremchuk Forward 1 Yukhym Konoplia Defender 1

Stats via UEFA. Correct as of 25th June 2024.