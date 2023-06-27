Euro 2024 is inching ever closer, with the tournament set to kick off in Germany on 14th June 2024.

With that in mind, it is time to turn our attention to tickets. From how to purchase them, to the price of the tickets themselves, this article will provide you with all the information you need to know to secure a seat to watch your country attempt to be crowned champions of Europe.

How will the Euro 2024 ticket sales work?

The process is relatively simple but will differ depending on which nation's matches you intend to purchase tickets for.

The opening of the ticketing portal is the first stage of the system, which will take place on October 3, 2023 (German Unity Day) - as per UEFA. At this stage, the general public will be able to apply for tickets for certain matches, although these tickets will not be allocated until after the application window closes via lottery.

Then, if you are a fan of one of the 21 countries to achieve automatic qualification for the tournament, a dedicated sales phase will begin on December 2, 2023, shortly after the final draw for the competition has been completed.

However, if you are instead a fan of one of the three nations to qualify for Euro 2024 via the playoffs, this sales phase will not begin until March/April 2024, after the playoffs have reached their completion.

Whether you are a fan of the 21, or the three, this should therefore afford every fan plenty of time to plan in advance and give themselves the best chance possible of securing a ticket at Euro 2024.

How much will tickets cost at Euro 2024?

The official ticket prices for Euro 2024 are yet to be released, however, they are expected to be extremely similar to the prices of tickets at Euro 2020.

Ticket prices at that tournament varied depending on which group of stadiums you were visiting, with venues in Baku, Budapest and Bucharest demanding considerably lower fees.

However, as Euro 2024 takes place exclusively in Germany, ticket prices will likely resemble the prices of the more prestigious Euro 2020 venues.

As per UEFA, they were as follows:

Group stage and Round of 16 fixtures - £43-£159

Quarter-finals and opening match - £64-£193

Semi-finals - £73-£512

Final - £82-£813

What about hospitality tickets at Euro 2024?

Compared to the standard ticket purchasing system, the procedure to secure hospitality tickets for Euro 2024 is somewhat more complex.

UEFA have confirmed a partnership with 2024 Hospitality Experience AG, who will "create, promote, sell and deliver unique ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for UEFA EURO 2024."

There are a total of four different packages in total, providing fans with plenty of choices as to what path they take through the tournament. Those packages are as follows:

Venue Series

This package will grant fans access to all matches played at a particular stadium throughout the tournament, and prices will vary depending on the venue of the choice. See the table below for specific prices for each venue, as per the official price list.

Venue Matches Category & Price Berlin 6 Skybox = £16,597 Platinum Lounge = £16,597 Prestige Lounge = £13,329 Club Lounge = £9,305 The Garden = £16,597 Football Village = £9,305 Leipzig 4 Skybox = £6,450 Platinum Lounge = £6,450 Prestige Lounge = £4,558 Club Lounge = £3,715 Hamburg 5 Skybox = £8,385 Platinum Lounge = £8,385 Prestige Lounge = £6,794 Club Lounge = £4,265 Dortmund 6 Skybox = £12,297 Prestige Lounge = £9,890 Club Lounge = £7,060 Gelsenkirchen 4 Skybox = £6,450 Platinum Lounge = £6,450 Prestige Lounge = £5,203 Club Lounge = £3,715 Dusseldorf 5 Skybox = £6,837 Platinum Lounge = £8,471 Prestige Lounge = £6,837 Club Lounge = £5,091 Cologne 5 Skybox = £8,041 Prestige Lounge = £6,493 Club Lounge = £4,566 Frankfurt 5 Skybox = £9,804 Platinum Lounge = £9,804 Prestige Lounge = £7,912 Club Lounge = £5,951 Stuttgart 5 Skybox = £8,213 Platinum Lounge = £10,148 Prestige Lounge = £8,213 Club Lounge = £6,166 Munich 6 Skybox = £11,308 Platinum Lounge = £14,060 Prestige Lounge = £11,308 Club Lounge = £8,445

Final Series

The next package is the final series, which grants fans access to one, or both, semi-final fixtures and the final, depending on which category is purchased. See the table below for a specific price breakdown.

Package Matches Category & Price Final Series Munich (Semi-final in Munich and final in Berlin) 2 Prestige Lounge = £9,890 Club Lounge = £6,708 Final Series Dortmund (Semi-final in Dortmund and final in Berlin) 2 Prestige Lounge = £9,890 Club Lounge = £6,708 Final Series (Both semi-finals and final in Berlin) 3 Prestige Lounge = £13,286 Club Lounge = £9,202

Follow My Team Series

This package will enable fans to attend either one, two or all three of their nation's group-stage fixtures at Euro 2024. This series is broken down as follows:

Package Matches Category & Price Group-stage match 1 1 Prestige Lounge = £1,591 Club Lounge = £1,075 Group-stage match 2 1 Prestige Lounge = £1,591 Club Lounge = £1,075 Group-stage match 3 1 Prestige Lounge = £1,591 Club Lounge = £1,075 All group-stage matches 3 Prestige Lounge = £4,773 Club Lounge = £3,225

Any money spent on this specific package will be refunded if your team does not qualify for the final Euro 2024 tournament.

Selected Single Matches

The final package allows fans to attend any single match at the tournament, excluding the opening fixture, the final and all Germany fixtures. The prices are as follows:

Package Matches Category & Price Group-stage match 1 Prestige Lounge = £1,591 Club Lounge = £1,075 Round of 16 1 Prestige Lounge = £1,763 Club Lounge = £1,419 Quarter-finals 1 Prestige Lounge = £2,021 Club Lounge = £1,677 Semi-finals 1 Prestige Lounge = £3,397 Club Lounge = £2,494

And that concludes everything you need to know about Euro 2024 tickets. Whether you are on the hunt for standard or hospitality tickets for the tournament, we wish you the best of luck.