Highlights Turkey had the worst record of any nation at Euro 2020 after being highly rated leading into the tournament.

Vincenzo Montella enjoyed a brilliant start following his appointment in September 2023, but has overseen a poor run of form ahead of Euro 2024.

Turkey will face tournament favourites Portugal as well as the Czech Republic and Georgia in Group F.

Turkey went into Euro 2020 as many people's 'dark horses' - but flattered to deceive as they went out in the group stage having lost all three of their games. They'll be hoping for more this time around, and with a combination of a solid squad and a favourable group, the Mediterranean nation has some belief that they can go far in this tournament.

The highlight of Turkey's European Championships history was undoubtedly the nation's memorable run to the semi-final at Euro 2008, where they were eventually beaten by Germany. It will be tough to repeat that feat, but anything can happen in international football.

Led by captain Hakan Calhanoglu of Inter Milan, with a supporting cast including Real Madrid wonder kid Arda Guler and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz, Vincenzo Montella's side will be looking to build on an impressive qualification campaign that saw them top a group including Croatia and Wales, but caution must be applied before the 'dark horse' tag is used once more.

Euro 2024 Group

Close

Turkey have avoided being drawn in either of the 'Groups of Death' for Euro 2024, finding themselves instead in a quartet alongside Portugal, the Czech Republic and tournament debutants Georgia. The former will be the biggest test, as they are among the favourites to win the entire tournament, but Turkey will feel they have a strong chance to progress from the group as they can more than match up against their remaining opponents.

National legend Burak Yilmaz missed a penalty for Turkey when they met Portugal in the final play-off for qualification to the 2022 World Cup, allowing the Euro 2016 champions to advance to the tournament in Qatar. Turkey have never beaten Portugal in a competitive fixture.

Turkey's record against the Czech Republic and Georgia is more impressive. They beat the Czechs in the group stage of both Euro 2008 and 2016, in addition to a win in the most recent meeting between the two, a friendly in November 2022. Whilst Turkey have never played Georgia in a tournament, they've never lost against them in a competitive setting, and only once in their five meetings in total.

Turkey's Record Against Euro 2024 Group Stage Opponents Opponent Games Turkey Wins Draws Turkey Losses Georgia 5 3 1 1 Portugal 9 2 0 7 Czech Republic 11 5 1 5

Turkey's opening fixture of the tournament is against newbies Georgia in Dortmund on 18th June, where they will be looking to make an ideal start to their campaign. They play again at the same venue four days later for their second game against group favourites Portugal, where a win could put them in the driving seat for progression into the knockouts, before travelling to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg for their final group fixture against the Czech Republic on 26th June.

The lack of travel between their first two games might be a huge advantage for Turkey. Their counterparts Georgia and Portugal are spread between three different stadiums in the group stage, while the Czech Republic play their first fixture in Leipzig before travelling to Hamburg for their final two games.

Turkey's Euro 2024 Group Stage Fixtures Date Kick Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 18th June 2024 5pm Georgia BVB Stadion, Dortmund 22nd June 2024 5pm Portugal BVB Stadion, Dortmund 26th June 2024 8pm Czech Republic Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Related Portugal at Euro 2024: Group, Fixtures, Players to Watch and More Portugal are expected to be one of the strongest sides in the tournament. Here's everything you need to know about the contenders.

Turkey Manager

Vincenzo Montella

Best known for his managerial career in Italy, Vincenzo Montella has been in charge of the Turkish national team since September 2023 following a spell at club level in the country with Adana Demirspor. Montella has previously taken charge of Fiorentina on two occasions, as well as AC Milan, Sampdoria and Catania in his home nation, and spent a short spell with Sevilla. As a player, he was most well known for his highly successful period with Roma, and die-hard Premier League fans might remember him from a short loan spell with Fulham in 2007.

As Turkey manager, he has taken charge of just eight games ahead of Euro 2024, with highlights including a 3-2 friendly win over Germany, and the low point of a 6-1 demolition at the hands of Austria. Turkey go into this tournament in underwhelming form overall, with their last victory back in November 2023.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkey Career Appointed 21st September 2023 Games 8 Wins 3 Draws 2 Losses 2

Final Euro 2024 Squad

Montella initially announced a 35-man preliminary squad for the tournament, which was whittled down by injuries. Caglar Soyuncu and Enes Unal both had to pull out before former Liverpool centre-back Ozan Kabak joined the ever-increasing pool of enforced absentees.

Goalkeepers

Mert Gunok (Besiktas)

Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor)

Altay Bayindir (Manchester United)

Defenders

Zeki Celik (Roma)

Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli)

Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray)

Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce)

Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce)

Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray)

Samet Akaydin (Panthinaikos)

Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax)

Midfielders

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Yunus Akgun (Leicester)

Okay Yokuslu (West Brom)

Orkun Kokcu (Benfica)

Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce)

Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce)

Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray)

Forwards

Cenk Tosun (Besiktas)

Yusuf Yazici (Lille)

Kerem Akturkoglu (Galatasaray)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Bertug Yildirim (Rennes)

Semih Kilicsoy (Besiktas)

Key Players

Turkey's squad is made up of a range of experienced internationals and young players. The star among them is Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, who will captain his nation this summer. He's racked up 86 caps for his country, making him the senior figure in the squad, especially following the retirement of Burak Yilmaz.

Alongside Calhanoglu there is the experience of Galatasaray's Kaan Ayhan, West Brom's Okay Yokuslu and Besiktas goalkeeper Mert Gunok. The squad also offers some youthful exuberance in the form of highly-rated Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler as well as Juventus' Kenan Yildiz. Former Juve defender Merih Demiral will spearhead the Turkish defence, and despite his move to Saudi Arabia, is still his nation's best defender.

Formation and Tactics

Manager Montella has deployed a 4-2-3-1 system for each of his games in charge of Turkey, so expect that to continue in the tournament. The goalkeeper spot in his side is hotly contested, with Ugurcan Cakir and Gunok expected to battle it out to be in between the sticks, while Manchester United's Altay Bayindir could feature but has barely played for his club this season.

Mert Muldur and Zeki Celik should be the chosen full-backs, with Demiral the only nailed-on starter in the middle of defence after the proliferation of injuries to players in that position. Calhanoglu has been used in a deeper role by Montella in the build-up games, alongside either Salih Ozcan or Orkun Kokcu as the defensive midfielders, with Arda Guler set to feature as the number 10 in the Turkish system.

Kerem Akturkoglu is likely to start on the left-hand side, with Kenan Yildiz on the right, although Yusuf Yazici could line up on either flank. Former Everton striker Cenk Tosun will lead the line in the absence of Bournemouth's Enes Unal.

Potential Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Gunok; Celik, Bardakci, Demiral, Muldur; Calhanoglu, Ozcan; Yildiz, Guler, Akturkoglu; Tosun.

Euro 2024 Kit

Turkey's white home strip is a continuation of a familiar stylistic choice from manufacturers Nike that has existed since the kit colours were changed in 2022. With a predominantly white design accompanied by a red bar across the chest of the shirt to match the national flag, the home strip also features a nod to the nation's first-ever kit, with crease lines printed into the red band taking inspiration from players wrapping themselves up in the flag. The away kit is a more understated affair but still features the traditional red and white colours you would expect from a Turkey jersey.

Related Every Euro 2024 Football Kit Revealed So Far With the European Championship just weeks away, check out all of the confirmed kits ahead of the summer tournament.

How to Buy Tickets

It is too late to officially buy tickets to watch Hakan Calhanoglu, Arda Guler and Merih Demiral play at the Euros this summer unless you are willing to pay a premium on third-party sites, which we do not recommend. The alternative option is to sign up to the UEFA website in the hope that some last-minute tickets become available if you are desperate to watch, as you can put yourself in line to receive the latest updates should any tickets become available. There you can also bid for tickets to watch Turkey in the knockouts in the event they make it that far when the portal opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

All 51 games in the tournament are available to watch on free-to-view television for British viewers via the BBC and ITV. Turkey's opener against Georgia, which represents a must-win fixture for Montella's side, will be televised on the BBC during the first Tuesday of the tournament, with their second game against Portugal also kicking off at 5pm BST five days later on ITV.

Turkey's group finale against the Czech Republic will also be shown on ITV at 8pm BST, on 26th June. Anyone in North America can watch the entire tournament on FoxSports and FuboTV, while Turkey's national public broadcaster, TRT, holds the domestic rights.

How to Watch Turkey at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick Off Time (BST) Opponent TV Channel 18th June 2024 5pm Georgia BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 22nd June 2024 5pm Portugal ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 26th June 2024 8pm Czech Republic ITV TBC, STV TBC

Related How to Watch Euro 2024 on TV How to watch Euro 2024, with information on which broadcasters are showing the games, as well as kick-off times, TV channels, live stream and more.

Information taken from TransferMarkt, 11v11.com, and Sky Sports. Correct as of 14th June 2024.