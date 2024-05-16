Euro 2024 News | Euro 2024 Stadiums | Euro 2024 Hub

Euro 2024 schedule and TV Guide. All times and channels are for UK audiences. You can watch the matches on Fox Sports in the US.

GROUP STAGE

Friday 14th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

20:00

Germany vs Scotland

Allianz Arena

A

ITV

Saturday 15th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

14:00

Hungary vs Switzerland

RheinEnergieStadio

A

ITV

17:00

Spain vs Croatia

Olympiastadion

B

ITV

20:00

Italy vs Albania

Westfalenstadion

B

BBC

Sunday 16th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

14:00

Poland vs Netherlands

RheinEnergieStadio

D

BBC

17:00

Slovenia vs Denmark

Olympiastadion

C

ITV

20:00

Serbia vs England

Westfalenstadion

C

BBC

Monday 17th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

14:00

Romania vs Ukraine

Allianz Arena

E

BBC

17:00

Belgium vs Slovakia

Waldstadion

E

ITV

20:00

Austria vs France

Merkur Spiel-Arena

D

ITV

Tuesday 18th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

17:00

Turkey vs Georgia

Westfalenstadion

F

BBC

20:00

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Red Bull Arena

F

BBC

Wednesday 19th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

14:00

Croatia vs Albania

Volksparkstadion

B

ITV

17:00

Germany vs Hungary

MHPArena

A

BBC

20:00

Scotland vs Switzerland

RheinEnergieStadion

A

BBC

Thursday 20th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

14:00

Slovenia vs Serbia

Allianz Arena

C

ITV

17:00

Denmark vs England

Waldstadion

C

BBC

20:00

Spain vs Italy

Arena AufSchalke

B

ITV

Friday 21st June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

14:00

Slovakia vs Ukraine

Merkur Spiel-Arena

E

BBC

17:00

Poland vs Austria

Olympiastadion

D

ITV

20:00

Netherlands vs France

Red Bull Arena

D

BBC

Saturday 22nd June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

14:00

Georgia vs Czech Republic

Volksparkstadion

F

BBC

17:00

Turkey vs Portugal

Westfalenstadion

F

ITV

20:00

Belgium vs Romania

RheinEnergieStadion

E

ITV

Sunday 23rd June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

20:00

Switzerland vs Germany

Waldstadion

A

BBC

20:00

Scotland vs Hungary

MHPArena

A

BBC

Monday 24th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

20:00

Croatia vs Italy

Red Bull Arena

B

BBC

20:00

Albania vs Spain

Merkur Spiel-Arena

B

BBC

Tuesday 25th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

17:00

Netherlands vs Austria

Olympiastadion

D

BBC

17:00

France vs Poland

Westfalenstadion

D

BBC

20:00

England vs Slovenia

RheinEnergieStadion

C

ITV

20:00

Denmark vs Serbia

Allianz Aren

C

ITV

Wednesday 26th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

Group

TV/Stream

17:00

Slovakia vs Romania

Waldstadion

E

BBC

17:00

Ukraine vs Belgium

MHPArena

E

BBC

20:00

Czech Republic vs Turkey

Volksparkstadion

F

ITV

20:00

Georgia vs Portugal

Arena AufSchalke

F

ITV

Florian Wirtz, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo
Related
Every Euro 2024 Team's Best Player
It's set to be an exciting summer of international football.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 29th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

17:00

2A vs 2B

Olympiastadion

BBC

20:00

1A vs 2C

Westfalenstadion

ITV

Sunday 30th June

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

17:00

1C vs 3D/E/F

Arena AufSchalke

BBC

20:00

1B vs 3A/D/E/F

RheinEnergieStadion

ITV

Monday 1st July

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

17:00

2D vs 2E

Merkur Spiel-Arena

BBC

20:00

1F vs 3A/B/C

Waldstadion

ITV

Tuesday 2nd July

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

17:00

1E vs 3A/B/C/D

Allianz Arena

BBC

20:00

1D vs 2F

Red Bull Arena

ITV

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 5th July

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

17:00

Winner of last-16 match 3 vs Winner of last-16 match 1

MHPArena

TBA

20:00

Winner of last-16 match 5 vs Winner of last-16 match 6

Volksparkstadion

TBA

Saturday 6th July

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

17:00

Winner of last-16 match 4 vs Winner of last-16 match 2

Merkur Spiel-Arena

TBA

20:00

Winner of last-16 match 7 vs Winner of last-16 match 8

Olympiastadion

TBA

UK TV Broadcasters will select their matches when the teams are known with BBC having first choice.

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 9th July

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

20:00

Winner of quarter-finals match 1 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 2

Allianz Arena

TBA

Wednesday 10th July

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

20:00

Winner of quarter-finals match 3 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 4

Westfalenstadion

TBA

UK TV Broadcasters will select their matches when the teams are known with ITV having first choice.

FINAL

Sunday 14th July

Time

Fixture

Stadium

TV/Stream

20:00

Winner of semi-final match 1 vs Winner of semi-final match 2

Olympiastadion

BBC & ITV