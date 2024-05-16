Euro 2024 News | Euro 2024 Stadiums | Euro 2024 Hub

Euro 2024 schedule and TV Guide. All times and channels are for UK audiences. You can watch the matches on Fox Sports in the US.

GROUP STAGE

Friday 14th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 20:00 Germany vs Scotland Allianz Arena A ITV

Saturday 15th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 14:00 Hungary vs Switzerland RheinEnergieStadio A ITV 17:00 Spain vs Croatia Olympiastadion B ITV 20:00 Italy vs Albania Westfalenstadion B BBC

Sunday 16th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 14:00 Poland vs Netherlands RheinEnergieStadio D BBC 17:00 Slovenia vs Denmark Olympiastadion C ITV 20:00 Serbia vs England Westfalenstadion C BBC

Monday 17th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 14:00 Romania vs Ukraine Allianz Arena E BBC 17:00 Belgium vs Slovakia Waldstadion E ITV 20:00 Austria vs France Merkur Spiel-Arena D ITV

Tuesday 18th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 17:00 Turkey vs Georgia Westfalenstadion F BBC 20:00 Portugal vs Czech Republic Red Bull Arena F BBC

Wednesday 19th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 14:00 Croatia vs Albania Volksparkstadion B ITV 17:00 Germany vs Hungary MHPArena A BBC 20:00 Scotland vs Switzerland RheinEnergieStadion A BBC

Thursday 20th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 14:00 Slovenia vs Serbia Allianz Arena C ITV 17:00 Denmark vs England Waldstadion C BBC 20:00 Spain vs Italy Arena AufSchalke B ITV

Friday 21st June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 14:00 Slovakia vs Ukraine Merkur Spiel-Arena E BBC 17:00 Poland vs Austria Olympiastadion D ITV 20:00 Netherlands vs France Red Bull Arena D BBC

Saturday 22nd June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 14:00 Georgia vs Czech Republic Volksparkstadion F BBC 17:00 Turkey vs Portugal Westfalenstadion F ITV 20:00 Belgium vs Romania RheinEnergieStadion E ITV

Sunday 23rd June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 20:00 Switzerland vs Germany Waldstadion A BBC 20:00 Scotland vs Hungary MHPArena A BBC

Monday 24th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 20:00 Croatia vs Italy Red Bull Arena B BBC 20:00 Albania vs Spain Merkur Spiel-Arena B BBC

Tuesday 25th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 17:00 Netherlands vs Austria Olympiastadion D BBC 17:00 France vs Poland Westfalenstadion D BBC 20:00 England vs Slovenia RheinEnergieStadion C ITV 20:00 Denmark vs Serbia Allianz Aren C ITV

Wednesday 26th June

Time Fixture Stadium Group TV/Stream 17:00 Slovakia vs Romania Waldstadion E BBC 17:00 Ukraine vs Belgium MHPArena E BBC 20:00 Czech Republic vs Turkey Volksparkstadion F ITV 20:00 Georgia vs Portugal Arena AufSchalke F ITV

Related Every Euro 2024 Team's Best Player It's set to be an exciting summer of international football.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 29th June

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 17:00 2A vs 2B Olympiastadion BBC 20:00 1A vs 2C Westfalenstadion ITV

Sunday 30th June

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 17:00 1C vs 3D/E/F Arena AufSchalke BBC 20:00 1B vs 3A/D/E/F RheinEnergieStadion ITV

Monday 1st July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 17:00 2D vs 2E Merkur Spiel-Arena BBC 20:00 1F vs 3A/B/C Waldstadion ITV

Tuesday 2nd July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 17:00 1E vs 3A/B/C/D Allianz Arena BBC 20:00 1D vs 2F Red Bull Arena ITV

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 5th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 17:00 Winner of last-16 match 3 vs Winner of last-16 match 1 MHPArena TBA 20:00 Winner of last-16 match 5 vs Winner of last-16 match 6 Volksparkstadion TBA

Saturday 6th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 17:00 Winner of last-16 match 4 vs Winner of last-16 match 2 Merkur Spiel-Arena TBA 20:00 Winner of last-16 match 7 vs Winner of last-16 match 8 Olympiastadion TBA

UK TV Broadcasters will select their matches when the teams are known with BBC having first choice.

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 9th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 20:00 Winner of quarter-finals match 1 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 2 Allianz Arena TBA

Wednesday 10th July

Time Fixture Stadium TV/Stream 20:00 Winner of quarter-finals match 3 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 4 Westfalenstadion TBA

UK TV Broadcasters will select their matches when the teams are known with ITV having first choice.

FINAL

Sunday 14th July