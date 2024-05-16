Euro 2024 News | Euro 2024 Stadiums | Euro 2024 Hub
Euro 2024 schedule and TV Guide. All times and channels are for UK audiences. You can watch the matches on Fox Sports in the US.
GROUP STAGE
Friday 14th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
20:00
|
Germany vs Scotland
|
Allianz Arena
|
A
|
ITV
Saturday 15th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
14:00
|
Hungary vs Switzerland
|
RheinEnergieStadio
|
A
|
ITV
|
17:00
|
Spain vs Croatia
|
Olympiastadion
|
B
|
ITV
|
20:00
|
Italy vs Albania
|
Westfalenstadion
|
B
|
BBC
Sunday 16th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
14:00
|
Poland vs Netherlands
|
RheinEnergieStadio
|
D
|
BBC
|
17:00
|
Slovenia vs Denmark
|
Olympiastadion
|
C
|
ITV
|
20:00
|
Serbia vs England
|
Westfalenstadion
|
C
|
BBC
Monday 17th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
14:00
|
Romania vs Ukraine
|
Allianz Arena
|
E
|
BBC
|
17:00
|
Belgium vs Slovakia
|
Waldstadion
|
E
|
ITV
|
20:00
|
Austria vs France
|
Merkur Spiel-Arena
|
D
|
ITV
Tuesday 18th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
Turkey vs Georgia
|
Westfalenstadion
|
F
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
Portugal vs Czech Republic
|
Red Bull Arena
|
F
|
BBC
Wednesday 19th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
14:00
|
Croatia vs Albania
|
Volksparkstadion
|
B
|
ITV
|
17:00
|
Germany vs Hungary
|
MHPArena
|
A
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
Scotland vs Switzerland
|
RheinEnergieStadion
|
A
|
BBC
Thursday 20th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
14:00
|
Slovenia vs Serbia
|
Allianz Arena
|
C
|
ITV
|
17:00
|
Denmark vs England
|
Waldstadion
|
C
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
Spain vs Italy
|
Arena AufSchalke
|
B
|
ITV
Friday 21st June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
14:00
|
Slovakia vs Ukraine
|
Merkur Spiel-Arena
|
E
|
BBC
|
17:00
|
Poland vs Austria
|
Olympiastadion
|
D
|
ITV
|
20:00
|
Netherlands vs France
|
Red Bull Arena
|
D
|
BBC
Saturday 22nd June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
14:00
|
Georgia vs Czech Republic
|
Volksparkstadion
|
F
|
BBC
|
17:00
|
Turkey vs Portugal
|
Westfalenstadion
|
F
|
ITV
|
20:00
|
Belgium vs Romania
|
RheinEnergieStadion
|
E
|
ITV
Sunday 23rd June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
20:00
|
Switzerland vs Germany
|
Waldstadion
|
A
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
Scotland vs Hungary
|
MHPArena
|
A
|
BBC
Monday 24th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
20:00
|
Croatia vs Italy
|
Red Bull Arena
|
B
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
Albania vs Spain
|
Merkur Spiel-Arena
|
B
|
BBC
Tuesday 25th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
Netherlands vs Austria
|
Olympiastadion
|
D
|
BBC
|
17:00
|
France vs Poland
|
Westfalenstadion
|
D
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
England vs Slovenia
|
RheinEnergieStadion
|
C
|
ITV
|
20:00
|
Denmark vs Serbia
|
Allianz Aren
|
C
|
ITV
Wednesday 26th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
Group
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
Slovakia vs Romania
|
Waldstadion
|
E
|
BBC
|
17:00
|
Ukraine vs Belgium
|
MHPArena
|
E
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
Czech Republic vs Turkey
|
Volksparkstadion
|
F
|
ITV
|
20:00
|
Georgia vs Portugal
|
Arena AufSchalke
|
F
|
ITV
Every Euro 2024 Team's Best Player
ROUND OF 16
Saturday 29th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
2A vs 2B
|
Olympiastadion
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
1A vs 2C
|
Westfalenstadion
|
ITV
Sunday 30th June
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
1C vs 3D/E/F
|
Arena AufSchalke
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
1B vs 3A/D/E/F
|
RheinEnergieStadion
|
ITV
Monday 1st July
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
2D vs 2E
|
Merkur Spiel-Arena
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
1F vs 3A/B/C
|
Waldstadion
|
ITV
Tuesday 2nd July
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
1E vs 3A/B/C/D
|
Allianz Arena
|
BBC
|
20:00
|
1D vs 2F
|
Red Bull Arena
|
ITV
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday 5th July
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
Winner of last-16 match 3 vs Winner of last-16 match 1
|
MHPArena
|
TBA
|
20:00
|
Winner of last-16 match 5 vs Winner of last-16 match 6
|
Volksparkstadion
|
TBA
Saturday 6th July
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
17:00
|
Winner of last-16 match 4 vs Winner of last-16 match 2
|
Merkur Spiel-Arena
|
TBA
|
20:00
|
Winner of last-16 match 7 vs Winner of last-16 match 8
|
Olympiastadion
|
TBA
UK TV Broadcasters will select their matches when the teams are known with BBC having first choice.
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday 9th July
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
20:00
|
Winner of quarter-finals match 1 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 2
|
Allianz Arena
|
TBA
Wednesday 10th July
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
20:00
|
Winner of quarter-finals match 3 vs Winner of quarter-finals match 4
|
Westfalenstadion
|
TBA
UK TV Broadcasters will select their matches when the teams are known with ITV having first choice.
FINAL
Sunday 14th July
|
Time
|
Fixture
|
Stadium
|
TV/Stream
|
20:00
|
Winner of semi-final match 1 vs Winner of semi-final match 2
|
Olympiastadion
|
BBC & ITV