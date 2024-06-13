Highlights Ukraine's football team serves as a beacon of hope during the war, aiming to inspire their nation at Euro 2024.

Ukraine eyes success in Group E against Romania, Slovakia, and Belgium in a bid to make the knockout stages.

Manager Serhiy Rebrov leads a team full of Premier League stars, including Mudryk, Zinchenko and Mykolenko.

The eyes of the world have been on Ukraine since Russia invaded the country at the start of 2022. Fighting has unfortunately continued since, epitomising the perilous state the world is in. However, in a bid to provide hope and belief to the nation, Ukraine's senior football team has acted as a form of escapism.

By distracting citizens from the horrors at home, they have built unity throughout the country; their trip to Euro 2024 sees them act as one of the most connected countries in the tournament. On the footballing side, Ukraine have only ever reached the knockout stages on one occasion.

At the last tournament, Euro 2020, they beat Sweden 2-1 in the Round of 16 before being destroyed 4-0 by eventual finalists England. However, it symbolised the dawn of a new era in Ukrainian football, even if the war atrocities have acted as a major stumbling block. Going into Euro 2024, Ukraine's main goal is to inspire, as their path to the knockout stages becomes clear. We have outlined everything you need to know about them.

Euro 2024 Group

Part of an unpredictable group

As part of Group E, Ukraine have a very real possibility of qualifying in second. Naturally, Belgium, who have some of the best players in the world, are favourites, but it is anyone's game after that. Ukraine, who are nicknamed 'The Blue and Yellow', have not faced either since in recent memory.

They last played Romania in 2016, winning 4-3, and lost 4-1 to Slovakia during their last encounter in 2018. History is never repeated — and Ukraine will be confident that they can beat those teams. They have never clashed with Belgium, so as they face one another in Germany, a new script will be written.

Ukraine's Record Against Euro 2024 Group-Stage Opponents Opponent Games Wins Draws Losses Romania 6 3 0 3 Slovakia 8 3 3 2 Belgium 0 0 0 0

Ukraine start their Euros journey against Romania at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena — one of the best stadiums in world football. Four days later, they travel to the northwest of the country to play Slovakia at Dusseldorf's stadium, before moving south to face Belgium at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. It will be a fast-paced and entertaining trip for any Ukrainian fans following their nation.

Ukraine's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 17th June 2024 14:00 Romania Allianz Arena 21st June 2024 14:00 Slovakia Merkur Spiel Arena 26th June 2024 17:00 Belgium MHPArena

Manager

Serhiy Rebrov

Serhiy Rebrov is a well-known figure in English football. He had prolonged spells at Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, which saw him make nearly 100 appearances in the country. He was a talented striker, but he has shone tactically as a manager as well.

The 50-year-old, who has previously had stints as Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencvarosi and Al Ain manager, joined Ukraine in June 2023, hoping to replicate the success of Andriy Shevchenko, who is also one of the greatest strikers of all time, as their manager. When he joined last summer, the main goal was to qualify for Euro 2024.

They narrowly missed out on automatic qualification as they drew 0-0 with Italy in their final match when they needed a win, although they were controversially denied a penalty in the final minutes. However, the end of the road wasn't there. Rebrov guided Ukraine through the play-offs by beating Bosnia 2-1 in the semi-finals before taking control of Iceland in the final.

An 84th-minute goal from Mykhailo Mudryk confirmed a 2-1 victory. Rebrov had completed his mission as the full-time whistle went. He had implemented an impressive philosophy and belief. The 50-year-old understands the pride of managing his country, as he highlighted during an interview in October 2023. "This is a huge responsibility and something special too, during a hard and different time compared to before the war," he said.

"The people of Ukraine are looking to us in the national side to help create better emotions for them, so we need to produce positive performances."

Ukraine Career Appointed 7th June 2023 Games 11 Wins 6 Draws 4 Losses 1

Final Squad

Rebrov has announced his final squad for Euro 2024. It includes several well-known Premier League names as they look to reach the knockout stages. It has been outlined in full below:

Goalkeepers

Heorhiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv)

Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid)

Defenders

Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton)

Illya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth)

Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv)

Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Bohdan Mykhaylichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr)

Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Maksym Talovyerov (LASK)

Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)

Midfielders

Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa)

Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona)

Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Heorhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Volodymyr Brazhko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Attackers

Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia)

Artem Dovbyk (Girona)

Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)

Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Key Players

Mudryk's opportunity to show his talent

Ukraine have several players who have become accustomed to life in the Premier League. Considering it is considered one of the toughest competitions to win, they are in the perfect position to perform at Euro 2024. Their main star will be Chelsea winger Mudryk. The 23-year-old registered just seven goal contributions during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, but his natural talent is clear.

His pace, unpredictable nature and ability to dribble quickly can make him feared by defenders when he is at his best, even if the Premier League hasn't seen it yet. The winger has scored just twice for Ukraine, but he proved to be the match-winner during the play-offs — and he'll be hoping to do the same in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mudryk averaged 5.25 progressive carries per 90 last season, placing him in the 84th percentile.

However, it's not just Mudryk who will be hoping to shine. Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Bournemouth's Illya Zabarnyi are both expected to start. Zinchenko struggles defensively for the Gunners, but in Rebrov's system, he will be deployed in the middle of the park. Zabarnyi is yet to be considered one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but he has all the natural characteristics to eventually achieve it.

Formation and Tactics

Expected to play in a 4-2-3-1

Rebrov is expected to line Ukraine up in a 4-2-3-1 at Euro 2024, which will provide them with the perfect balance between stability and attacking prowess. Often, they look to vary the positioning of their crosses with deliveries from the half-spaces or the flanks, which gives a sense of unpredictability to their attacking play. Zinchenko epitomises the importance of this. Typically, he's a left-back, but his ability to play as a midfielder, whilst also drifting wide, provides Rebrov with a different dynamic.

Due to the Arsenal defender playing in the middle of the park, Vitaly Mykolenko will be opted at left-back. He will be given the freedom to roam up and down the left flank, providing an attacking threat, but most importantly, maintaining a strong defensive line. His partnership with Mudryk, who is expected to start at left wing, will be crucial.

Alongside Mudryk, Georgiy Sudakov and Viktor Tsygankov will be playing in the final third, just behind Girona's Artem Dovbyk. The latter two have formed an unbreakable partnership in Spain, which saw the club qualify for the Champions League. Dovbyk has a natural eye for goal as he scored 24 goals in 36 La Liga appearances, whilst Tsygankov registered 15 goal contributions. If Ukraine are to perform, those two will be crucial.

Defensively, Zabarnyi will provide a solid foundation at centre-back, just in front of Andriy Lunin in between the sticks. Lunin replaced Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid this season due to injury. The Belgian is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but Lunin filled the role emphatically, leading to a likely deserved start at Euro 2024.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Lunin; Konoplya, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Malinovskyi; Tsygankov, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk

Euro 2024 Kit

Despite the majority of sides in the competition being expected to wear different jerseys for the tournament, Ukraine are set to wear the same kit that they have worn since 2021. Part of the reason for this is that their current manufacturer, Joma, continues to produce jerseys for Russian clubs, which has slowed down the production of Ukrainian kits due to the ongoing war between the two countries.

The home kit is a yellow block jersey with blue accents, whilst the away kit is a blue block jersey with yellow accents, essentially the reverse of their home kit. They are set to switch to Adidas as their manufacturer after the tournament.

How to Buy Tickets

If you want to go and watch Ukraine at the Euros in the group stages, you are too late, unless you want to spend an extortionate amount on an unofficial ticket resale platform, which we don't recommend. The latest phase through the official avenues concluded on 2nd May.

Naturally, there is a chance you might get lucky with someone being unable to go, so those of you who are still eager to buy tickets for Euro 2024 should create a ticketing account on UEFA's website for any last-minute seats that become available. If they make it through to the knockout phase, fans can bid for a ticket in the sale which opens on 23rd June.

How to Watch on TV

Ukraine fans who don't make the trip to Germany can watch Euro 2024 on TV exclusively on free-to-air channels. BBC and ITV hold the rights for the 51 games, splitting them up as fairly as possible. All three of Ukraine's matches are available to watch on the BBC, saving you hassle if you don't have an ITV account. Their first two are on BBC One before they conclude the group stage live on BBC Two to face Belgium.

This can also be streamed online via the BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, the Euros is a global affair, so anyone in the United States of America can watch it on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Ukraine at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 17th June 2024 14:00 Ukraine vs Romania BBC 1 21st June 2024 14:00 Ukraine vs Slovakia BBC 1 26th June 2024 17:00 Ukraine vs Belgium BBC 2

Stats via Transfermarkt and Fbref