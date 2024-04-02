Highlights England enter Euro 2024 as favourites after recent heartbreak at the previous edition against Italy.

The squad announcement for Euro 2024 is expected by the 7th June with a 23-man squad named.

Key players like Kane, Bellingham, and Maguire are guaranteed slots, however, newcomers like Mainoo and Branthwaite are in contention.

England always go into major international tournaments with pressure on their backs — but 2024 is different. They go into Euro 2024 in Germany as favourites, placing expectations at a level that has never been seen in the country since the 'Golden Generation'. In recent tournaments, they have come perilously close to glory, losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy.

The squad for the tournament in Germany will have to be well-rounded to go one step further. In recent friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, they failed to win, with several players failing to impress manager Gareth Southgate. However, the former England player has also had his favourites over the years, showcased by Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire consistently playing despite poor club form.

With the days of Euro 2024 edging closer by the second, GIVEMESPORT has tried to work out when Southgate will officially name his squad for the competition, whilst also highlighting who are guaranteed players on the plane to Germany and who might miss out. Prepare for a summer of footballing chaos as the world focuses on England's bid to become European champions for the first time.

Squad Announcement Deadline

Before Euro 2024, England played two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland, taking place at St James' Park and Wembley Stadium respectively. They are played on the 3rd and 7th June, so the announcement will be made prior on Tuesday the 21st of May.

However, there is a possibility that several players, particularly those who play for Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, will be featuring in European finals just a matter of days before the pre-tournament friendlies. Therefore, it is likely that Southgate will name a large squad with several players unavailable for the friendlies — and the injury status of those who can't be played. He reiterated that idea in March.

"There are so many questions on injuries. It's inevitable we're going to be naming a longer squad, which is what we did before the Euros here even though we were dealing with 26 then," he said via the BBC.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the final EURO 2024 squad is on the 7th June — the same day as their final friendly against Iceland. As things stand, it is expected that Southgate will have to name a 23-man squad for Germany. It has previously been 26 players for the last Euros and World Cup due to fixture congestion. UEFA are in conversations with the countries involved to decide if it should be raised back to 26 players again. England's first fixture is not until the 16th June, whilst Southgate previously said in November 2023 that he is not sure if he can take as many 'doubtful' players.

We can take far fewer gambles than we were able to take for the last two tournaments, where it was 26.

"The size of the squad makes it a different sort of thought process because you’ve had that leeway in the last couple of tournaments to take players that weren’t going to be fit for the first couple of games. Or a bit of cover in certain positions that you might or might not have needed," he stated via the Independent.

Deadlines Provisional squad named 21st May Deadline fo 23-man UEFA squad 7th June

Who is on the plane to Germany?

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is the first name on the teamsheet for England. He's one of the best players in the world, capable of dictating the tempo of matches with ease. England aren't ever at their best without him — and Southgate will have made sure he has a seat on the plane months, if not years, ago.

He has scored 62 times in 89 appearances for the Three Lions - the most of any player of all time, whilst his experience in Germany with Bayern Munich might prove pivotal come the summer. England have often fallen over the final few hurdles, and the lack of players abroad has never helped in that situation.

Jude Bellingham

But Kane isn't the only player plying his trade abroad. Jude Bellingham, seen as one of the best players in the world, is England's not-so-secret weapon. Anything that they do will revolve around Kane and the youngster, particularly during the knockout stages. When he joined Real Madrid last summer, he was seen as the heir to former player Zinedine Zidane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham has made 29 appearances before turning 21. Only Wayne Rooney (35) has made more before reaching that age.

With great power comes great responsibility, yet the Birmingham City prodigy took that in his stride, instantly becoming a fan favourite in the Spanish capital. For England, he scored the equaliser in the dying seconds against Belgium in March, epitomising how he will be a 'clutch' player for the country in Germany.

Harry Maguire

When you think of world-class English players, you think of Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and the previous two names mentioned. You won't think of Harry Maguire, but the truth is that he has been exemplary for the Three Lions ever since the 2018 World Cup. He's not a shining light in the defence, unlike the likes of William Saliba and Virgil van Dijk for their clubs, but the former Leicester City defender can go under the radar. England are at their weakest at centre-back, yet with Maguire's reliable performances under Southgate, it seems all but guaranteed that he will be playing in Germany — deservedly so as well.

Who is in contention?

Kobbie Mainoo

At the start of the season, the name Kobbie Mainoo was just a name only Man United's most committed fans had heard of. The odd appearance during first-team training highlighted his potential, but he was regularly seen as a youth player. Fast forward a matter of months and the midfielder is taking centre stage in the middle of the park for Man United.

His ability to dictate matches and change the tempo of matches is remarkable — and his natural fitness has provided the Red Devils with a new breath of life during an inconsistent period. It is unclear if Southgate will choose experience, potentially through Kalvin Phillips, over Mainoo, but the youngster impressed against Belgium in the most recent international break. The future is here for England's midfield.

Jarrad Branthwaite

Some might argue Jarrad Branthwaite is a left-field choice here, but after being called up to the squad for the March friendlies, it is clear he is considered in high regard by Southgate and the coaching staff. He didn't play a single minute, with Lewis Dunk and Ezri Konsa surprisingly preferred, but the Everton centre-back's talent is clear to the naked eye.

The 21-year-old, who is right-footed but so strong on his left foot that many people he is left-footed, has provided the Toffees with defensive stability even if they are struggling at the bottom of the table. His strength, power, composure and pace create a centre-back who fits in seamlessly in the modern game. The only question mark will be if Southgate prefers the experience through the Brighton centre-back Dunk instead.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool last summer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq. In doing so, he left behind history, prestige and European football for a country criticised for its lack of human rights and a bucket load of money. He quickly realised it wasn't for him as he joined Ajax in January. It was in a bid to save his hopes for the Euros squad, yet even that might not be enough, with Henderson failing to set the world alight in a struggling Ajax team. There's no doubt that he brings experience to the squad, but his ability is worsening by the day.

Ivan Toney

Finally, there is no question who will be England's starting striker at the Euros, presuming he is fit and injury-free. However, Kane's backup is not so clear, with both Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney staking their claim for the spot. The Three Lions will likely only take one if it is a 23-man squad, which threatens Toney's position. The Brentford striker has struggled to replicate his goalscoring form from last season since returning from his ban, whilst Watkins has fired Aston Villa potentially to Champions League qualification. Toney provides a more physical and focal presence up front, yet that is only worth so much if he struggles to score the goals.