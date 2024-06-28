Highlights There have been mercilessly few VAR controversies at Euro 2024, but the tournament would still have played out differently without the technology.

Belgium would be the biggest winners if VAR had not been used, while France would also have benefitted.

In a VAR-less world, half of the ties in the round of 16 would look different.

Despite the overall success of Euro 2024, there have been a few negatives. The questionable quality of some pitches, plastic pint pots used as projectiles and England's draining brand of sufferball have offered some lowlights to the tournament. But VAR has mercifully stayed out of the spotlight.

After a club campaign increasingly defined by video assistant referees, when the debate reached such a feverish peak that Premier League clubs voted on whether to scrap the whole system, Euro 2024 has been refreshingly light on VAR rhetoric. While delays have dwindled and pitchside monitors are sparingly used, the distant officials have still had a significant sway on plenty of matches.

By going back through each goal disallowed or awarded by video assistant referees, it's possible to recreate the tournament in a world without VAR - with the help of a liberal suspension of disbelief. Here's how Euro 2024 would have played out based solely on the decisions of the officials on the pitch.

Euro 2024 Group Stages Without VAR Group Position Team Points Change A 1 Germany +2 A 2 Switzerland -1 A 3 Hungary 0 A 4 Scotland 0 B 1 Spain 0 B 2 Italy 0 B 3 Croatia 0 B 4 Albania 0 C 1 England 0 C 2 Denmark 0 C 3 Slovenia 0 C 4 Serbia 0 D 1 France +2 D 2 Austria 0 D 3 Netherlands 0 D 4 Poland -1 E 1 Belgium +3 E 2 Ukraine 0 E 3 Slovakia -1 E 4 Romania -1 F 1 Portugal 0 F 2 Turkey 0 F 3 Czech Republic +2 F 4 Georgia -1

Group A

Germany robbed of a perfect record

Euro 2024 wasn't even half an hour old before VAR was first used. French official Clement Turpin, arguably the best referee in the world, awarded Germany a penalty for a foul which took place outside the penalty area - as his compatriot, Jerome Brisard, correctly spotted in the VAR booth. This disallowed spot-kick was cancelled out before half-time, as VAR gave Germany a penalty after rightly flagging Ryan Porteous' reckless lunge on Ilkay Gundogan. The 5-1 thrashing Scotland received could have been even worse, as it took the semi-automated offside system to flag Niclas Fullkrug when he bundled the ball into the net after the break.

Kwadwo Duah's opening goal for Switzerland against Hungary was initially ruled out by the on-pitch assistant referee, but Murat Yakin's side went on to win the contest by a two-goal margin regardless. Switzerland's final group game may well have turned out differently without VAR.

Robert Andrich's sizzling strike to put Germany into the lead was ruled out after Jamal Musiala was judged to have fouled Michel Aebischer in the buildup. In reality, Germany salvaged a 1-1 draw thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser from Fullkrug, but the hosts could have boasted a perfect group-stage record had it not been for VAR. Switzerland would have qualified for the knockout stages in every scenario.

Euro 2024 Group A Without VAR Position Team Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Points 1. Germany 10 2 +8 9 2. Switzerland 4 4 0 4 3. Hungary 2 4 -2 3 4. Scotland 2 8 -6 1

Group B

Luka Modric wastes VAR gift

Luka Modric called football "cruel" and "merciless" after Croatia were knocked out by Italy in the last seconds of their final group game. VAR had looked favourably upon the Real Madrid icon, awarding his side a second-half spot kick for a Davide Frattesi handball. Modric couldn't accept the gift, watching Gianluigi Donnarumma paw away his tame attempt.

Only 33 seconds elapsed before Modric had redeemed himself, stuffing the ball beyond Italy's hulking goalkeeper. There's an argument that in a VAR-less world, Croatia's opener would never have arrived, as the ball didn't go out of play before returning to Modric's feet. But that is a stretch beyond even this hypothetical realm. In any case, Italy would still have finished second to Spain in Group B, while Croatia and Albania returned home without a win between them.

Euro 2024 Group B Without VAR Position Team Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Points 1. Spain 5 0 +5 9 2. Italy 3 3 0 4 3. Croatia 3 6 -3 2 4. Albania 3 5 -2 1

Group C

The most uninspiring group reliably ignored by VAR

Perhaps Group C needed a bit of VAR to spice it up. The joint-lowest scoring group in the competition's history produced just seven goals - fewer than Germany managed on their own (with or without VAR) - and no decisive VAR checks. Group C was the only quartet to produce less than 200 combined touches in the opposition box, limiting the number of opportunities for any trigger-happy VAR officials to get involved.

There are a myriad of reasons behind England's painful string of performances against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia. Tactical indiscipline, collective incompetence and an uncompetitive atmosphere all played their role. But intrusive officiating could not be blamed.

Euro 2024 Group C Without VAR Position Team Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Points 1. England 2 1 +1 5 2. Denmark 2 2 0 3 3. Slovenia 2 2 0 3 4. Serbia 1 2 -1 2

Group D

France bumped into top spot

Group D was responsible for arguably the biggest controversy at the tournament - which was unsurprisingly overseen by one of the English referees at Euro 2024. Xavi Simons was the only player to find the back of the net in a drab goalless draw between the Netherlands and France. But Simons' ecstasy morphed into agony as Anthony Taylor and his assistants decided that Denzel Dumfries was interfering with play from an offside decision, disallowing the goal. After an interminable delay, VAR agreed with the on-pitch officials.

France fell on the wrong side of VAR in their final group game against Poland. Robert Lewandowski was given two opportunities to cancel out Kylian Mbappe's opener with a penalty of his own. VAR rightly spotted Dayot Upamecano's lazy foul on Karol Swiderski and then recommended that Lewandowski be allowed to retake his saved effort once it was decided that goalkeeper Mike Maignan had strayed off his line. Without these interventions, France would have won the contest and topped Group D, nudging Austria into second place, while the Netherlands would still have qualified as one of the best third-placed teams.

Euro 2024 Group D Without VAR Position Team Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Points 1. France 2 0 +2 7 2. Austria 6 3 +3 6 3. Netherlands 3 4 -1 4 4. Poland 2 6 -4 0

Group E

Romania's tournament turned upside down

Group E was most widely impacted by VAR. Belgium - and Romelu Lukaku specifically - had three goals ruled out by the distant officials during the group stages. Had both of Lukaku's efforts in their opening game against Slovakia been allowed to stand, Belgium would theoretically have won the match 2-1, adding three extra points to their tally to climb up to first place.

Romania finished top of Group E in reality. One of several plucky Eastern European nations at this tournament confirmed their position at the summit with a 1-1 draw against Slovakia on matchday three. This precious point was obtained thanks to Razvan Marin's wonderfully struck penalty, which was only awarded after intervention from VAR. Referee Daniel Siebert had initially signalled for a free kick on the edge of the area.

In a VAR-less world, Romania would have finished bottom of Group E rather than at the top. Ukraine were cruelly consigned to last place in the real world despite racking up four points. That tally, unimpacted by VAR, would be enough for a runners-up position. Slovakia, robbed of a win against Belgium but theoretical victors against Romania, would sneak into third place and still qualify for the knockout stages.

Euro 2024 Group E Without VAR Position Team Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Points 1. Belgium 5 1 +4 7 2. Ukraine 2 4 -2 4 3. Slovakia 3 4 -1 3 4. Romania 3 4 -1 3

Group F

Czech Republic hard done by

Four of the six matches in Group F featured at least one VAR intervention. Despite such frequency, only one of those contests had the outcome altered by distant officials. Georgia twice benefitted from handball decisions overseen by VAR during a typically entertaining clash with the Czech Republic on matchday two.

While the game was still goalless, Adam Hlozek had the ball in the net after a scrappy sequence of play. It took VAR - and a helping hand from 'snicko' technology - to decipher that the ball had brushed Hlozek's arm before hitting the net, rightly ruling out the goal. Before the half was over, a busy set of officials penalised another Czech handball - this time Robert Hranac was the offending party and the incident took place inside the Czech Republic's penalty area. Georges Mikautadze coolly slotted home the subsequent penalty.

Patrik Schick equalised after the interval but in a world without VAR, the Czechs would have turned that 1-1 draw into a 2-0 victory. Despite Georgia's heroics against Portugal, the surprise package of the tournament would have ended the group stage in last place, while the Czech Republic snuck into third spot behind Turkey.

Euro 2024 Group F Without VAR Position Team Goals scored Goals conceded Goal difference Points 1. Portugal 6 2 +4 6 2. Turkey 6 5 +1 6 3. Czech Republic 4 5 -1 3 4. Georgia 2 6 -4 3

Round of 16

Half of the last-16 ties would look different in a VAR-less tournament. While England would still be paired with Slovakia, they would have France on their side of the draw. After a potential quarter-final tie against Switzerland and Italy, Gareth Southgate's misfiring outfit would have to overcome a tricky slate of potential (and hypothetical) semi-final opponents.

By finishing top of Group D, Didier Deschamps' outfit would take Austria's place in their round-of-16 tie against Turkey. Belgium have been drawn against France in reality but, if they had won Group E without the intervention of VAR, would instead face the Netherlands in the first round of knockout matches. France could still be waiting in the quarter-finals.

Tournament favourites Spain would be drawn against the Czech Republic, rather than Georgia, in this VAR-less realm, but would surely be fancied to defeat either side. Had Austria not pulled off the miraculous feat of finishing top of the 'Group of Death', they would slot into the stronger top half of the draw with a theoretical tie against Ukraine. The victors of that contest would face either Portugal or Slovenia in the quarter-finals of a purely imaginary bracket.

Euro 2024 Knockout Stages Without VAR Round of 16 Quarter-final Details Semi-final Details Final Details Spain vs Czech Republic 5th July / 5pm 9th July / 8pm 14th July / 8pm Germany vs Denmark Portugal vs Slovenia 5th July / 8pm Austria vs Ukraine Belgium vs Netherlands 6th July / 8pm 10th July / 8pm France vs Turkey England vs Slovakia 6th July / 5pm Switzerland vs Italy

All information via ESPN. Correct as of 28th June 2024.