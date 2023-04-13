The England national team might have one eye on next year’s Euros in Germany, but other people are already looking four years ahead.

The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland’s joint bid for Euro 2028 was back in the news this week, following the submission of the 10-stadium shortlist to UEFA on Wednesday.

The bid to host the competition was announced in February 2022, following Wembley Stadium hosting the final of the delayed Euro 2020 competition.

Turkey is the main rival to the joint proposal, and they entered two bids on Wednesday for competitions in both 2028 and 2032.

UEFA is set to announce who will host the tournament in September this year.

The UEFA European Championship trophy is displayed next to the logo for the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament and the individual city logos during the UEFA EURO 2020 launch event for London at City Hall on September 21, 2016 in London, England

Euro 2028: Notable absences from stadium shortlist

Along with Wembley, nine other English, Scottish, Welsh and Irish stadia made the list.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St James’ Park, the Principality Stadium, Hampden Park, and the Aviva Stadium were five others to make the list.

Also on the list were two stadiums that have not been built yet.

Everton’s new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock is still under construction, as is Belfast's Casement Park, but both were included in the proposal.

There were also notable absences, including Old Trafford and Anfield, two of the UK’s most historic stadiums.

And with the submission of the shortlist, speculation has already begun over how England could line up for the tournament. We've had our own crack at predicting the Three Lions' starting XI below.

England starting line-up at Euro 2028: How could it look?

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal’s number one has been excellent this season and has played a key role in Arsenal’s title charge.

Excellent distribution and phenomenal shot-stopping which he showed against Liverpool on Sunday means that he covers all bases for England.

RB: Reece James

Chelsea have a gem on their hands, and James will be in his prime at 28 years old ahead of this tournament.

Trent Alexander-Arnold might push him for the starting spot, but James’ defensive abilities have already put him above the Liverpool defender in today’s England squad.

You would imagine he cements that spot as he continues to develop as a player.

CB: Ben White

How has White not figured into Gareth Southgate’s plans yet?

The Arsenal centre-back has been exceptional all season for the Gunners, even if he has played several games as a right-back.

His natural position is in the middle of the pitch though, and he is only going to get better from this point.

CB: Levi Colwill

The on-loan Chelsea defender has pushed himself into Roberto De Zerbi’s starting line-up with consistent performances this season.

Colwill will only be 25 by Euro 2028, and if he continues to perform at club level, he will surely have a strong case to be considered a starter for the national side.

LB: Ben Chilwell

This one is tricky given Chilwell’s injury record, but when he’s fit there are not many left-backs who can match him.

Chelsea have missed him whenever he has been out of the side, and he could be a leader on the pitch for England come 2028.

CDM: Declan Rice

Speaking of leaders, West Ham’s current captain has already cemented his place in the England set-up at the age of 24.

Forty-one appearances already for the national team, and many more are likely to follow.

CM: Jude Bellingham

The most inevitable name on the team sheet – and the fact that Bellingham will have just turned 25 when the tournament starts is insane.

His stock grew massively with incredible performances for England at the Qatar World Cup, and he will be one of the Three Lions’ most important players for this tournament.

Future England captain for this tournament as well? Potentially.

CM: Mason Mount

Mount isn't having his best season for Chelsea, but his performances under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel have made him the club's Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons.

You would back him to get back to those levels. And if he fails to do so, England also have Liverpool's Harvey Elliott to throw in as well.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Along with Bellingham, Saka will likely be one of the most important players in the England side, if not the most important.

At 21, he has led Arsenal to the top of the Premier League, and his understanding of the game and his technical ability will only get better from here.

ST: Folarin Balogun

Harry Kane will be approaching 35 years old when Euro 2028 comes about, and he could well have retired from international duty by that point.

And if he is not available, Balogun has shown enough to earn him a spot.

There are big doubts over his future with England, with the striker frustrated that his performances at Reims did not earn him a place in Southgate’s last squad.

Balogun is also eligible to play for Nigeria and the United States, but if England can keep a hold of the man who has scored 18 goals in Ligue 1 this season, then the 21-year-old could well be the man to lead the line in five years time.

Folarin Balogun of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England

LW: Phil Foden

Again, this is another one up for debate.

Marcus Rashford seems to have found another level to his game this season. If he can maintain those performances over the next five years, you would back him even at 30 years old.

But Foden is one of England’s brightest young players, and has been described by Pep Guardiola as one the most talented players he has ever coached.

By 2028, he could be world-class and an key part of any England team.

That names like Elliott, Rashford, and Alexander-Arnold miss out shows just how much talent England could have to choose from when the time comes.

With a home crowd potentially behind them, this team (and the wider squad) could be a force of nature on the international stage.